Read full article on original website
Related
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska lawmakers propose moment of silence in schools, year-round daylight saving time and more
Nebraska lawmakers introduced bills on everything from eliminating life sentences for juveniles to adopting year-round daylight saving time Friday. The second day of bill introduction ended with 54 bills and one constitutional amendment being offered. They included measures to protect consumers from automatic renewal subscriptions, increase Medicaid rates paid for hospital and nursing home care, and create new Czech Heritage license plates.
klkntv.com
Bill to allow concealed carry without a permit returns to Nebraska Legislature
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The permitless concealed carry bill that was squashed in the Nebraska Legislature last year seems to be gaining traction this time around. Sen. Tom Brewer introduced LB 77 on Thursday. Already, there are 26 senators in favor of it. Only 25 are needed to pass...
1011now.com
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana push for legalization
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The fight to bring medical marijuana to Nebraska isn’t over. A state senator plans to, once again, introduce a bill this session keeping hope alive for a group that wants to see it legalized. State Senator Anna Wishart, who’s been a driving force behind previous medial...
klkntv.com
’49 states — can they all be wrong?’: Nebraska senator proposes bicameral legislature
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A constitutional amendment introduced on Thursday would switch Nebraska’s Legislature from unicameral to bicameral. Nebraska’s unique unicameral Legislature is something we’ve had since 1937. But now, Sen. Steve Erdman said it’s not the best option because it gives urban areas too much...
KETV.com
Conservative shift in Nebraska's education leadership prompts concerns for some
Neb. — The three newly elected Republican Nebraska State Board of Education members wasted little time changing the leadership. Kirk Penner, who criticized proposed health education standards, was elected as vice president of the officially nonpartisan board after 11 secret ballots. "Whether you're on a local school board...
klkntv.com
Advocates of permitless concealed carry gather at Nebraska State Capitol
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Advocates of a controversial concealed carry bill being proposed in the Nebraska Legislature came to the State Capitol on Friday. Nebraskans Against Government Overreach rallied in support pf the bill and several other causes. “It should have been passed last year,” said Allie French, the...
Neb. senator offers a ‘cleaner’ permitless concealed carry bill
LINCOLN — On a day loaded with bill introductions, none packed more heat than Nebraska State Sen. Tom Brewer’s simplified new attempt to allow concealed carry of a handgun without a permit. Brewer, of Gordon, said Thursday that the more conservative bent of new GOP members in the...
Neb. consumption tax backers launch petition drive for '24 ballot
LINCOLN — Backers of a dramatic change in state taxation announced changes to their proposal on Thursday as they launched a petition drive to place a “consumption” tax plan before Nebraska voters in 2024. Speakers at a press conference said that a tax on consumption would fix...
News Channel Nebraska
Gov. Jim Pillen announces NDOT Director
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announced Friday that he has appointed the next director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). Pillen has appointed Vicki Kramer as the next NDOT director. "Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state's transportation...
klin.com
New Legislation Could Cap Minimum Wage for Those Under 20
New legislation introduced by Nebraska Senator Tom Briesie of Albion could cap the minimum wage to below what Nebraska Initiative 433 raises it to. On Thursday, Briesie introduced LB 15, which brings to the table a youth and training wage across the state. “The youth wage applies to 14 to...
Nebraska ‘housing council’ launches with plan for 35,000 new affordable dwellings
LINCOLN — Saying Nebraska’s economic future hinges on solving its “housing crisis,” dozens of statewide experts and policymakers have released a plan that calls for 35,000 new affordable dwellings in the state over the next five years. About a third of those apartments and owner-occupied homes are to be set aside for households making under […] The post Nebraska ‘housing council’ launches with plan for 35,000 new affordable dwellings appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Jim Pillen sworn in as Nebraska’s 41st governor
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska has a new governor. Gov. Jim Pillen was sworn in Thursday afternoon at the State Capitol. He replaces Gov. Pete Ricketts, who was limited to two terms. “I’m confident he (Pillen) will be successful,” Ricketts wrote in an essay this week. “He shares the...
KETV.com
Nebraska state senator aims to give public schools' students free breakfast, lunch
LINCOLN, Neb. — All Nebraska public school students could be entitled to a free breakfast and lunch each day under a new bill introduced in the Unicameral Friday. The Hunger Free Schools Act sponsored by state Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh would require schools to provide meals at no cost to students who don't already receive free or reduced lunch.
klin.com
Pillen Picks Kramer for NDOT Director
Governor Jim Pillen has appointed Vicki Kramer as the next director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). In a statement, Pillen said, “Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state’s transportation system into the 21st century. She will be a transformative leader of the Department of Transportation and is the person we need to speed the completion of Nebraska’s vital four-lane highway system plan and deploy 21st century infrastructure across the state.”
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraskans flocking to casinos regardless of their vote for or against them
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — While many have shared smiles during the first week of casino gaming in Grand Island, that doesn’t mean everyone agrees on the politics of casinos. In 2020, 65 percent of Nebraskans voted for a pair of ballot initiatives to legalize casino gaming at horse tracks. 68 percent of Hall County residents voted for the initiatives. Barb King of Minden was at the casino’s opening day and supported legalization.
1011now.com
Nebraska representatives react to House gridlock
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The political battle to appoint a new Speaker of the House is set to spill into another day after six indecisive votes. It’s the first time since 1923 that the House hasn’t elected a speaker in the first vote and the Republican majority is struggling to come together. The path forward still doesn’t seem any clearer, but Congressman Mike Flood is optimistic.
Ricketts: New Year, new administration, same guiding vision
The start of a new year is the time to reflect on how far we’ve come as a state — as well as to look forward to where Nebraska is heading. Last year was one for the record books. And thanks to the progress we achieved together, Nebraska is stronger than ever.
Nebraska Lottery generates record amount for beneficiaries
A two-billion-dollar Powerball jackpot and the introduction of a new $30 Scratch product resulted in the largest amount of proceeds transferred to the Nebraska Lottery’s beneficiary funds since the Lottery was established in 1993. A total of $15,817,263, derived from a share of Scratch and Lotto ticket sales from...
WOWT
More than 50 bills introduced in Nebraska Unicam
Residents of Blair are concerned about water quality, but city officials say it's safe. Parents learn about protecting children against cyber threats. Concerns over Blair's water after notice from city. Updated: 4 hours ago. The City of Blair has residents concerned after they sent out a notice over water quality.
kscj.com
NNTC BROADBAND EXPANSION COMING TO RURAL NORTHEAST NEBRASKA
THE NORTHEAST NEBRASKA TELEPHONE COMPANY IN JACKSON HAS RECEIVED TWO-POINT-FIVE MILLION DOLLARS TO EXPAND BROADBAND SERVICES INTO RURAL AREAS WHO DO NOT HAVE ADEQUATE ACCESS. N-N-T-C IS ONE OF 14 NEBRASKA BROADBAND PROVIDERS TO RECEIVE STATE FUNDING FROM THE NEBRASKA BROADBAND BRIDGE PROGRAM THROUGH THE NEBRASKA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION. THE...
Panhandle Post
Alliance, NE
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://panhandlepost.com/
Comments / 1