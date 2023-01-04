ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

doniphanherald.com

Nebraska lawmakers propose moment of silence in schools, year-round daylight saving time and more

Nebraska lawmakers introduced bills on everything from eliminating life sentences for juveniles to adopting year-round daylight saving time Friday. The second day of bill introduction ended with 54 bills and one constitutional amendment being offered. They included measures to protect consumers from automatic renewal subscriptions, increase Medicaid rates paid for hospital and nursing home care, and create new Czech Heritage license plates.
1011now.com

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana push for legalization

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The fight to bring medical marijuana to Nebraska isn’t over. A state senator plans to, once again, introduce a bill this session keeping hope alive for a group that wants to see it legalized. State Senator Anna Wishart, who’s been a driving force behind previous medial...
klkntv.com

Advocates of permitless concealed carry gather at Nebraska State Capitol

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Advocates of a controversial concealed carry bill being proposed in the Nebraska Legislature came to the State Capitol on Friday. Nebraskans Against Government Overreach rallied in support pf the bill and several other causes. “It should have been passed last year,” said Allie French, the...
News Channel Nebraska

Gov. Jim Pillen announces NDOT Director

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announced Friday that he has appointed the next director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). Pillen has appointed Vicki Kramer as the next NDOT director. "Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state's transportation...
klin.com

New Legislation Could Cap Minimum Wage for Those Under 20

New legislation introduced by Nebraska Senator Tom Briesie of Albion could cap the minimum wage to below what Nebraska Initiative 433 raises it to. On Thursday, Briesie introduced LB 15, which brings to the table a youth and training wage across the state. “The youth wage applies to 14 to...
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska ‘housing council’ launches with plan for 35,000 new affordable dwellings

LINCOLN — Saying Nebraska’s economic future hinges on solving its “housing crisis,” dozens of statewide experts and policymakers have released a plan that calls for 35,000 new affordable dwellings in the state over the next five years.  About a third of those apartments and owner-occupied homes are to be set aside for households making under […] The post Nebraska ‘housing council’ launches with plan for 35,000 new affordable dwellings appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com

Jim Pillen sworn in as Nebraska’s 41st governor

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska has a new governor. Gov. Jim Pillen was sworn in Thursday afternoon at the State Capitol. He replaces Gov. Pete Ricketts, who was limited to two terms. “I’m confident he (Pillen) will be successful,” Ricketts wrote in an essay this week. “He shares the...
klin.com

Pillen Picks Kramer for NDOT Director

Governor Jim Pillen has appointed Vicki Kramer as the next director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). In a statement, Pillen said, “Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state’s transportation system into the 21st century. She will be a transformative leader of the Department of Transportation and is the person we need to speed the completion of Nebraska’s vital four-lane highway system plan and deploy 21st century infrastructure across the state.”
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraskans flocking to casinos regardless of their vote for or against them

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — While many have shared smiles during the first week of casino gaming in Grand Island, that doesn’t mean everyone agrees on the politics of casinos. In 2020, 65 percent of Nebraskans voted for a pair of ballot initiatives to legalize casino gaming at horse tracks. 68 percent of Hall County residents voted for the initiatives. Barb King of Minden was at the casino’s opening day and supported legalization.
1011now.com

Nebraska representatives react to House gridlock

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The political battle to appoint a new Speaker of the House is set to spill into another day after six indecisive votes. It’s the first time since 1923 that the House hasn’t elected a speaker in the first vote and the Republican majority is struggling to come together. The path forward still doesn’t seem any clearer, but Congressman Mike Flood is optimistic.
Panhandle Post

Nebraska Lottery generates record amount for beneficiaries

A two-billion-dollar Powerball jackpot and the introduction of a new $30 Scratch product resulted in the largest amount of proceeds transferred to the Nebraska Lottery’s beneficiary funds since the Lottery was established in 1993. A total of $15,817,263, derived from a share of Scratch and Lotto ticket sales from...
WOWT

More than 50 bills introduced in Nebraska Unicam

Residents of Blair are concerned about water quality, but city officials say it's safe. Parents learn about protecting children against cyber threats. Concerns over Blair's water after notice from city. Updated: 4 hours ago. The City of Blair has residents concerned after they sent out a notice over water quality.
kscj.com

NNTC BROADBAND EXPANSION COMING TO RURAL NORTHEAST NEBRASKA

THE NORTHEAST NEBRASKA TELEPHONE COMPANY IN JACKSON HAS RECEIVED TWO-POINT-FIVE MILLION DOLLARS TO EXPAND BROADBAND SERVICES INTO RURAL AREAS WHO DO NOT HAVE ADEQUATE ACCESS. N-N-T-C IS ONE OF 14 NEBRASKA BROADBAND PROVIDERS TO RECEIVE STATE FUNDING FROM THE NEBRASKA BROADBAND BRIDGE PROGRAM THROUGH THE NEBRASKA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION. THE...
Panhandle Post

