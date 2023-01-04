ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Shore News Network

Juvenile charged for Friday night shooting in Utica

UTICA, NY – Police officers in Utica were dispatched to a home near Walker Street and Kemble Street Friday night after a reported shooting incident took place at the home. When officers arrived on scene, they were notified by a security guard that one person had been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen prior to their arrival. “Based on information gathered, it was learned that the victim was shot while inside a residence on the 1300 block of Kemble Street,” the Utica Police Department said in a statement. “Officers immediately went to that location and The post Juvenile charged for Friday night shooting in Utica appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Victim of Mohawk incident has died

MOHAWK, N.Y. – The victim from the Mohawk incident that occurred on Wednesday passed away Friday evening, according to State Police. LaPlante ,26, was rushed to St. Elizabeth Medical Center just after emergency responders arrived at the apartment complex at 30 East Main Street around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. According to police, she was stabbed multiple times in the chest.
MOHAWK, NY
WKTV

Suspect charged following Monday's Linwood Place Standoff

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Police Department charged 51-year-old Kyaw Moe OO of Utica on Friday, following a stand-off that occurred Monday on Linwood Place. Police responded to the 1100 block of Linwood around 12:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a domestic incident involving a man with a knife and shotgun. Officers set up a perimeter around the residence where the man was located and secured the interior. They then tried negotiating with the suspect who repeatedly made threats of harming himself and his wife. Community members tried to assist with negotiations as well but were unsuccessful.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on arterial Friday night

UTICA, N.Y. -- A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Friday night just before 9 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the arterial, between Noyes and Oswego Streets. That section of the arterial was closed for a short period while police and rescue crews reconstructed the scene. This is a...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Stephen King slights Utica in tweet about House speakership

Horror author Stephen King appears to have slighted Utica in his latest tweet, comparing the chaos surrounding the U.S. House speakership to spending time in the city. Some locals are responding to King -- coming to the city's defense. It is not clear what King's connection to Utica is, but...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

New York State Police seize nearly 30 firearms during investigation in Madison County

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – A Madison County man is facing charges after New York State Police found nearly 30 guns at his home during a drug investigation. State police were investigating a narcotics complaint at a home on South Road in the town of Fenner where they seized 12 handguns, six assault rifles, two assault pistols, four shotguns, five rifles 18 high-capacity magazines and other compliant magazines.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Fatal Erie Street crash in Utica kills 88yr-old pedestrian

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported a fatal accident on January 4th has claimed the life of an 88-year-old pedestrian. Around 5:20 am on Wednesday, members of the Utica Police and Fire Departments arrived at the 1100 block of Erie Street after receiving reports of a man, who was identified as 88-year-old Francis Piejko of Utica, lying on the side of the road.
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

CNY Man Charged with Tying-Up, Raping Acquaintance

A Central New York man is accused of tying-up, duct taping and sexually assaulting a woman whom police she he knew. State Troopers have arrested Todd Estes of Blossvale, charging him with rape in the first degree and unlawful imprisonment. According to a release announcing Estes' arrest, a woman who considered herself an acquaintance says the he wrapped duct tape around her head, zip tied her hands, and tied her in rope before rapping her.
BLOSSVALE, NY
WIBX 950

Longtime Utica Icon and Fan Favorite Polly Sadly Passes Away

A long time fan favorite, Polly has passed away in Utica. Before your ruffle your feathers, it's Polly the Cockatoo at Utica Zoo, not Polly from Big Frog 104. The Utica Zoo made the sad announcement of the passing of one of their most beloved members. Polly the Moluccan Cockatoo was humanely euthanized Thursday, January 5 after being at the zoo for 53 years.
UTICA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

State Police: Lee Center resident charged in alleged Rome domestic dispute

ROME- A resident from Oneida County is faced with a list of accusations that stem from complaints of a domestic dispute this week, authorities say. Jamie L. McCoppin, 51, of Lee Center, NY was arrested Thursday late afternoon by the New York State Police (Lee). McCoppin is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of criminal mischief in the fourth-degree (preventing emergency call); criminal tampering in the third-degree and petit larceny.
LEE CENTER, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Utica Man, 88, Struck and Killed By Vehicle

Utica Police say an 88-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle on Erie Street this week. Francis Piejko of Utica has been identified as the victim. Police say it happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning on the 1100 block of Erie Street. (A previous version...
UTICA, NY
urbancny.com

Syracuse Land Bank Properties: 1807 Bellevue Ave and 1829 Midland Ave/Forest Ave

The primary purpose of the Greater Syracuse Land Bank is to return vacant, abandoned, underutilized, and tax-delinquent properties to productive use in ways that support the community’s long-range vision for its future. “We do this by acquiring these properties, stabilizing them, selling them to responsible buyers for redevelopment, and...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Mohawk Stabbing Victim Critical, Woman Charged with Attempted Murder

A 26-year-old Mohawk woman is listed in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times on Wednesday. New York State Police are still investigating but say troopers responded to a residence at 30 Main Street just after 2:30 p.m. where they found Tkeyah LaPlante who had been stabbed in the chest. LaPlante was rushed to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica where she remains hospitalized.
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Utica Cops Arrest Teen Possibly Linked To Monday’s Homicide

Utica Police are releasing details of the arrest of a teen who may have been involved in or have information about Monday night's murder on Seymour Ave. Officers who were near the shooting scene on an unrelated call heard the gunfire Monday night and drove to toward the sound of the gun shots, police said. While at Square Street and Seymour Ave, officers spotted a light green minivan and observed the vehicle was moving erratically, police said.
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

Marcy, NY
ABOUT

96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

