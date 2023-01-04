Read full article on original website
EPD: Trailer stolen from yard on Parrett St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a trailer was stolen from someone’s yard in Evansville. Evansville Police say that a call came in around 3 p.m. on Friday about a trailer that was stolen from the yard of a home that was being remodeled at the 1400 block of Parrett Street.
EPD: Several people arrested after standoff situation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say several arrests were made after an incident occurred involving a SWAT team on Friday evening. The incident happened at a home near the area of Michigan Street and Wabash Avenue. According to the Evansville Police Department, law enforcement was at the home to carry...
EPD: Friday night search warrant linked to Tekoppel chase
There is a heavy police presence on Evansville's west side on Friday night.
Gym locker room thefts in Evansville area lead to man's arrest
An Evansville man is facing multiple theft charges in connection to several incidents at local gyms, according to police. According to jail records, 20-year-old Marlon Winstead Jr. was booked on charges of theft and criminal trespass on Thursday evening in connection to the incidents. An Evansville Police Department affidavit says...
Update: EPD gives more information on barricaded person at Oakdale Apartments
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville man, Dwain Hughes was detained following a heavy police presence at an Evansville apartment complex on Thursday evening. This happened near the area of Cross Street and South Garvin Street at Oakdale Apartments. On Friday, Officials with Evansville Police Department say they were called after...
Wanted man found in crawl space by K9 after fleeing from Evansville police, affidavit says
A wanted man was sniffed out by a K9 after trying to evade officers on Thursday afternoon, according to police. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were patrolling in the area of West Missouri Street and North Third Avenue on Thursday when they say they saw an SUV driving erratically. According to EPD, the officers could tell the driver was 32-year-old Matthew Greer, who was wanted on multiple warrants.
SWAT Called To Evansville Apartment Complex
Several police officers were dispatched to the Oakdale Apartments around 6:30 Thursday night. They were informed by the caller that she had a protection order against 30 year old Dwain Hughes, and wanted him out of her home. Hughes, ran from the scene, so officers left, but were called back...
Dispatch: Large police presence at Evansville apartment
ISP investigating in-custody death
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Illinois State Police are investigating an in-custody death that occurred in Wayne County. According to a press release, just before midnight on January 4, an ISP Trooper initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle traveling with one headlight on 100 North near Illinois 242, in Wayne County.
Two 19-year-olds charged in Owensboro fentanyl trafficking investigation
A fentanyl trafficking investigation in Owensboro, Kentucky, has landed two 19-year-old suspects in jail, police said Friday. The Owensboro Police Department says Aidan Sheriff and Carly Blair, both 19-years-old of Owensboro, were arrested on gun and drug trafficking charges after an investigation. According to OPD, the charges stem from the...
Police: Detectives searching for people involved in Owensboro theft
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police are asking for the public’s help following a theft in Owensboro. Officials released photos of the people involved on the Owensboro Police Department Facebook page. For those who have any information about the persons of interest, please contact OPD detectives at 270-687-8880, or leave...
Huntingburg Police Department searching for missing man
The Huntingburg, Indiana, Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man. According to HPD, Joseph D. Ellis Jr. was last seen visiting a family member on December 30, 2022, at Jasper Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Indiana. According to officials, Ellis never returned home and has...
Two charged after drugs found in car parked at Madisonville FOP Lodge
Two people are being charged after police say they were found with drugs outside the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge in Madisonville, Kentucky. The Madisonville Police Department says one of its officers spotted a vehicle parked with its lights off at the back of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge property on Tucker Schoolhouse Road.
Woman charged after young child found wandering alone in the street in Madisonville
A Hopkins County, Kentucky woman is behind bars after police say they found a 4-year-old child wandering alone outside. Officers say it started on Wednesday morning around 8 a.m., when they were sent to an area of West North Street after a resident called 911 and said they found a little girl wandering in the street. The caller told police they brought the child inside and asked them what their name was, but that they were unable to answer.
EPD investigating after man stabbed on New Years Day, police say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating after they say a man was stabbed on New Years Day. Police say it happened on Washington Avenue. They say the victim told officers they were threatened and then stabbed with a knife. If you know anything about this situation,...
Evansville murder suspect appears in court, faces maximum sentence of 65 years in prison if convicted
An Evansville murder suspect appeared in court for the first time on Thursday. Brandon Schaefer appeared in court for his initial hearing after being accused of shooting and killing 49-year-old Todd Roll. 44News Reporter Sidney Spencer was there for Schaefer's hearing on Thursday, where she learned that the state added...
Evansville Police asking for help to identify laundry room burglar
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is hoping you can help them identify a suspect in a burglary. Evansville Police say a man entered the laundry room of an apartment complex, damaged several laundry machines and stole more than $300 worth of coins. Officials say he stole a...
Man charged with burglary and endangerment after incident involving 2-year-old in Madisonville
A man is facing charges of burglary and wanton endangerment in Madisonville, Kentucky, after an incident involving a 2-year-old child, according to a police report released Wednesday. Madisonville Police Department officers were recently contacted about an incident that happened back in November 2022 involving 28-year-old Dylan Dickerson of Uniontown. The...
Crews respond to Owensboro restaurant fire
Colorado murder suspect arrested in Posey County after pursuit and crash
A suspect in a homicide investigation from several states away was apprehended in Posey County on Friday morning, according to authorities. The homicide stems from Wheat Ridge, Colorado, where police said a store clerk was found shot and killed on Thursday night around 8 p.m. They say the suspect was seen shooting the victim before stealing the victim's vehicle and fleeing.
