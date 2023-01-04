Members of the Geary Convention & Visitor's Bureau Advisory Committee are talking about plans for the Float Your Boat event this year. Donna Price, CVB Director, said the event where cardboard boxes and duc tape are used to form boats for a competition, will be moved to June in order to sidestep the blue green algae issue. "We just formed an ad hoc committee and so that committee is going to look at it, and figure out what we can do to grow it and to make it a more sustainable event."

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO