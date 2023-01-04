Read full article on original website
Community updates are planned for the next MAC Breakfast
Updates from the Military Affairs Council, City, County and Fort Riley are on the agenda for the MAC Breakfast on Jan. 26 at the Geary County Convention Center. Doors will open at 7 a.m. and the breakfast is scheduled from 7:30 - 9 a.m. Cost to attend for civilians and...
Angel Tree breaks records in Junction City
Angel Tree broke records in serving 300 children from families in need this past Christmas season. According to a news release from coordinator Christy Upham, Donations were received from the community ranging from toys, clothing and gift cards. Businesses, organizations and individuals were thanked by Angel Tree. Angel Tree also...
Main Street schedules a Taste of JC
Junction City Main Street is planning a Taste of JC spring event May 5-6. Executive Director Michaela Joyce said it will begin on Friday night, May 5. "It will be a drink around downtown." Joyce added that each business will have a different country. "So for example, if Maple and Birch were able to take on Mexico they would have some lovely margaritas in the store, or if someone is doing German we might have some delicious beer. "
Geary County Fish & Game collects used Christmas trees
Geary County Fish & Game Association is collecting used Christmas trees for recycling. You can deposit your natural evergreen Christmas tree without decorations on the empty lot at 14th & Jackson by Jan. 20. The trees will be picked up and used for grounds and habitat projects.
Junction City employees are honored
The City of Junction City Employee Engagement Committee has congratulated the January Employment Anniversary recipients.
Stormont Vail Health says thank you to Manhattan Surgical Hospital and Irwin Army Community Hospital
Stormont Vail Health has thanked their peers at Manhattan Surgical Hospital and Irwin Army Community Hospital for assisting when the sterilizer equipment at the Stormont Vail Flint Hills Hospital failed earlier this week. Through some collaboration, they were able to get needed surgical instruments sterilized and still maintain the surgical schedule.
New Exhibit Coming to the Geary County Historical Museum
There will be a new exhibit coming to the Geary County Historical Society in 2023. Businesses, Then and Now will be installed in the auditorium space in late spring. The new exhibit will focus on the evolution of businesses in Geary County from general stores to grocery stores. The Historical...
CVB begins planning for Float Your Boat
Members of the Geary Convention & Visitor's Bureau Advisory Committee are talking about plans for the Float Your Boat event this year. Donna Price, CVB Director, said the event where cardboard boxes and duc tape are used to form boats for a competition, will be moved to June in order to sidestep the blue green algae issue. "We just formed an ad hoc committee and so that committee is going to look at it, and figure out what we can do to grow it and to make it a more sustainable event."
South Washington Street roundabout project is updated
There will be an upgrade in the future to the South Washington Street Roundabout. According to Junction City Public Works, KDOT has moved the bid letting date to March of this year due to the construction of the E. 6th Street bridge and to coincide with KDOT’s plan to reconstruct I-70 from Exit 296 to Exit 301. Kaw Valley has final design plans into to KDOT.
Pat Landes will serve as Junction City mayor
Pat Landes has been elected by his fellow city commissioners to serve as Junction City mayor for the coming year. Ronna Larson was elected to the post of vice mayor. During the annual reorganization of the commission Bob Story will serve as a member of the Military Affairs Council, Jeff Underhill on the Chamber of Commerce Board, Pat Landes on the Economic Development Advisory Council and on the Library Board, Mathew Bea on the Flint Hills Regional Council with Ronna Larson as an alternate, Matthew Bea on the ATA Bus Board and Ronna Larson on the Flint Hills Metropolitan Planning Organization with Jeff Underhill as an alternate.
Martin Luther King Jr. celebration will be Jan. 16
The local Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration Committee has announced that the Junction City-Geary County 38th annual Commemoration & Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be Monday, January 16 at 10:00 AM at the C.L. Hoover Opera House. The theme for the event is “Good Trouble; Why We...
JCPD will accept applications for the Citizens Police Academy
Junction City police are accepting applications for the 2023 Citizens Police Academy that starts on Jan. 19. Applications are available at the JCPD or on the city's website at www.junctioncity-ks.org The Academy is an experience of a behind the scenes look at the police department. The 12-week course course meets one night per week on Thursdays and on one Saturday.
Geary County Commission will reorganize on Monday
Election of a chair and vice-chair will be part of the reorganization of the Geary County Commission on Monday. That action is scheduled at approximately 1:30 p.m. at the County Office Building. At noon Commissioner Trish Giordano and Treasurer Sherri Childs will take their oaths of office for new terms.
Geary County Booking Photos Jan. 3-5
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Jessica Bell, Failure to appear, Arrested 1/4. Tamara Lloyd, Driving under influence...
Manhattan commissioner selected to complete Hawk's Senate term
TOPEKA — Democrats selected a 10-year member of the Manhattan City Commission to fill the Kansas Senate seat to be vacated by retirement Sen. Tom Hawk. Usha Reddi, who served twice as mayor of Manhattan, ran for the U.S. Senate in 2020 before suspending that campaign as the COVID-19 pandemic expanded its reach in Kansas.
Two injured after pickup, SUV crash in Pottawatomie Co.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 11a.m. Friday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Toyota Tundra driven by Terry Dean Nelson, 65, Westmoreland, was northbound on Flush Road at U.S. 24. The driver failed to yield right of way. A...
Emergency crews rescue 2 Kan. workers from trench collapse
A multitude of emergency responders converged on a work accident east of Salina South High School late Friday afternoon. The responders, including rescue personnel, arrived at the site of a construction hole just west of Edward Street on the South High grounds before 5 p.m. Friday. Jennifer Camien, public information...
RCPD: Junction City man faces new accusations of violent crime
MANHATTAN — Law enforcement authorities investigating suspects in an alleged kidnapping in Manhattan have learned two of them were involved in a separate incident. According to the Riley County Police Department, on Jan. 1, Zane Thomas, 27, Junction City and Joseph Varvel, 25, of Manhattan, were involved in an incident with the same victim as the January 2, 2023, kidnapping on Gatlinburg Way in Manhattan.
Florida woman caught transporting meth in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations. Just after 3p.m. Monday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Hyundai Accent for a traffic infraction near 150th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. A Jackson County Sheriff’s K-9 alerted to...
RCPD: Suspect allegedly swung butcher knife at victim
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged violent incident involving a butcher knife. Just before noon Thursday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery in the 2500 block of Farm Bureau Road in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 51-year-old man reported a...
