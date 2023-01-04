Woman Paints Kitchen Black on a Whim and Has Zero Regrets

It looks so good in the kitchen too.

It can be hard to know where to start when you're thinking about remodeling your kitchen. It's a big project that requires a lot of thought, and you don't want to commit to something you might regret later. I mean, sure, the lighting in your cabinets could use some updating , and the countertops look a little dated but is painting it black the answer? See for yourself with this woman's awesome kitchen makeover.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Painting your kitchen is a great way to transform the space, and it’s more affordable than you might think. You can do it yourself—no painting experience is required! And if you have leftover paint from another project, that just means that your new kitchen will be even cheaper.

People loved this transformation and hyped up the dramatic change of the space.

"Looks stunnnning. That island is the work island of my dreams. So many little nooks and crannies." @ orlyshani

"Your islanddddddd!!! I have searched forever for a big apothecary and finally found a decent size one, but that’s a dream!" @ thatsjusthogwash

Others were just happy to see someone else using black paint in their home.

"Normalize painting things black. I let my son paint his room black now I want everything black! It feels so calming and opposite of what you think it'd do." @ no

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.