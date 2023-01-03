Read full article on original website
Mudbugs End Year With Sweep Of Ice RaysUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)Under The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Crawfish Prices in Shreveport-Bossier 2023
Crawfish have started to trickle in to some Shreveport and Bossier restaurants. But if you just have to have your fix, you might want to run to the bank and get a loan. Crawfish prices this early in the season will set you back almost as much as a good ribeye steak.
earnthenecklace.com
Tayler Davis Leaving KSLA: Where Is the Shreveport News Anchor Going?
Tayler Davis has been responsible for bringing the latest coverage to her native Louisiana for only two years but already has a special place in the local community. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her broadcasting career. Tayler Davis announced she is leaving KSLA in Shreveport in 2023. News 12 viewers and her followers have since been asking where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will be leaving Louisiana too. Here’s what Tayler Davis said about her departure from KSLA.
caddoda.com
From the Desk of the DA: December 2022 Report
The close of one year and the start of the next provides an opportunity to look back, not only to December but the full expanse of the year just ending. Throughout 2022, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office did not rest on its laurels. Our attorneys and supporting staff members have been aggressively prosecuting criminals in record numbers.
q973radio.com
It’s Happening! Buc-ee’s Is Coming to Louisiana
It’s one of the best places on earth BUC-EE’s! I mean you have to stop on every trip to Dallas, right?!. Now, we me finally be getting our own in Louisiana. That’s the good news — the bad news, it won’t be in Shreveport. Buc-ee’s...
These 3 Eateries are Bringing Lunch Life to Downtown Shreveport
When You Think of Lunch Options You May Skip Over Downtown Shreveport. For many of us, we look at downtown Shreveport as a place to tackle business. The courthouse keeps downtown busy and then of course on the weekends many of us bounce around from club to club, however, downtown Shreveport is now a gold mine for lunch options.
KSLA
SPD announces school zone time changes starting Jan. 9
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department says it’s changing school zone times throughout the city. Beginning Monday, Jan. 9, school zone times will change from 7-9 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. to 7-9 a.m. and 2:30-4:30 p.m. SCHOOL ZONE TIMES CHANGES. 2-4 p.m. >>> 2:30-4:30 p.m. SPD says...
q973radio.com
Shreveport Area Mardi Gras Calendar
Mardi Gras 2023 has arrived – be sure to mark your calendar for all the parades and events throughout the Shreveport area and the ArkLaTex. Plus, our partners at KTBS-TV will be airing the parades, so you can still be part of the action, if you can’t be there in person!
KSLA
Single-story vacant house catches fire in Highland
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) battles flames from under a house on Herndon Street. On Jun. 7, at 6:49 a.m., SFD responded to a fire emergency on the 100 block of Herndon Steet, in the Highland neighborhood. Firefighters arrived on the scene within four minutes of the call and discovered smoke coming from the corner of the single-story house. SFD located a small fire underneath the house.
KSLA
Applebee’s staff feeds and comforts elderly woman reported missing
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - After being reported missing for several hours, Maria Montalvo was found at an Applebee’s in Bossier City located on Airline Drive. When Montalvo walked into the restaurant at about 7:30 p.m., she spoke little English and asked for water and tacos, so the staff took care of her.
KTBS
Afternoon school zone times changing Monday
SHREVEPORT, La. - School zone times in Shreveport are changing Monday afternoon. School zones will be monitored from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., instead of 2 to 4 p.m., according to Shreveport police. The change was made because over the years high schools are ending classes closer to 4 p.m.; however,...
Arrest Made in Shreveport Attempted Murder
On January 3rd, 2023, Shreveport Police Department Patrol officers responded to the 300 block of West 70th Street on reports of a shooting that had just occurred. Responding officers located a female whose vehicle was struck by gunfire. The victim was not injured. Investigators with the Violent Crimes and Crime...
KSLA
Shooting reported near Shreveport Regional Airport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a reported shooting near the airport in Shreveport Thursday afternoon. It happened Jan. 5 just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Kennedy Drive and Hollywood Avenue near the Shreveport Regional Airport. At least six units with the Shreveport Police Department initially responded, according to Caddo Parish dispatch records. At least six medical units with the Shreveport Fire Department also responded.
KSLA
Neighbors frustrated by a recent spate of crime in Bossier City’s Cumberland area
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Frustrated neighbors are reacting to documented recent violent crime in a neighborhood not far from Margaritaville Casino. A week ago, a home invasion. A few weeks before that, a drug-related triple shooting. And a couple weeks before that, a shootout with bullets striking a...
KTBS
Police: 2 shot on Kennedy Dr. near Shreveport airport
SHREVEPORT, Hope Public Schools to host community meeting to discuss 5-year plan La. - Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Kennedy and Mayfield just east of the Shreveport Regional Airport. Police reports two victims have been taken by ambulance to Ochsner...
Video of Raging Fire That Destroys Historical Dixie Inn Landmark
A part of history is gone! Fire has completely destroyed so many memories of the patrons of Dorcheat Seafood and Grill on the banks of Bayou Dorcheat in Dixie Inn, Louisiana. In the early morning hours of Friday, January 6, fire consumed the location and from all observations of this landmark, it is total loss.
KTBS
Firefighter injured when restaurant goes up in flames in Dixie Inn
DIXIE INN, La. - One firefighter was injured in a blaze that demolished Dorcheat Seafood and Grill in Dixie Inn early Friday morning. “The man who was injured is a volunteer for Minden and Dixie Inn,” said Minden Fire Chief Kip Mourad. “Apparently it was a freak deal. A metal coupling snapped off of one of the hoses and hit him. It broke his leg in at least two places – maybe injured his foot.”
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: Bossier bees
BOSSIER CITY, La. (WVUE) - What started out as a 4-H project some 30 years ago has grown into a massive business for Bossier City’s Billy Hummer. His bee colonies, buzzing directly under the flight path of B-52s landing at Barksdale Air Force Base, produce 50,000 pounds of honey each year. Fitting, as the honey bee is Louisiana’s official state insect. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.
sbmag.net
Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux: A New Path Forward
“This is not about me. This is about the people of Shreveport you know. We have tonight looked beyond historical barriers and distinctions. We have a new future in the city of Shreveport. It will look different than it has looked in the past and that new future means that everyone has a seat at the table. It means that we build consensus, and it means that we will move forward together…This was not about winning an election. It never has been about winning an election. Winning an election is simply the first step that we have to take to get on with the work of making our city the great city that it can be. We can build a common future, a future that all of us can enjoy and appreciate and we can have a city that all of us can be proud to say, “I LOVE SHREVEPORT!”
ktalnews.com
Police investigate Mooretown shooting, two injured
The Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that happened in Mooretown on Thursday afternoon, leaving two injured. Police investigate Mooretown shooting, two injured. The Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that happened in Mooretown on Thursday afternoon, leaving two injured. Chance of rain and thunderstorms returns Saturday. Arklatex morning weather...
KTBS
Caddo coroner revises 2022 homicide count
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's office list of homicides for 2022 closed out at 52 such deaths, significantly lower than 2021's modern-day record high of 91 slayings. The most recent homicide for the year was Kristopher Lewis, 44, who died Dec. 31 after being shot. He was listed...
