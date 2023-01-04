Read full article on original website
Stimulus update: Will there be another stimulus check in 2023?
If you’ve noticed the record-high inflation while shopping, you might be wondering if the federal government will extend a COVID-19 pandemic-era benefit. While individual states are offering relief programs, it doesn’t seem like the federal government will offer a fourth stimulus check anytime soon. Congress has not passed...
