Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Springfield Business Journal
Dell looks to phase out chips made in China
U.S. computer maker Dell is planning to phase out the use of chips made in China. The goal is to phase them out by 2024. A report by Nikkei Asia cited efforts to diversify the company's supply chain amid concerns over Washington-Beijing tensions.
Springfield Business Journal
Meta’s ad practices ruled illegal in Europe
Meta's advertising practices have been ruled illegal by European Union regulators. Regulators found the company illegally forced users to accept personalized ads. The EU is fining Meta to the tune of $414 million as part of the ruling.
