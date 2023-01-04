ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

Detroit News

Matt DePerno challenges GOP chair contenders to cover convention costs

Lansing — Michigan Republican Party chairman candidate Matt DePerno challenged his opponents' campaigns on Friday to each chip in $20,000 to cover the costs of the February GOP convention in Lansing. DePerno, a Kalamazoo lawyer and former candidate for attorney general, issued his request on the day of the...
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Gun club pushes back on Macomb County's new policy

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido has anew policy on guns: if someone commits a felony while holding a gun, it would mean two years in prison. But this tough on guns approach is getting a lot of backlash and skepticism. Lucido wants to drop...
The Saginaw News

Whitmer picks Frankenmuth native as state’s chief legal counsel

FRANKENMUTH, MI — A Frankenmuth native will serve as the chief legal counsel for the state’s executive office, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced. Christina Grossi worked in the state’s attorney general office for 12 years including, most recently, as the chief deputy attorney general until last month, when Whitmer announced Grossi as the next chief legal counsel.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
Detroit News

Nearly 120 acres in Macomb County will forever be farmland

In an effort to preserve farmland, Macomb County officials celebrated on Friday the creation of a 119 acre conservation easement of farmland in Richmond Township. The land, owned by township residents Vern and Theresa Kulman, which has been passed down through generations and used for various livestock and crop purposes, will now permanently be used for farmland even when ownership changes hands.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Judge says Dearborn man's targeting of synagogue 'bone-chilling,' sends case to trial

A Bloomfield Hills judge on Thursday bound over for trial a Dearborn man charged with two counts of ethnic intimidation after he drove to a synagogue last month and yelled at parents dropping off their children at a preschool. Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, appeared via video in 48th District Court as Judge Kimberly Small described his actions the morning of Dec. 2, when witnesses said he threatened Jewish and Black people at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield...
DEARBORN, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Optical fiber line planned through Livingston County

A 90-mile optical fiber line will be laid down through Livingston County as it connects Southfield and Lansing. Three Michigan companies, 123NET, DayStarr Communications and Peninsula Fiber Network, say the network will enhance connectivity options in underserved areas. “This multi-million-dollar joint investment brings state-of-the-art optical fiber opportunities to Lansing, Okemos,...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Oxford Leader

20 and done: Addison Township opts out of county agreement

At its last meeting of 2022, the Addison Township board of trustees voted to opt out of an interlocal agreement with Oakland County to dispose of household hazardous waste this year. The township had been a member of the North Oakland Household Hazardous Waste (NoHaz) group for almost 20 years.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M

A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
LANSING, MI
100.5 The River

Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?

There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Developer plans 1 million square feet of new warehouses in Plymouth Township

A Kansas City-based developer is on track to break ground this spring on a huge warehouse project in Plymouth Township. At a December meeting of the Plymouth Township Board of Trustees, a representative from Jones Development said the company’s plan is to build three warehouses, totaling nearly 1 million square feet, at the southeast corner of Five Mile and Napier roads in the northwest corner of the township.
DETROIT, MI

