Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit News
Matt DePerno challenges GOP chair contenders to cover convention costs
Lansing — Michigan Republican Party chairman candidate Matt DePerno challenged his opponents' campaigns on Friday to each chip in $20,000 to cover the costs of the February GOP convention in Lansing. DePerno, a Kalamazoo lawyer and former candidate for attorney general, issued his request on the day of the...
Judge's controversial comments suggest protection for professional guardians
The 7 Investigators obtained video of a local judge at a recent conference that raises questions about the relationship between judges and professional guardians.
fox2detroit.com
Gun club pushes back on Macomb County's new policy
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido has anew policy on guns: if someone commits a felony while holding a gun, it would mean two years in prison. But this tough on guns approach is getting a lot of backlash and skepticism. Lucido wants to drop...
Whitmer picks Frankenmuth native as state’s chief legal counsel
FRANKENMUTH, MI — A Frankenmuth native will serve as the chief legal counsel for the state’s executive office, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced. Christina Grossi worked in the state’s attorney general office for 12 years including, most recently, as the chief deputy attorney general until last month, when Whitmer announced Grossi as the next chief legal counsel.
Conservator ordered to refund $41K after paying herself ward’s entire inheritance
WAYNE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan conservator has been ordered to refund more than $41,000 to a ward after she billed herself $79,000 for less than a year of work, including the ward’s entire inheritance, authorities announced. Patricia Dudek is accused of overcharging a vulnerable individual for whom...
Detroit News
Nearly 120 acres in Macomb County will forever be farmland
In an effort to preserve farmland, Macomb County officials celebrated on Friday the creation of a 119 acre conservation easement of farmland in Richmond Township. The land, owned by township residents Vern and Theresa Kulman, which has been passed down through generations and used for various livestock and crop purposes, will now permanently be used for farmland even when ownership changes hands.
Judge says Dearborn man's targeting of synagogue 'bone-chilling,' sends case to trial
A Bloomfield Hills judge on Thursday bound over for trial a Dearborn man charged with two counts of ethnic intimidation after he drove to a synagogue last month and yelled at parents dropping off their children at a preschool. Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, appeared via video in 48th District Court as Judge Kimberly Small described his actions the morning of Dec. 2, when witnesses said he threatened Jewish and Black people at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield...
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Optical fiber line planned through Livingston County
A 90-mile optical fiber line will be laid down through Livingston County as it connects Southfield and Lansing. Three Michigan companies, 123NET, DayStarr Communications and Peninsula Fiber Network, say the network will enhance connectivity options in underserved areas. “This multi-million-dollar joint investment brings state-of-the-art optical fiber opportunities to Lansing, Okemos,...
Oxford Leader
20 and done: Addison Township opts out of county agreement
At its last meeting of 2022, the Addison Township board of trustees voted to opt out of an interlocal agreement with Oakland County to dispose of household hazardous waste this year. The township had been a member of the North Oakland Household Hazardous Waste (NoHaz) group for almost 20 years.
Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M
A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
YAHOO!
Former Wayne County employee pleads guilty to embezzling $1.7 million
Kevin Gunn, 64 of West Bloomfield, entered a guilty plea Tuesday in a case involving the misuse of over $1.7 million in Wayne County road division funds. Gunn, a former employee of the department, is charged with conspiring with colleague John Gibson, 54 of Detroit, to defraud the county of the taxpayer funds.
Prices at Ambassador Bridge, Detroit-Windsor Tunnel increase for 2023
It's a little bit more expensive to go into Canada and back into the United States at both the Ambassador Bridge and Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit’s nearly 70-year streak of Black representation in Congress is about to end
Shri Thanedar is set to begin his new job this week once he’s sworn in as the Congressman for Michigan’s 13th Congressional District. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. The Detroit Democrat officially won the position in...
Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?
There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
3 redevelopment projects get brownfield funding to clean up contaminated sites in metro Detroit
The funding will make way for new projects, including at the former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital in Westland
Vehicle seized in hit-and-run crash that killed MSU senior
Police in Oakland County say they aren't sure why, but Ben Kable's Uber driver did not drop him off at home, meaning Kable was walking home when he was hit by a car on New Year's Day.
This Foreclosed Detroit Castle is a Total Steal at Less Than a Half Mil
There's something royal about being the king or queen of your castle, even if it's just metaphorically, right? But this Detroit home, built to resemble a 19th-century castle in the United Kingdom, will make someone feel like an actual king or queen. According to the listing, there's currently an offer...
Fuel, bricks spilled all over I-75 in Oakland County after pickup causes 4-vehicle crash; MSP expecting lengthy closure
A portion of I-75 is closed in Metro Detroit Tuesday night after a crash led to a fuel spill on the freeway. Michigan State Police officials say the crash was caused by an improper lane change.
How to double your chances of getting into the University of Michigan
There’s an easy trick that can more than double your chances of admission to the University of Michigan. It’s not about long lists of extracurriculars, rigorous classes or an uplifting application essay about triumph over adversity. It’s about geography, residency. Put plainly, if you live in Michigan,...
HometownLife.com
Developer plans 1 million square feet of new warehouses in Plymouth Township
A Kansas City-based developer is on track to break ground this spring on a huge warehouse project in Plymouth Township. At a December meeting of the Plymouth Township Board of Trustees, a representative from Jones Development said the company’s plan is to build three warehouses, totaling nearly 1 million square feet, at the southeast corner of Five Mile and Napier roads in the northwest corner of the township.
Comments / 1