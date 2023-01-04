Body The United Way is very excited to announce that they have officially changed their name from the United Way of Ponca City to the United Way of North Central Oklahoma. Since the formation of the organization in 1938, the role of the United Way has expanded from supporting programs, families, and organizations in Ponca City to supporting programs, initiatives and programs throughout North Central Oklahoma. In the past several years, they have worked to improve education, health & safety, and financial stability not just in Ponca City, but also in Newkirk, Tonkawa, Blackwell, Kildare, Peckham, Kaw City, Shidler, Burbank & Fairfax.

PONCA CITY, OK ・ 4 HOURS AGO