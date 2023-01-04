Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Manchester woman shares journey of addiction and recovery, as program that helped her expands
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Freedom House an addiction recovery program by Volunteers of America is expanding into central Kentucky. On Friday, VOA alongside Humana and various state leaders, announced the expansion of the program. The Freedom House program offers a comprehensive approach to treatment, providing connections, resources and education.
Wave 3
Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky is monitoring a new strain of omicron taking over in the United States. However, questions remain on when omicron sub-variant: XBB.1.5. will reach Kentucky and how dangerous it is compared to previous variants. ”We don’t know a lot about it, other than it is even...
Wave 3
How the new Kentucky sales tax is impacting local businesses, nonprofits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The new law in Kentucky impacts dozens of industries, including photography, personal trainers, and cosmetics. The 6% sales tax went into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Dr. Tami Cassis at Cassis Dermatology is not happy about the change. One of the things that made her most...
WTVQ
LexCount looking for volunteers for night of Jan. 25
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lex End Homelessness Continuum of Care is looking for volunteers for its Jan. 25 LexCount. The LexCount helps determine how many homeless people are in the city, plus facilitates access to emergency shelter and gives care packages. The Lex End Homelessness CoC teams of volunteers...
wpsdlocal6.com
'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump in human trafficking from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police. Our area is not immune to the problem. Thursday, we reported a St. Louis woman, Marlaa Jackson, was charged with bringing a 15-year-old runaway to...
fox56news.com
New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties
FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
kentuckytoday.com
Several newspapers with Kentucky Baptist ties cease printing, suspend publication, move online
These appear to be perilous times for many community newspapers in Kentucky. In the last month, several publications have announced they are ending print publication, and three of them have Kentucky Baptist ties. The Radcliff Sentinel in Hardin County is among those ceasing publication. The paper was launched in 1948...
Regressive Kentucky laws bring back the bad old days
Addressing the long list of pressing modern challenges facing Kentucky requires a unified effort from all of us. How will we create good jobs in a globalized economy, stem climate change and deal with its effects, protect public health against the threat of future pandemics, and more? Instead of tackling the dilemmas of our age, […] The post Regressive Kentucky laws bring back the bad old days appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
wdrb.com
New Omicron sub-variant of COVID-19 has focus of Kentucky health officials, Beshear says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new version of COVID-19 — an omicron sub-variant — is quickly becoming dominant strain of the virus in the United States. During December, the percentage of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. went from 4% to 41%, and health officials have expressed some concern.
horseandrider.com
Kentucky Horse Positive for Strangles
A two-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Fayette County, Kentucky, has tested positive for strangles. The horse arrived at the race training facility from out of state on December 28. He was febrile on December 29 and remained isolated from other horses at the facility. A second fever was detected on January 2, and the horse was shipped to a referral hospital where it remains in isolation. Strangles was confirmed on January 4. Thirteen other horses have been exposed.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kentucky
Kentucky might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Kentucky.
westkentuckystar.com
Bevin teases another run for governor, then walks out of the Capitol
Former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin teased another run for the commonwealth's top office but left the Capitol without filing. Bevin insinuated the possibility of another run on the final day to file for the May primary, leading a large media contingent to camp out near the Secretary of State's office, even leading Secretary Adams to set up a table so the assembled could "grab their popcorn."
14news.com
Medical cannabis executive order takes effect in Kentucky
Dispatch: Large police presence at Evansville apartment. Police: Detectives searching for people involved in Owensboro theft. Webster Co. Schools approve district plan for upcoming four years. Updated: 55 minutes ago. Webster Co. Schools approve district plan for upcoming four years. Vanderburgh Co. announces plans to replace ABK for electronic home...
WKRC
Sick Kentucky man unable to buy medical marijuana locally
BELLEVUE, Ky. (WKRC) – Sick Kentuckians can legally possess marijuana after an executive order took effect Sunday. But buying the marijuana poses a whole new set of challenges. Shawn Ritchie has been living with near-constant pain since 2012 when he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. His immune system is...
Ballot set for May 16 primary election in Kentucky
FRANKFORT — Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams closed the door to the elections office at 4 p.m. Friday, signaling an end for candidates to file for Kentucky’s 2023 elections. No big surprises emerged in the 12-candidate Republican race for governor, although former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin created some suspense by hinting on Twitter that […] The post Ballot set for May 16 primary election in Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
wpsdlocal6.com
Human trafficking local impact
'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally. Human trafficking in the state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police. Our area is not immune to the problem, but in smaller communities, sex trafficking can look different than many might expect.
spectrumnews1.com
First African American woman sheriff of Wisconsin sworn into office
MILWAUKEE — History was made Friday, as the first African American woman was sworn in as the Milwaukee County sheriff. She’s also the first African American woman to take on a sheriff position in the state of Wisconsin. Denita Ball took her oath of office Friday after winning...
lanereport.com
Saint Joseph Hospital using new technology for colorectal cancer screenings
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Saint Joseph Hospital was the first in Kentucky to use AI-assisted colonoscopy technology to screen for colorectal cancer. The new technology allows physicians to detect colorectal polyps of varying shapes and sizes earlier through enhanced visualization during a colonoscopy. Certain types of colorectal cancer can have...
Republican, Democratic candidates for Kentucky attorney general race set
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The race for Kentucky's attorney general position has been set. The Republican candidate is Russell Coleman. He served as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky from 2017 to 2021. "As the next Attorney General, I will stand up for law enforcement and keep...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! 1/6
Kentucky lawmakers advanced a bill to further lower Kentucky's income tax impacting dozens of industries including photography, personal trainers and cosmetics. New West End restaurant hopes to honor Ekoe Alexanda’s legacy. Updated: 22 hours ago. The owner said the two grew up about a mile away from the new...
