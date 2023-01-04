Read full article on original website
‘I just want him found’: Family looking for answers as search continues in Grant Co. for missing man
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – One month after 34-year-old Ronald Henry first went missing, his loved ones and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office still don’t know exactly what happened. According to Henry’s aunt Layaloni Jacobs, the young father took a trip to Platteville when he decided to take a...
Search Continues In Locating Ronald Henry of Lancaster
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office continues pursuing leads in locating 34 year old Ronald Henry of Lancaster, who has been missing since December 7th. Henry was last seen December 5th at an address on Condry Road in rural Platteville. On Wednesday, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office enlisted the help of the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation to conduct a series of interviews with persons who knew or had contact with Ronald Henry in the Grant County area. The Sheriff’s Office Detectives are analyzing the information from those interviews to determine whether any information is relevant to the investigation. The Sheriff’s Office is also preparing to do another area search where Henry was last seen utilizing aircraft, K9 teams, and personnel. The case will remain an active investigation until Ronald Henry is located.
2nd Lowest Number of Shots Fired Cases in Dubuque in 2022
Dubuque recorded its second-lowest number of cases of shots fired with criminal intent in 2022, and local police think federal prosecution of gun crimes has contributed to the relatively low number of cases.According to a report, the city had 13 shots fired with criminal intent, compared to 2021 when the city had 21. The 13 cases don’t include suicides or accidental discharges. Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh said the reduction in incidents, as part of a broader effort toward increasing public safety, is “incredibly important” in helping the city thrive.
East Dubuque To Get Office Trailer For Police Department Office
East Dubuque City Council members on Tuesday voted to approve purchasing a 20-foot-by-24-foot triple-wide office trailer from A-1 Mobile Storage Service in Manchester to be used temporarily by the East Dubuque Police Department. The cost of the trailer, including delivery and installation behind City Hall, is $86,255. City Manager Loras Herrig said the structure is estimated to take six to eight weeks to arrive, so police could potentially occupy it by March. The current police station’s condition is deteriorating rapidly, and city officials are seeking federal funds to replace both it and the city fire station.
Dubuque Teen Gets 31 Years in Prison For Burglaries
A Dubuque teen has been sentenced to 31 years in prison for numerous burglaries. 19 year old Tristen Smith was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County on multiple cases, mostly involving burglaries. In the most recent case, Smith faced charges of 16 counts of third-degree burglary as a repeat offender and one count each of possession of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender and second-degree theft. Police officers investigating a recent string of vehicle burglaries executed a search warrant on October 9th at Smith’s residence. Smith was found in the attic of the residence with a large number of stolen items.
Colorado Woman Arrested After Driving on Lafayette County Courthouse Lawn
A Colorado woman was arrested Tuesday evening after driving onto the Lafayette County Courthouse lawn. According to the Darlington Police Department, officers responded to a report of a truck parked on the courthouse lawn around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials determined the driver jumped the curb, drove over the sidewalk and drove across the lawn before stopping near the courthouse’s south entrance. The driver, 39-year-old Rosalina Carvantez, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was arrested for OWI and taken to the Lafayette County Jail where she was booked and later released.
Platteville Woman Arrested in Darlington
A woman from Platteville was arrested by Darlington Police. According to a release, 28 year old Jessica Felker of Platteville was arrested Friday shortly after 8:15 PM for operating after revocation following a traffic stop on Highway 23 in Darlington. Felker was also cited for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Union representing Thomson prison calls for removal of warden over inmate conduct
The union representing correctional officers and staff at a northwest Illinois prison are calling for the removal of the facility’s warden. The union contends that the warden has failed to address allegations of sexual assaults and misconduct against employees at the Thomson federal prison. A release alleges that there were 321 incidents in 2022 of inmates engaging in sexual misconduct against staff at the high-security federal prison that houses about 800 prisoners.
Fire At Dodgeville Apartment Building
A fire at an apartment building in Dodgeville Tuesday morning displaced seven people and numerous pets. The Dodgeville Fire Department said firefighters were called to the building on North Douglas Street just before 9:50 a.m. for a report of smoke in an apartment. When they got to the scene, they found smoke coming from the eaves of the building. A report says firefighters were able to find the fire and put it out. It’s unclear what caused the fire. The Red Cross is helping those who were displaced.
Man Sentenced For Throwing Pocket Knife Through Car Window
A man has been sentenced to two years of probation for throwing a pocketknife through the window of a vehicle carrying children in Dubuque. 29 year old Joshua Krogman was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to two counts of child endangerment and one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief. Krogman was arguing with his ex-girlfriend on July 19th while she drove Krogman and two children on West Third Street. The woman stopped and made Krogman get out of the vehicle. As he left, Krogman threw a pocket knife through the vehicle window, causing the glass to shatter. That caused a laceration on the forehead of a 2-year-old girl. She was treated for her injuries at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
Man gets 30 days in jail for dealing meth near Grant County school
A man who was dealing drugs near a Grant County school has been sentenced to 30 days in jail. 37 year old Nicholas Friederich of Platteville pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine-on or near certain places, in this case, a school. He must report to jail by Feb. 24 and is eligible for work release. He also must serve three years of probation. Friederich was arrested in July after Cuba City police reported executing a search warrant along with the Grant County Sheriff’s Department at the residence of 41 year old Laura Harman in Cuba City. She subsequently pleaded guilty to possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia and was sentenced to two years of probation.
Monroe woman accused of poisoning husband, putting him into coma
A Monroe woman is accused of poisoning her husband last year, temporarily sending him into a coma. 50 year old Amanda Chapin is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. According to a complaint filed last week in the Lafayette County, Chapin’s 70-year-old husband was taken to the hospital on August 21 after he had difficulty breathing. He fell into a coma, and bloodwork showed he had barbiturates in his system. The man’s son filed a temporary restraining order against Chapin on Aug. 23, requesting medical power of attorney over his father and alleging that Amanda Chapin poisoned his father with barbiturates. By the end of August, the man had awakened from his coma and was able to speak with detectives. According to the complaint, he alleged that Chapin poisoned him three times.
Monroe Woman Accused of Stealing From Cemeteries
A Monroe woman has been charged in a series of cemetery thefts. Carrie Thompson of Monroe is charged with 40 counts of receiving or concealing stolen property. The Monroe Police Department said they received a tip of items being listed for sale that looked like items that were taken from local cemeteries. Several items were posted on Facebook Marketplace that were similar to the items that were placed on cemetery grave sites. Deputies from the police department went to Thompson’s home and noticed a few of those items around her property. They were able to recover more than 100 items from Thompson’s home, vehicle and an abandoned garage with which she was associated. Officials believe Thompson may have taken items from cemeteries in Rock County and Lafayette County as well. Thompson is scheduled to be in court for her initial appearance on January 23rd.
Authorities Respond To Domestic Dispute in South Wayne
Lafayette County deputies responded to a residence on East Grove Street in South Wayne Thursday around 7:40am for a domestic dispute. As a result, 32 year old Christopher Moellers of South Wayne was cited for Disorderly Conduct. Deputies from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and Mineral Point Police assisted at the scene.
Arrest Made Following Assault of Two Members of Hospital Staff
Dubuque Police arrested 39 year old Lonza Caudill of Dubuque shortly after 10pm Tuesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital on charges of third-degree harassment and two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations. Reports say Caudill assaulted two members of the hospital staff.
No Injuries in Single Vehicle Crash
No one was injured in a one vehicle crash in Lafayette County Tuesday around 6:30am. A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to County Highway O in Kendall Township where 33 year old Adam Pinnow of Blanchardville lost control of his vehicle, causing it to go off the road, enter a ditch and strike a fence. Pinnow’s vehicle had minor damage.
