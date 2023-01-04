ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Calhoun Commissioners sworn in, Kathy-Sue Vette chosen as chairperson

MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The seven Calhoun County Board of Commissioners were sworn in for their new terms on Thursday night. Among those taking their oaths were new commissioners Monique French from District 2 and Diane Thompson from District 6. The Commissioners selected Kathy-Sue Vette as the chairperson for...
Former police chief of Vicksburg passes away at 75

VICKSBURG, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A former Vicksburg police chief has passed away. Fox 17 reported on Thursday, January 5 that 75-year-old Michael Descheneau battled Lewy body Dementia and Parkinsonism until his passing on Tuesday, January 3. Descheneau was born in Manchester, New Hampshire in 1947 and is a...
MSP investigating theft of cable and wire from Calhoun substation

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Michigan State Police troopers from the Marshall Post are investigating the larceny of electrical cable and wire from an electrical substation located at F Drive North and 26 Mile Road in Calhoun County’s Sheridan Township. Troopers say the suspects stole the cable and...
Deceased body located in Cass County field: Authorities investigating

CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deceased body was found by deputies around 1:15 Thursday afternoon, January 5. The body was located in a field near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 in Lagrange Township. Authorities say the...
Fundraiser for Kalamazoo officer battling Crohn’s Disease

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with medical expenses for a Kalamazoo police officer who is battling Crohn’s Disease. Officer. Beth Fountain was diagnosed with Crohn’s last year and is set to have her 13th surgery on Friday, January 6 and has another procedure scheduled for February 14, Valentines Day.
