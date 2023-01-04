Read full article on original website
jack1065.com
Calhoun Commissioners sworn in, Kathy-Sue Vette chosen as chairperson
MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The seven Calhoun County Board of Commissioners were sworn in for their new terms on Thursday night. Among those taking their oaths were new commissioners Monique French from District 2 and Diane Thompson from District 6. The Commissioners selected Kathy-Sue Vette as the chairperson for...
Nessel to launch investigation into actions by Ottawa County Board of Commissioners
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office will investigate the sweeping changes made this week by the new conservative members of the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners. John Shay was fired as county administrator and replaced by John Gibbs, and administrative health officer Adeline...
Altered City of Kalamazoo budget proposal to include funding for improved childcare and other services
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo’s City Manager has altered his 2023 proposed city budget to include money to improve child care for preschoolers at the request of commissioners, who say daycare is a major issue for working families. Manager Jim Ritsema says he’s carved out $125,000 from...
Boysen officially sworn in as chief of Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety’s Acting Chief David Boysen has officially been sworn in as the Public Safety Chief on Thursday, January 5. The swearing in ceremony took place just days after the City of Kalamazoo reached a separation agreement with the former...
Former police chief of Vicksburg passes away at 75
VICKSBURG, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A former Vicksburg police chief has passed away. Fox 17 reported on Thursday, January 5 that 75-year-old Michael Descheneau battled Lewy body Dementia and Parkinsonism until his passing on Tuesday, January 3. Descheneau was born in Manchester, New Hampshire in 1947 and is a...
Kalamazoo Metro looking to implement additional micro transit service by 2024
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A consultant’s report is expected to be presented in March that will give recommendations on how Kalamazoo area public transit operator Metro has can better serve passengers. Metro has already invested at least $500,000 to introduce a new service. Micro transit will operate...
MSP investigating theft of cable and wire from Calhoun substation
SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Michigan State Police troopers from the Marshall Post are investigating the larceny of electrical cable and wire from an electrical substation located at F Drive North and 26 Mile Road in Calhoun County’s Sheridan Township. Troopers say the suspects stole the cable and...
Deceased body located in Cass County field: Authorities investigating
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deceased body was found by deputies around 1:15 Thursday afternoon, January 5. The body was located in a field near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 in Lagrange Township. Authorities say the...
Fundraiser for Kalamazoo officer battling Crohn’s Disease
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with medical expenses for a Kalamazoo police officer who is battling Crohn’s Disease. Officer. Beth Fountain was diagnosed with Crohn’s last year and is set to have her 13th surgery on Friday, January 6 and has another procedure scheduled for February 14, Valentines Day.
Man charged in fatal shooting at New Year’s Eve party facing four felonies
PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Lawrence Township man who allegedly killed two people by celebratory gunfire at a New Year’s gathering is now facing two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of felony firearm. 62-year-old Christopher Toppenberg was arraigned on those four felony counts on...
