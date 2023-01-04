KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with medical expenses for a Kalamazoo police officer who is battling Crohn’s Disease. Officer. Beth Fountain was diagnosed with Crohn’s last year and is set to have her 13th surgery on Friday, January 6 and has another procedure scheduled for February 14, Valentines Day.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO