The NFL has approved a resolution to potentially modify the playoffs with a "neutral site" AFC Championship game, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The decision, which was supported by 25 of the league's owners, will be dependent on the outcome of Week 18 and will be determined by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell if necessary. The move is meant to address the "inequity" of some teams playing 17 games while others play 16, with the change potentially affecting only four teams. A full resolution of the proposed change was released by the NFL.

17 HOURS AGO