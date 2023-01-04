ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Larry Brown Sports

Bills radio voice John Murphy suffers stroke

Longtime Buffalo Bills radio announcer John Murphy is recovering from a stroke. Murphy’s family issued a statement through the Bills on Friday revealing that the 67-year-old suffered a stroke last weekend. Fortunately, Murphy has since been released from the hospital and is “making progress every day.” A statement from the Murphy family: pic.twitter.com/zkdbKto0xX — Buffalo... The post Bills radio voice John Murphy suffers stroke appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Sabres Player Announces Engagement

The Buffalo Sabres are back on the ice tomorrow night at KeyBank Center, against the Minnesota Wild, which kicks off a four-game homestand after a long road trip. The Sabres currently sit six points out of the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, but they have a whopping four games in hand on the team that holds that spot, the New York Islanders. They also have five games in hand on the Washington Capitals, who are 10 points ahead in the top wild card spot.
BUFFALO, NY
Turnto10.com

Belichick: 'Life's bigger than this game'

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick tried to put Sunday's scheduled game against the Buffalo Bills into perspective at a news conference Thursday. “Life’s bigger than this game," the coach said. "It’s just one these humbling moments for all of us." The...
ClutchPoints

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson remaining humble as he approaches milestone mark

FOXBOROUGH – Rhamondre Stevenson is close to reaching a big milestone mark for any running back, especially in this day and age. The New England Patriots’ second-year running back is at 986 rushing yards for the season, meaning he’s only 14 yards short of 1,000. Stevenson’s actually been within striking range of the mark over the last few weeks, but he’s mustered up just 72 rushing yards in the Patriots’ last two games.
Larry Lease

NFL Approves Potential Neutral Site AFC Championship Game, Causing Controversy Among Fans and Owners

The NFL has approved a resolution to potentially modify the playoffs with a "neutral site" AFC Championship game, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The decision, which was supported by 25 of the league's owners, will be dependent on the outcome of Week 18 and will be determined by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell if necessary. The move is meant to address the "inequity" of some teams playing 17 games while others play 16, with the change potentially affecting only four teams. A full resolution of the proposed change was released by the NFL.

