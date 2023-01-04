Read full article on original website
Related
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Josh Allen ended his press conference with a classy message for Tee Higgins after Damar Hamlin's injury
The Buffalo Bills and the entire sports world received encouraging news on Thursday that Damar Hamlin has made “substantial” progress and is awake after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins who...
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
Chiefs rule out Patrick Mahomes weapon for Week 18 vs Raiders
Patrick Mahomes will be missing one of his weapons out wide in Week 18 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Wide receiver Skyy Moore, who suffered a laceration on his hand during Week 17, has been ruled out for the season finale. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the situation on Thursday. Via Chiefs Wire:
Joe Buck, other big names decline Cardinals play-by-play TV gig
Nearly three weeks ago, the St. Louis Cardinals and TV broadcaster Dan McLaughlin parted ways after his third DWI arrest since 2010. Three big targets who made sense to replace him included Joe Buck, Bob Costas and Greg Amsinger, but none of the broadcasters with Missouri ties are interested. "It's...
Chase Claypool trade looking better and better for the Steelers
When the Chicago Bears take on the Minnesota Vikings this weekend, they will do it without starting quarterback Justin Fields. With nothing to play for the team has decided to sit Fields down in favor of Nathan Peterman. If the Bears lose, it would lock up the No. 34 overall...
Yardbarker
Sean McVay Believes Baker Mayfield’s Time With Rams Should Raise His Stock Entering Free Agency
When quarterback Baker Mayfield joined the Los Angeles Rams after being released by the Carolina Panthers, the stock of the former top overall draft pick was at an all-time low. But pairing up with head coach Sean McVay and the Rams has led to Mayfield having a solid stretch in Los Angeles.
Bills radio voice John Murphy suffers stroke
Longtime Buffalo Bills radio announcer John Murphy is recovering from a stroke. Murphy’s family issued a statement through the Bills on Friday revealing that the 67-year-old suffered a stroke last weekend. Fortunately, Murphy has since been released from the hospital and is “making progress every day.” A statement from the Murphy family: pic.twitter.com/zkdbKto0xX — Buffalo... The post Bills radio voice John Murphy suffers stroke appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Buffalo Sabres Player Announces Engagement
The Buffalo Sabres are back on the ice tomorrow night at KeyBank Center, against the Minnesota Wild, which kicks off a four-game homestand after a long road trip. The Sabres currently sit six points out of the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, but they have a whopping four games in hand on the team that holds that spot, the New York Islanders. They also have five games in hand on the Washington Capitals, who are 10 points ahead in the top wild card spot.
Turnto10.com
Belichick: 'Life's bigger than this game'
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick tried to put Sunday's scheduled game against the Buffalo Bills into perspective at a news conference Thursday. “Life’s bigger than this game," the coach said. "It’s just one these humbling moments for all of us." The...
Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson remaining humble as he approaches milestone mark
FOXBOROUGH – Rhamondre Stevenson is close to reaching a big milestone mark for any running back, especially in this day and age. The New England Patriots’ second-year running back is at 986 rushing yards for the season, meaning he’s only 14 yards short of 1,000. Stevenson’s actually been within striking range of the mark over the last few weeks, but he’s mustered up just 72 rushing yards in the Patriots’ last two games.
NFL Approves Potential Neutral Site AFC Championship Game, Causing Controversy Among Fans and Owners
The NFL has approved a resolution to potentially modify the playoffs with a "neutral site" AFC Championship game, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The decision, which was supported by 25 of the league's owners, will be dependent on the outcome of Week 18 and will be determined by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell if necessary. The move is meant to address the "inequity" of some teams playing 17 games while others play 16, with the change potentially affecting only four teams. A full resolution of the proposed change was released by the NFL.
