Related
therealdeal.com
Santos eviction drama shows how tenants exploit rent relief
Amid a reckoning over his largely fabricated resume, New York Representative-elect George Santos has managed to stir up a fresh scandal with the seemingly innocuous act of moving into his sister’s apartment. Santos, who once claimed to own 13 rental properties in New York, decried the state’s eviction moratorium...
New York Roundabouts, Do You Need to Signal When Entering and Exiting?
The New York State Roundabout, everyone's favorite driving argument. Who has the right of way, which lane am I supposed to be in, how do I exit this thing? These are just some of the questions we ask ourselves, and any passenger that will listen, as we approach the next roundabout.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in New York
Winter is here with us, a season synonymous with snowfall. Many states experience extremely snowy months, with massive snow covering the surface. Unfortunately, New York is among the states where snowing can get overboard due to low temperatures. So, which is the snowiest place in New York, otherwise known as...
ice365.com
New York officially opens bidding for three downstate casinos
The board agreed to open a Request for Applications (RFA) by unanimous vote. This decision by the Board has been much anticipated. An amendment to the 2013 New York State Constitution permitted four upstate casinos in New York, while also allowing the state Gaming Commission to allow for three more casinos close to New York City at a later date.
Commercial Observer
Rexford Industrial Closed $2.4B in SoCal Acquisitions in 2022
Rexford Industrial Realty announced that it acquired 10 more warehouses in Southern California, bringing its acquisition total for 2022 to $2.4 billion. The Los Angeles-based REIT said it paid $336.2 million for the latest group of industrial properties in L.A.’s South Bay, the San Gabriel Valley and the Inland Empire, parts of “the largest and highest demand industrial market in the United States.” According to CBRE, the vacancy rates in those three submarkets are 1.2 percent, 0.4 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.
wpdh.com
Looking For Work? You Might Want to Try These Places in New York
As the job market continues to recover after COVID, many companies and businesses are looking for employees and continue to hire. According to the most recent jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national unemployment rate is 3.7%, back to pre-pandemic levels. The Study. Sometimes finding work...
Commercial Observer
Apparel Firm Signs 446K-SF Lease at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center
Tejon Ranch Company and Majestic Realty announced Thursday that they have secured a major prelease agreement at its massive Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC) in Southern California. Sunrise Brands — a designer, producer, distributor and retailer of branded and private-label apparel — will occupy a 446,000-square-foot distribution facility planned for...
Have You Checked New York State Unclaimed Funds Recently?
I get excited whenever I hear about unclaimed funds. I'm thinking, did some long-lost relative leave me money that I don't know about that is sitting in an account with New York State?. And then I think about home much money there could be if my name was attached to...
winespectator.com
The Sad Decline of the Queen of New York Wine Stores
On a sunny afternoon last December, a middle-aged woman angrily walked out of 88-year-old Sherry-Lehmann, once the royalty of Manhattan wine and spirits stores. "I was shopping for a gift bottle of tequila for my boss," the woman said, as she waited to cross Park Avenue. "But the salesperson tells me there's only one bottle of tequila in stock and it costs $4,200. I like my boss, but not that much!"
New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York
Here we go again! Health officials are very worried about a brand-new highly contagious COVID variant that's spreading rapidly across the Empire State. A new omicron variant from South Africa has started to spread rapidly across the United States and New York. Health Officials Worried About New COVID Variant In...
Popular Department Store Returning to the Capital Region?
There is something special about nostalgia. Maybe the thought of days gone by remind us of a freedom we don't feel we have today. Hearing a song, for example, that came out decades ago can take you back to a simpler time in just a few seconds. What if I told you that you might be able to relive a piece of your past?
The Ugliest Town In New York Is…..
We all know that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Apparently, there is one town in New York that no beholder wants to have in their eyes. A new study came out showing the ugliest city in each state across the country and the one in New York might shock you, but if you have been there it might not!
New York state charging $500 million fee for city casino license
The operators awarded licenses to run any of the three New York City-area casinos will have to pay the state at least a $500 million fee for the chance at rolling the dice, according to new rules approved by a state siting board Tuesday. The New York Gaming Facility Board released the request for applications, which includes a rating system that will determine the winners of the bids for the casino licenses — including the $500 million license fee, paid within 30 days of the award of the license. But the license fee can turn into a more pricey bidding war —...
Mega Millions drawing: Two NY tickets win $1M, jackpot climbs to $1.1 billion
There was no Mega Millions winner for the $940 million jackpot on Friday, but two lucky lottery tickets worth $1 million were sold in New York. The winning Mega Millions numbers in the Jan. 6, 2023, drawing were 3-20-46-59-63; Mega Ball: 13; Megaplier: 3X. No tickets matched all six numbers,...
Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found In Many Everyday Items In New York
New York State is trying to protect residents from exposure to harmful chemicals in everyday items. The New York State DEC is reminding New Yorkers of several new laws that took effect at the start of Jan 1. New Laws for Household Cleaning, Personal Care, Cosmetics, and Food Packaging To...
New Law Is Great News For College Students In New York
It is now official and this is great news for college students in New York State. New York Governor Kathy Hochul recently signed into law a new bill that allows college student-athletes to be paid. The new law is part of the New York Education Law and allows student-athletes in...
Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY
Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
McDonald's Closes Over 10 Locations in New York: Is Your Favorite Restaurant Affected?
McDonald's, a popular fast food chain in the United States, has closed several locations in New York as of January 1st, 2023. These closures are due to renovations, and over 10 restaurants will be affected. The closures are located along the I-87 and I-90 highways, which are directed towards Albany and Rochester. The closures include Angola, DeWitt, Guilderland, Mohawk, Ontario, Port Byron, Schuyler, Warners, Malden, Modena, and Ramapo.
Expect To Pay More For This 2023 In New York State
With a new year comes new prices and New Yorkers will be shelling out more for this in 2023. According to Insurify’s latest report on auto insurance trends report, the cost of auto insurance is expected to increase in 2023. New Yorkers can expect to see an increase of...
How to apply for free college tuition in New York: Excelsior Scholarship open in January
Some New York college students can receive free tuition, thanks to the New York State Excelsior Scholarship program, which fills the gap between tuition and federal and state financial aid. The scholarship, provided by the Higher Education Services Corporation (HESC), New York’s higher education student financial aid agency, makes it...
