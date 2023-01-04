ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
therealdeal.com

Santos eviction drama shows how tenants exploit rent relief

Amid a reckoning over his largely fabricated resume, New York Representative-elect George Santos has managed to stir up a fresh scandal with the seemingly innocuous act of moving into his sister’s apartment. Santos, who once claimed to own 13 rental properties in New York, decried the state’s eviction moratorium...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in New York

Winter is here with us, a season synonymous with snowfall. Many states experience extremely snowy months, with massive snow covering the surface. Unfortunately, New York is among the states where snowing can get overboard due to low temperatures. So, which is the snowiest place in New York, otherwise known as...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
ice365.com

New York officially opens bidding for three downstate casinos

The board agreed to open a Request for Applications (RFA) by unanimous vote. This decision by the Board has been much anticipated. An amendment to the 2013 New York State Constitution permitted four upstate casinos in New York, while also allowing the state Gaming Commission to allow for three more casinos close to New York City at a later date.
NEW YORK STATE
Commercial Observer

Rexford Industrial Closed $2.4B in SoCal Acquisitions in 2022

Rexford Industrial Realty announced that it acquired 10 more warehouses in Southern California, bringing its acquisition total for 2022 to $2.4 billion. The Los Angeles-based REIT said it paid $336.2 million for the latest group of industrial properties in L.A.’s South Bay, the San Gabriel Valley and the Inland Empire, parts of “the largest and highest demand industrial market in the United States.” According to CBRE, the vacancy rates in those three submarkets are 1.2 percent, 0.4 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wpdh.com

Looking For Work? You Might Want to Try These Places in New York

As the job market continues to recover after COVID, many companies and businesses are looking for employees and continue to hire. According to the most recent jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national unemployment rate is 3.7%, back to pre-pandemic levels. The Study. Sometimes finding work...
ARIZONA STATE
Commercial Observer

Apparel Firm Signs 446K-SF Lease at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center

Tejon Ranch Company and Majestic Realty announced Thursday that they have secured a major prelease agreement at its massive Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC) in Southern California. Sunrise Brands — a designer, producer, distributor and retailer of branded and private-label apparel — will occupy a 446,000-square-foot distribution facility planned for...
winespectator.com

The Sad Decline of the Queen of New York Wine Stores

On a sunny afternoon last December, a middle-aged woman angrily walked out of 88-year-old Sherry-Lehmann, once the royalty of Manhattan wine and spirits stores. "I was shopping for a gift bottle of tequila for my boss," the woman said, as she waited to cross Park Avenue. "But the salesperson tells me there's only one bottle of tequila in stock and it costs $4,200. I like my boss, but not that much!"
MANHATTAN, NY
Hot 99.1

Popular Department Store Returning to the Capital Region?

There is something special about nostalgia. Maybe the thought of days gone by remind us of a freedom we don't feel we have today. Hearing a song, for example, that came out decades ago can take you back to a simpler time in just a few seconds. What if I told you that you might be able to relive a piece of your past?
HORSEHEADS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Ugliest Town In New York Is…..

We all know that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Apparently, there is one town in New York that no beholder wants to have in their eyes. A new study came out showing the ugliest city in each state across the country and the one in New York might shock you, but if you have been there it might not!
ALBANY, NY
New York Post

New York state charging $500 million fee for city casino license

The operators awarded licenses to run any of the three New York City-area casinos will have to pay the state at least a $500 million fee for the chance at rolling the dice, according to new rules approved by a state siting board Tuesday. The New York Gaming Facility Board released the request for applications, which includes a rating system that will determine the winners of the bids for the casino licenses — including the $500 million license fee, paid within 30 days of the award of the license. But the license fee can turn into a more pricey bidding war —...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY

Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
ONEONTA, NY
Ty D.

McDonald's Closes Over 10 Locations in New York: Is Your Favorite Restaurant Affected?

McDonald's, a popular fast food chain in the United States, has closed several locations in New York as of January 1st, 2023. These closures are due to renovations, and over 10 restaurants will be affected. The closures are located along the I-87 and I-90 highways, which are directed towards Albany and Rochester. The closures include Angola, DeWitt, Guilderland, Mohawk, Ontario, Port Byron, Schuyler, Warners, Malden, Modena, and Ramapo.
KISS 104.1

Expect To Pay More For This 2023 In New York State

With a new year comes new prices and New Yorkers will be shelling out more for this in 2023. According to Insurify’s latest report on auto insurance trends report, the cost of auto insurance is expected to increase in 2023. New Yorkers can expect to see an increase of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy