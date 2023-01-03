Read full article on original website
Woman hospitalized in crash with school bus; bus driver cited for not stopping at stop sign
DEERFIELD, Wis. — A woman was transported to a local hospital Thursday afternoon after she hit a school bus that had failed to stop at a stop sign in the area. Dane County Sheriff’s Office officials said the crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 12 and Oak Park Road.
Woman taken to hospital after wreck involving school bus in Dane Co.
DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - A 66-year-old woman was rescued from her vehicle Thursday after a crash involving a school bus, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies reported that the bus was driving southbound on Oak Park Road and allegedly didn’t stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Oak Park and Highway 12.
Man accused of pistol-whipping person on Madison’s east side arrested in Baraboo, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a 34-year-old man who they say pistol-whipped another person at a clinic on Madison’s east side Thursday morning. In an incident report, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were called to the clinic in the 3100 block of East Washington Avenue around 6 a.m. Thursday after witnesses reported a disturbance.
Janesville Police searching for illegal dumping suspects
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police are searching for two suspects who left a couch behind a business last Friday, Dec. 30. The two left the couch behind a business on W. Court St, forcing the owner to pay for the cleanup and proper disposal of the furniture. Police said...
MPD arrest Middleton man after finding gun, marijuana in his car
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police arrested a 28-year-old man from Middleton on Saturday after discovering a gun in his parked vehicle during a patrol, according to an incident report. According to the report released Wednesday, police were patrolling Saturday at the Buckeye parking lot at 200 West Gilman Street...
Police investigating shots fired incident in Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie Police are investigating a report of shots fired incident that happened early Friday morning. Police responded to the area of Vandenburg Street, near West Andrews Drive after the initial call around midnight. Officials said no one was injured and there is no current...
Teens charged in Marquette County home invasion
MONTELLO, Wis. — Two 17-year-old boys from Montello each face multiple charges following an armed home invasion earlier this week, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office said. Jayce Ellsworth-Messa and Dominick Ziolek each face one felony charge of burglary with a person present and misdemeanor charges of intentionally pointing...
Man gets 30 days in jail for dealing meth near Grant County school
A man who was dealing drugs near a Grant County school has been sentenced to 30 days in jail. 37 year old Nicholas Friederich of Platteville pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine-on or near certain places, in this case, a school. He must report to jail by Feb. 24 and is eligible for work release. He also must serve three years of probation. Friederich was arrested in July after Cuba City police reported executing a search warrant along with the Grant County Sheriff’s Department at the residence of 41 year old Laura Harman in Cuba City. She subsequently pleaded guilty to possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia and was sentenced to two years of probation.
Jefferson County OWI, Montello man arrested
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis - A 58-year-old Montello man was arrested Wednesday night, Jan. 4, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Jefferson County. According to officials, around 5 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol received a complaint for a Dodge Journey driving erratically on I-94 Westbound near Grandview Boulevard in Waukesha County.
Dane Co. Dispatch: All lanes of traffic cleared after Marshall crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes of traffic are clear after Dane County Sheriff’s Office, alongside Sun Prairie EMS and Marshall Fire responded to the crash Thursday evening on US 19, dispatch said. Dane Co. Dispatch said officials responded to the crash at 5:39 p.m. to WIS 19 eastbound...
Janesville police asking for help finding construction trailer stolen on New Year’s Eve
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police in Janesville are asking for information from the public to help them find a construction trailer that was stolen on New Year’s Eve. The 14-foot black trailer with Cousins Construction on the side and its contents were stolen from the area of Huntington Place and Newcastle Drive sometime between 5 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday. Police are asking people who live in the area to check their security cameras for possible evidence.
No one injured in crash involving school bus, vehicle near Deerfield, sheriff’s office says
DEERFIELD, Wis. — No one was injured in a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle near Deerfield Thursday afternoon, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12/18 and County Highway W. Lt. Heidi Gardner said...
Authorities Respond To Domestic Dispute in South Wayne
Lafayette County deputies responded to a residence on East Grove Street in South Wayne Thursday around 7:40am for a domestic dispute. As a result, 32 year old Christopher Moellers of South Wayne was cited for Disorderly Conduct. Deputies from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and Mineral Point Police assisted at the scene.
Colorado Woman Arrested After Driving on Lafayette County Courthouse Lawn
A Colorado woman was arrested Tuesday evening after driving onto the Lafayette County Courthouse lawn. According to the Darlington Police Department, officers responded to a report of a truck parked on the courthouse lawn around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials determined the driver jumped the curb, drove over the sidewalk and drove across the lawn before stopping near the courthouse’s south entrance. The driver, 39-year-old Rosalina Carvantez, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was arrested for OWI and taken to the Lafayette County Jail where she was booked and later released.
14-year-old leads deputies on 115MPH pursuit, crashes vehicle in central Wisconsin
LODI, Wis. (WFRV) – A 14-year-old was taken into custody on Sunday after leading police on a pursuit that reached speeds of 115 miles per hour. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, at around 11:00 p.m., dispatch received calls of suspicious activity involving people rummaging through cars in the area of Arbor Valley Road in the Township of Lodi.
Platteville Woman Arrested in Darlington
A woman from Platteville was arrested by Darlington Police. According to a release, 28 year old Jessica Felker of Platteville was arrested Friday shortly after 8:15 PM for operating after revocation following a traffic stop on Highway 23 in Darlington. Felker was also cited for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Fond du Lac cocaine, marijuana bust; 2 arrested
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Two Wisconsin Rapids residents were arrested Wednesday after the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office found approximately one pound of cocaine and one pound of marijuana in their vehicle. The sheriff's office stopped the vehicle on the Hickory Street off ramp of northbound Interstate 41....
Police: Man steals ATM from lobby of Madison hotel
MADISON, Wis. — A man stole an ATM containing an unknown amount of money from the lobby of a hotel on Madison’s far east side early Wednesday morning, the city’s police department said. The theft happened at the MainStay Suites hotel in the 5300 block of High...
MPD: 59-year-old taken to the hospital after being rear ended
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 59-year-old man was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after being rear-ended on Madison’s west side, police said. Officials said they responded just before 7 p.m. to the intersection of S. High Point Rd. at Starr Grass Dr. to reports of a crash. The...
Medical examiner confirms Verona principal died of injuries from crash
The Dane County Medical Examiner's office has determined Badger Ridge Middle School Principal Beth Steffen died as a result of the injuries she suffered when a driver hit her with a car earlier this week.
