Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Couple Tries Rescuing Two Puppies for Six Hours At The Beach | The Dodo Running Back To The Rescue
Couple runs around the beach all day trying to rescue two feral puppies 🐶 ❤️. Keep up with Brady and Alex’s incredible rescue adventures on Instagram: thedo.do/bradyoliveira & https://thedo.do/alexblumberg, and TikTok: thedo.do/bradyoliveiratiktok & https://thedo.do/Alexblumberg. Special thanks to K9 Advocates Manitoba: https://thedo.do/k9advocatesmanitoba & https://thedo.do/K9AdvocatesManitoba, and Pet Los Cabos: https://thedo.do/petloscabos.
Albany Herald
5 New Year's resolutions for your dog and cat
You may be spending a good bit of time right now finalizing — and, of course, implementing — your resolutions for the new year. Congratulations! Focusing on a happy and healthy lifestyle is a huge investment in your future. But have you thought about what might be optimal...
Comments / 0