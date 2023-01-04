Read full article on original website
Shannon Sharpe Returned To Undisputed And Lasted 45 Seconds Before Skip Bayless Derailed The Show
Shannon Sharpe returned to Undisputed and tried to address his absence in the wake of the Damar Hamlin news. Only, his co-host wasn't having it.
WFAA
After Damar Hamlin injury, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott reminded of coach who died following medical emergency in 2020
FRISCO, Texas — As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition in the hospital, Dallas Cowboys players are continuing to process the injury that made the sports world stand still. In the latest update Wednesday, the Bills said Hamlin was showing "signs of improvement." The 24-year-old went...
thecomeback.com
Terrible Miami Dolphins situation revealed
After suffering its fifth-consecutive loss last week against the New England Patriots, the Miami Dolphins now find themselves facing an absolute must-win game against the New York Jets with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance. But unfortunately for Miami, the team won’t have its starting quarterback with Tua Tagovailoa still in concussion protocol, and it might not have backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, either.
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game
There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start; Commanders Bench Carson Wentz
The Dallas Cowboys now know which Washington quarterback to game plan for on Sunday. The Commanders signed former Colts and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason and hoped he would carry them to a playoff berth. Injuries and poor play plagued the seventh-year quarterback all season, and with Wentz...
Davante Adams offers important request to Raiders
It’s been a rough season for the Las Vegas Raiders, which has led to a contentious relationship between the organization and star wide receiver Davante Adams after the team benched his friend and starting quarterback Derek Carr in favor of Jarrett Stidham. Adams was asked on Wednesday whether or not he was interested in staying Read more... The post Davante Adams offers important request to Raiders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
There's No Thursday Night Football Tonight - Here's Why
For the first time since Week 1, this week of NFL action will not feature a Thursday Night Football matchup. The NFL regular season never features a Thursday night game during the final week of the season. The league does this to make sure all teams competing for a postseason spot have a full week of preparation.
NFL Coach Could Reportedly Be Fired If Team Loses Sunday
The Dolphins could make major changes to their front office and coaching staff after Week 18 is over. According to Armando Salguero of OutKick, the Dolphins could part ways with head coach Mike McDaniel if they lose on Sunday to the Jets. McDaniel has shown flashes of being an innovative...
Sean Payton Has Eyes Firmly On Cowboys’ Coaching Job
Sean Payton had a very successful run as head coach of the New Orleans Saints from 2006-2021 before stepping down from the position. While Payton has remained out of the league in 2022, almost everyone is anticipating that he will make a return sooner than later. Given his resume, Payton...
What needs to happen for the Bills to secure the AFC’s No. 1 seed?
The Buffalo Bills still have a chance the secure the AFC's No. 1 seed -- and it depends largely on what the Kansas City Chiefs do.
Damar Hamlin speaking to Bills teammates after breathing tube is removed
The news keeps getting better out of UC Hospital in Cincinnati about Bills DB Damar Hamlin. Reports Friday indicate he is speaking with the team and teammates and has had the breathing tube removed. He told the team, “Love you boys.”. His improvement since suffering cardiac arrest during Monday’s...
NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot
Tom Brady has yet to give any indication of whether he will play in 2023 or retire, but he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. That means the star quarterback will have the option of joining a new team, and the Las Vegas Raiders have been mentioned as... The post NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Chase Claypool trade looking better and better for the Steelers
When the Chicago Bears take on the Minnesota Vikings this weekend, they will do it without starting quarterback Justin Fields. With nothing to play for the team has decided to sit Fields down in favor of Nathan Peterman. If the Bears lose, it would lock up the No. 34 overall...
NFL Analysis Network
Eagles Get Massive Injury Updates On Two Key Defenders
For the Philadelphia Eagles, it looked like a foregone conclusion that they would be the No. 1 overall seed in the NFL. They went 13-1 to begin the season but have hit a snag recently, losing their last two games. That has put some pressure on them as the teams chasing them in the NFC, the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, have all kept winning.
49ers news: SF fans will be fired up with James Conner, Cardinals injury report
The San Francisco 49ers are assured of a seat in the NFL playoffs, but they still have something to motivate them in Week 18’s showdown against the Arizona Cardinals: the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. The Niners are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Cards at home on Sunday, and their odds appear to have gotten another boost, with some Arizona key players looking questionable to play in the regular-season finale.
Bills share encouraging Damar Hamlin update
Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized and in critical condition, but there has been some positive news about his health over the past two days. The Buffalo Bills provided the latest. The Bills said in a brief statement on Wednesday that Hamlin has shown “signs of improvement” while in intensive care at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.... The post Bills share encouraging Damar Hamlin update appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FanSided
