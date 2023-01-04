Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Chicago is sending out a one-time $500 stimulus payment to qualifying residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Who Is Looking For Our Missing Women and Girls In Chicago's South Land?South Suburban NewsChicago, IL
Residents Protest Lightfoot’s Plan For Moving Migrants Into WoodlawnJake WellsChicago, IL
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing thousands of migrants to sanctuary citiesMark StarTexas State
Peoples Gas Seeks First Rate Hike in 8 Years. Here's How Much Your Bill Could Rise By
Peoples Gas customers in Chicago could see a notable increase in their gas bill next year - if a rate hike is approved by state regulators. The utility company said Friday it filed a request for a rate increase with the Illinois Commerce Commission - it's first rate hike sought since 2014, but also the largest in People's Gas history, consumer advocates assert.
vfpress.news
Developers Of Wolf Point 290 In Hillside Shift Gears
The 13 acres of land next to CarMax dubbed Wolf Point 290 in Hillside. | File. Friday, January 6, 2023 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Plans to bring a light manufacturing and warehouse complex to the 13 acres west of CarMax at 101 N. Wolf Rd. in Hillside have changed to accommodate concerns from village officials and residents.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Deerfield-based Baxter International to restructure company
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Baxter International will restructure the company with a spin-off of one of its divisions and the resignation of a top executive. The Deerfield-based medical products company is spinning off its kidney care business into a separate publicly trading company. That move is expected to happen in the next year to 18 months.
News Now Warsaw
US Steel Corp. latest to announce layoffs
GARY — United States Steel Corporation in Gary has announced the layoff of 244 people. The announcement was issued on a state website that tracks layoffs. That’s the fourth announcement in the past five weeks. All told, more than 630 people lost their jobs in that time period.
multihousingnews.com
Pizzuti Cos. Launches 19-Story Chicago Tower
The development planned for the city’s West Loop neighborhood is expected to deliver next year. The Pizzuti Cos. has broken ground on Coppia, a 19-story, 298-unit mixed-use development in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood slated for completion in 2024. The developers recently received an $82 million construction loan from...
Share of Chicago Property Tax Revenues Claimed by TIF Funds Grew 15.5% in 2021: Report
The share of property taxes collected by the city and then claimed by Chicago’s tax increment finance districts grew 15.5% in 2021, fueled in part by the reassessment of the value of every property in Chicago, according to a report by Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough released Thursday. Demolishing...
Your Salary has to be How High to be “Rich” in Chicago Illinois?
If you want to stroll Michigan Ave and not have a care in the world about the price tags on the clothes you're buying, how much money do you need to make a year? Here is the answer to that question according to one financial website... According to the financial...
rejournals.com
American Plaza shopping center in Chicago transacts in 50-days
Karen Kulczycki, CCIM, of SVN Chicago Commercial helped secure the sale of a 63,148-square-foot retail shopping center located at 3300 and 3320 Chicago Road in South Chicago Heights, Illinois. The 13-unit center sits on 4.5 acres and hosts both national and local retailers along a dense, suburban retail corridor. Kulczycki,...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Save A Lot operators take over former Whole Foods location on Chicago’s South Side
Save A Lot operator Yellow Banana has assumed the lease for a now-shuttered Whole Foods Market on Chicago's South Side, according to local reports. The company gained access to the building at 832 W. 63rd St. on Sunday, according to Block Club Chicago. Yellow Banana plans to partner with an...
Former White Sox player now selling his $3M West Virginia mansion
A Bridgeport home with an outdoor kitchen and movie room is for sale, and sports fans, both local and national, might recognize the listing agent.
McDonald's blocking historic building's redevelopment, owner says
The owner of a landmark office building downtown had to deal last week with any landlord’s nightmare — a busted pipe that sent water gushing down several floors. But he said that’s not his biggest problem with the property.
evanstonroundtable.com
More closures hit downtown businesses
The blows keep coming for the downtown business district, with the closure of Clarke’s Off Campus, a longtime Evanston diner that’s been around for more than three decades. The diner, which opened in Evanston in 1985, has remained a fixture for the community, particularly Northwestern University students. With...
suburbanchicagoland.com
First Installment Cook County property taxes due date pushed to April 3
First Installment Cook County property taxes due date pushed to April 3. Cook County property owners will have an extra month to pay their First Installment property taxes this year, and their bills are already available online. Governor J.B. Pritzker signed HB 5189 into law last month making Monday, April...
Community helps West Chicago coffee shop after big deal falls through
WEST CHICAGO, Ill. — A west suburban couple has gone from desperation to elation in the matter of a week. Marcus Contaldo and Jenni Trilik own Modest Coffee Roasters and a huge order that should’ve led to better days went from good to worse. But a simple social media blog exploded and now they’re all […]
fox32chicago.com
'We're tired, Ms. Lightfoot': Chicago community outraged at decision to use former school to house migrants
CHICAGO - A group of residents in one Chicago neighborhood is demanding answers from the city after they say a decision to shelter migrants at a former elementary school was made without their knowledge. Asylum seekers from the Texas border could be moving into the former Wadsworth Elementary School located...
Stolen Construction Equipment Found In South Side Warehouse
Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen construction equipment was located in a warehouse on Chicago’s South Side Tuesday, and business owners are trying to get their machinery back as police investigate the case. Ben Kasper owns his own construction company in Burr Ridge, and last week, he...
chicagostarmedia.com
Chicago Boat Show cruises into McCormick Place
All Hands on Deck! Cruising into the Windy City January 11-15, the 2023 Discover® Boating Chicago Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive® Insurance, is returning after a two-year hiatus. As one of Chicago’s most iconic events and a Midwest boating destination, the 2023 Chicago Boat Show is ready to welcome boating enthusiasts of all ages and backgrounds to discover why life is better on the water.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New COVID Variant XBB.1.5, Symptoms to Expect
A new COVID variant is quickly climbing in numbers across the U.S., but how concerning is it and what do we know?. Chicago's top doctor broke down some of the big things to expect with the new variant and what it means for the pandemic. Here's what else you need...
Portillo's to Make Significant Change to Drive-Thru Ordering. Here's What to Expect
With 2023 newly underway, an iconic chain restaurant based out of the Chicago area is switching up the process to the swift drive-thru ordering the establishment has become known for. Portillo's announced on Tuesday that all locations will be transitioning to cashless payments in the drive-thru, aiming to speed up...
wgnradio.com
Chicago Way w/John Kass: Is Paul Vallas ready to lead Chicago to a brighter future?
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (1/6/23): On this episode, the former CEO of the Chicago Public Schools (1995-2001) and candidate hoping to unseat Lori Lightfoot, Paul Vallas joins John Kass & Jeff Carlin to discuss his plans for growing Chicago and tackling crime, education, and fiscal issues facing the city. Plus, Kasso recovers in the best way possible. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
