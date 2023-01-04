ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Developers Of Wolf Point 290 In Hillside Shift Gears

The 13 acres of land next to CarMax dubbed Wolf Point 290 in Hillside. | File. Friday, January 6, 2023 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Plans to bring a light manufacturing and warehouse complex to the 13 acres west of CarMax at 101 N. Wolf Rd. in Hillside have changed to accommodate concerns from village officials and residents.
HILLSIDE, IL
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: Deerfield-based Baxter International to restructure company

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Baxter International will restructure the company with a spin-off of one of its divisions and the resignation of a top executive. The Deerfield-based medical products company is spinning off its kidney care business into a separate publicly trading company. That move is expected to happen in the next year to 18 months.
DEERFIELD, IL
News Now Warsaw

US Steel Corp. latest to announce layoffs

GARY — United States Steel Corporation in Gary has announced the layoff of 244 people. The announcement was issued on a state website that tracks layoffs. That’s the fourth announcement in the past five weeks. All told, more than 630 people lost their jobs in that time period.
GARY, IN
multihousingnews.com

Pizzuti Cos. Launches 19-Story Chicago Tower

The development planned for the city’s West Loop neighborhood is expected to deliver next year. The Pizzuti Cos. has broken ground on Coppia, a 19-story, 298-unit mixed-use development in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood slated for completion in 2024. The developers recently received an $82 million construction loan from...
CHICAGO, IL
rejournals.com

American Plaza shopping center in Chicago transacts in 50-days

Karen Kulczycki, CCIM, of SVN Chicago Commercial helped secure the sale of a 63,148-square-foot retail shopping center located at 3300 and 3320 Chicago Road in South Chicago Heights, Illinois. The 13-unit center sits on 4.5 acres and hosts both national and local retailers along a dense, suburban retail corridor. Kulczycki,...
SOUTH CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

More closures hit downtown businesses

The blows keep coming for the downtown business district, with the closure of Clarke’s Off Campus, a longtime Evanston diner that’s been around for more than three decades. The diner, which opened in Evanston in 1985, has remained a fixture for the community, particularly Northwestern University students. With...
EVANSTON, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

First Installment Cook County property taxes due date pushed to April 3

First Installment Cook County property taxes due date pushed to April 3. Cook County property owners will have an extra month to pay their First Installment property taxes this year, and their bills are already available online. Governor J.B. Pritzker signed HB 5189 into law last month making Monday, April...
COOK COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

Stolen Construction Equipment Found In South Side Warehouse

Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen construction equipment was located in a warehouse on Chicago’s South Side Tuesday, and business owners are trying to get their machinery back as police investigate the case. Ben Kasper owns his own construction company in Burr Ridge, and last week, he...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Chicago Boat Show cruises into McCormick Place

All Hands on Deck! Cruising into the Windy City January 11-15, the 2023 Discover® Boating Chicago Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive® Insurance, is returning after a two-year hiatus. As one of Chicago’s most iconic events and a Midwest boating destination, the 2023 Chicago Boat Show is ready to welcome boating enthusiasts of all ages and backgrounds to discover why life is better on the water.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Chicago Way w/John Kass: Is Paul Vallas ready to lead Chicago to a brighter future?

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (1/6/23): On this episode, the former CEO of the Chicago Public Schools (1995-2001) and candidate hoping to unseat Lori Lightfoot, Paul Vallas joins John Kass & Jeff Carlin to discuss his plans for growing Chicago and tackling crime, education, and fiscal issues facing the city. Plus, Kasso recovers in the best way possible. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
CHICAGO, IL

