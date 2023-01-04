Read full article on original website
Related
WAVY News 10
More than 122K tickets in Virginia win prizes in Mega Millions drawing
RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – More than 122,000 tickets bought in Virginia for the Mega Millions drawing Friday won prizes, including one ticket that won $10,000. With no ticket matching all six numbers, the jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing will grow to an estimated $1.1 billion. The ticket that won...
Unclaimed Roanoke Mega Millions ticket wins $1M, jackpot raises to $940M
An unclaimed $1 million winning ticket bought in Roanoke County has 180 days before the claiming time is up.
NBC Washington
Are You a Millionaire? Check Your Mega Millions Ticket If You Bought It in MD or VA
Some lucky Mega Millions players -- including two who bought their tickets in Maryland and Virginia -- have tickets worth $1 million in their possession. Tickets in Maryland, Virginia and Texas matched five of the winning numbers in Tuesday night's drawing. The numbers were 25, 29, 33, 41 and 44. Those tickets are each worth $1 million.
North Carolina woman wins $2M lottery prize, months after $1M win
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Shelby woman doubled down on her luck, winning $2 million on a $20 scratch-off just months after winning $1 million, according to the NC Education Lottery. “I was like, ‘No way this happened again,’” Kenya Sloan told lottery officials. “But it did.” The 41-year-old bought her winning Diamond […]
Florida Man Crushes It, Winning $15 Million On $30 Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket
Today, the Florida Lottery announced that Bryan Allen, 50, of Pensacola, claimed a $15 million top prize from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Pensacola District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $13,200,000.00.
$4 million Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Mississippi — largest prize in state lottery’s history
One Mississippi Lottery player’s new year will become $4 million dollars better when they realize they won big in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. A Mega Millions ticket sold in Byram rocketed from a $1 million prize to the largest in Mississippi Lottery history worth $4 million when the player plunked down an extra $1 for the Megaplier option in the Tuesday night drawing.
Major discount retail chain opens another location in Virginia
A major discount retail chain is hosting the grand opening event for its newest Virginia store location this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 7, 2023, the popular discount retail chain Big Lots! will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Virginia store location in Lynchburg, according to local sources.
SNAP benefits extended for Virginians through January
SNAP benefits for eligible households in Virginia have once again been extended in January, providing assistance for residents in need.
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 57 Va. localities, all of Metro Richmond
Masking is recommended for 57 localities in Virginia, including all of Metro Richmond, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
wfxrtv.com
Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers
Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
WSET
New year, new millionaire? Here's where 5 Va. raffle tickets worth $1M each were sold
WASHINGTON (7News) — Five people will become millionaires in the new year after the results of Virginia's New Year's Millionaire Raffle were announced Sunday, according to the Virginia Lottery. The one million tickets were sold at the following locations:. Ticket #116426 (bought at Wegman’s, 12501 Stone Village Way, Midlothian)...
WSLS
Virginia businesses turn to electric vehicles
ROANOKE, Va. – More businesses in the New River Valley and the Roanoke Valley are starting to use electric vehicles instead of gas vehicles. Jessie Kirby is a delivery driver and a fan of the new electric vehicles at Dominos. “It’s so smooth, I barely have to think about...
North Carolina man wins $200,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Granville County man is $200,000 richer after buying a lucky scratch-off lottery ticket. The North Carolina Education Lottery on Tuesday identified Willie Baker Jr. of Creedmoor as the latest big winner of its Lincoln game. He bought his $5 ticket from a Family Fare in Butner and claimed his prize […]
Two $1 million-winning lottery tickets sold in Richmond area
The Virginia Lottery has announced the winners of the New Year's Millionaire Raffle, and two of the tickets were purchased in the Richmond area.
Eligible Virginia residents may get up to $500 this month
Do you live in Virginia and you paid when you filed last year? If so, here's some good news for you and approximately 3 million other people. You likely have some cash coming your way. Virginia General Assembly recently passed a law giving taxpayers like you, a 2022 "stimulus" tax rebate of up to $250 for individual filers, and up to $500 for joint filers.
Virginia rail bill seeks to improve safety, prevent blocked roads
Virginia Delegate Shelly Simonds is renewing an effort that she says will improve railroad safety for both rail workers and communities throughout Virginia.
Egg prices skyrocket, largely attributed to avian flu outbreaks across the country
If it feels like the price of your morning omelet has gradually increased since last year, you're not imagining things. The prices of eggs in Central Virginia — as well as the rest of the country — have been on the incline.
WAVY News 10
$100K winner in Va. Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Though no one from Hampton Roads won the top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, there was a $100,000 winner from Chesapeake. The $1 million winners come from:. Midlothian – Wegmans, 12501 Stone Village Way. Danville -Mills Grill &...
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in St. Louis County
Monday night's Powerball involved the first million-dollar winner in Missouri Lottery's of 2023.
Bay Net
Waldorf Retailer Sells $1,540,419 Winning FAST PLAY Hit The Jackpot Ticket
WALDORF, Md. – A lucky player just made Maryland Lottery FAST PLAY history, buying the second-largest winning ticket in a progressive jackpot game since FAST PLAY’s launch in February 2020. US Fuel located at 2050 Crain Highway in Waldorf sold a ticket worth $1,540,419 on Tuesday, Jan. 2,...
Comments / 0