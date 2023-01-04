ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgefield County, SC

MYSTERY PHOTO: Old bridge

Here’s an old picture of an old South Carolina bridge. We’re not sure if it’s even around anymore. But where was it? Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com. Jay Altman of Columbia was first to share,...
LEXINGTON, SC
City of Salley centerpiece collapses during Wednesday storm

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Salley, South Carolina was hit with a storm on Wednesday.  People in Salley said the weather didn’t seem that bad at first. But whatever blew through the town was enough to down some trees and a pavilion in the middle of town. According to people who live in Salley, the weather […]
AUGUSTA, GA
North Augusta teen travels to St. Louis for lung transplant

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- “At school as it’s harder for me to play sports and stuff so it’s hard for me to make more friends because you know you can’t run because you have a disability and stuff but I’ve made a great group of friends I sit with them at lunch we hang out They’re […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Storm destruction leaves Jefferson County neighbors in shock

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after severe weather brought tornadoes to the CSRA, we were with National Weather Service staff members who assessed the damage in Jefferson County. At Cornucopia Farms, lights showed a farm’s greenhouse destruction. The neighbor next door said it was a scary sight to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, GA
Police headed to Richneck Video

Police headed to Richneck in this cellphone video on Jefferson ave. Police headed to Richneck in this cellphone video on Jefferson ave. Family remembers life of Arbrie Anthony ahead of …. Your latest local headlines at 10pm. Border Bowl X Preview Special. Natty merch, UGA versus TC-Who?. “Evans Society Center”...
AUGUSTA, GA
Dogs compete in Aiken Barn Hunt competition

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is a hunt in Aiken this weekend, where almost 100 dogs are competing, and the prize is rats. The competition is called Barn Hunt, and dogs will work their way through a maze to find rats. But they won’t be harmed in any way. We stopped by the games, to take a look.
AIKEN, SC
Two Confirmed Tornado Touchdowns Wednesday in South Carolina

The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes passed through Lexington County during a series of storms in South Carolina Wednesday morning. The first twister hit southwest of south Congaree around 10:45 a.m., resulting in wind gusts up to 75 mph. The tornado was 50 yards wide and traveled just under three miles before dissipating. Officials think the tornado traveled between Cathy Lane and Old Orangeburg Road. Trees were uprooted and branches were scattered throughout the area, but no injuries were reported.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
VIDEO: Senator Tom Davis arrested for public intoxication

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State Senator Tom Davis was arrested in Lexington for public intoxication on January 1, 2023. WIS has obtained dash camera and in-car footage from the Lexington Police Department showing the moments Senator Davis was arrested. Senator Davis told police he had just left a...
LEXINGTON, SC
News 12 interviews new mayor at his first ribbon-cutting

‘They’re giving women back to themselves’: Survivor speaks on states abortion ban. A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday for Augusta Technical College’s new health sciences campus on Wrightsboro Road. Emanuel Medical Center has signed on to be a new teaching site for Medical College of Georgia students, residents...
AUGUSTA, GA
Crews battle fire at Parkdale Mills in Aiken County

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WFXG) - Parkdale Mills in Aiken County has been evacuated as crews work to extinguish a fire, dispatch says. Officials tell FOX54 the call came in shortly after 8 a.m. Friday morning. Parkdale Mills is located on Ascauga Lake Road in Graniteville. No injuries have been reported. This...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Video: OVI suspect does backflip during sobriety test

Police officers see all kinds of unusual behavior drunk driving traffic stops, but one OVI suspect is making headlines after attempting to prove his sobriety by doing a backflip. Video: OVI suspect does backflip during sobriety …. Police officers see all kinds of unusual behavior drunk driving traffic stops, but...
AUGUSTA, GA
What’s ahead for James Brown Arena and Bell Auditorium?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some new developments could bring more changes for the James Brown Arena and Bell Auditorium in downtown Augusta. Local leaders suffered a defeat last year when voters turned down the final $235 million needed to finish a transformation project for the arena. But now the Augusta-Richmond...
AUGUSTA, GA

