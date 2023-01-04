Read full article on original website
statehousereport.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Old bridge
Here’s an old picture of an old South Carolina bridge. We’re not sure if it’s even around anymore. But where was it? Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com. Jay Altman of Columbia was first to share,...
City of Salley centerpiece collapses during Wednesday storm
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Salley, South Carolina was hit with a storm on Wednesday. People in Salley said the weather didn’t seem that bad at first. But whatever blew through the town was enough to down some trees and a pavilion in the middle of town. According to people who live in Salley, the weather […]
Autopsy shows former Johnston Mayor Terrence Culbreath died from heart attack
Former two-term Mayor of Johnston Terrence Culbreath died from a massive heart attack, autopsy results show.
North Augusta teen travels to St. Louis for lung transplant
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- “At school as it’s harder for me to play sports and stuff so it’s hard for me to make more friends because you know you can’t run because you have a disability and stuff but I’ve made a great group of friends I sit with them at lunch we hang out They’re […]
itinyhouses.com
Tiny Luxury Home Is A Beautiful Park Model & Spacious Residence
Built by Stone Canyon Cabins in 2022, there’s nothing ‘tiny’ about this behemoth of a house. Sporting a 39-foot long footprint tiny luxury home that includes the porch, you can easily sleep up to four people in there, making this a great option as a vacation house for the fam.
WRDW-TV
Storm destruction leaves Jefferson County neighbors in shock
LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after severe weather brought tornadoes to the CSRA, we were with National Weather Service staff members who assessed the damage in Jefferson County. At Cornucopia Farms, lights showed a farm’s greenhouse destruction. The neighbor next door said it was a scary sight to...
wach.com
"It's heartbreaking for the community": Lexington County grocery store to close in a month
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Lexington County grocery store is shutting its doors for good, after just two years. The owner of the Piggly Wiggly on Highway 378 says will the supermarket will close on February 5th. "I'm sad to see it go," said Daniel Bosket who works...
WJBF.com
Police headed to Richneck Video
Police headed to Richneck in this cellphone video on Jefferson ave. Police headed to Richneck in this cellphone video on Jefferson ave. Family remembers life of Arbrie Anthony ahead of …. Your latest local headlines at 10pm. Border Bowl X Preview Special. Natty merch, UGA versus TC-Who?. “Evans Society Center”...
Augusta woman reunited with dog in Lexington County, lost 6 months
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Augusta woman was reunited with her German Shepherd in Lexington County - a special moment she had waited on for some time. Qa-Boom was found all thanks to microchipping - something Lisa Thomas, an administrator at Lexington County Animal Services, said is very important.
WRDW-TV
Dogs compete in Aiken Barn Hunt competition
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is a hunt in Aiken this weekend, where almost 100 dogs are competing, and the prize is rats. The competition is called Barn Hunt, and dogs will work their way through a maze to find rats. But they won’t be harmed in any way. We stopped by the games, to take a look.
wgac.com
Two Confirmed Tornado Touchdowns Wednesday in South Carolina
The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes passed through Lexington County during a series of storms in South Carolina Wednesday morning. The first twister hit southwest of south Congaree around 10:45 a.m., resulting in wind gusts up to 75 mph. The tornado was 50 yards wide and traveled just under three miles before dissipating. Officials think the tornado traveled between Cathy Lane and Old Orangeburg Road. Trees were uprooted and branches were scattered throughout the area, but no injuries were reported.
WIS-TV
VIDEO: Senator Tom Davis arrested for public intoxication
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State Senator Tom Davis was arrested in Lexington for public intoxication on January 1, 2023. WIS has obtained dash camera and in-car footage from the Lexington Police Department showing the moments Senator Davis was arrested. Senator Davis told police he had just left a...
WRDW-TV
News 12 interviews new mayor at his first ribbon-cutting
‘They’re giving women back to themselves’: Survivor speaks on states abortion ban. A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday for Augusta Technical College’s new health sciences campus on Wrightsboro Road. Emanuel Medical Center has signed on to be a new teaching site for Medical College of Georgia students, residents...
Newberry County residents concerned by 'blood dumps' in the road; sheriff responds
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Frustrated residents in Newberry County have begun questioning an unusual sight in their community - blood in the road and what some describe as "protein" and others simply call "guts." And while the cause may be less disturbing than it initially sounds, some residents say it's...
Longtime North Augusta Middle School teacher dies
A longtime North Augusta Middle School English teacher has died, according to Aiken County Public Schools.
WRDW-TV
Go on a ‘doggie date’ to find the right pup with the Aiken animal shelter
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Volunteers with the Friends of the Animal Shelter are encouraging people to take shelter dogs on a date to see if they’ll be a good fit for you. We met with a volunteer who says she goes on “doggie dates” all the time.
wfxg.com
Crews battle fire at Parkdale Mills in Aiken County
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WFXG) - Parkdale Mills in Aiken County has been evacuated as crews work to extinguish a fire, dispatch says. Officials tell FOX54 the call came in shortly after 8 a.m. Friday morning. Parkdale Mills is located on Ascauga Lake Road in Graniteville. No injuries have been reported. This...
WJBF.com
Video: OVI suspect does backflip during sobriety test
Police officers see all kinds of unusual behavior drunk driving traffic stops, but one OVI suspect is making headlines after attempting to prove his sobriety by doing a backflip. Video: OVI suspect does backflip during sobriety …. Police officers see all kinds of unusual behavior drunk driving traffic stops, but...
WRDW-TV
What’s ahead for James Brown Arena and Bell Auditorium?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some new developments could bring more changes for the James Brown Arena and Bell Auditorium in downtown Augusta. Local leaders suffered a defeat last year when voters turned down the final $235 million needed to finish a transformation project for the arena. But now the Augusta-Richmond...
Georgia Today: An Augusta hospital merger, a Wheel of Fortune winner, a Savannah singing TikTok star
LISTEN: On the Tuesday Jan. 3 edition of Georgia Today: A big hospital merger is in the works for Augusta; A Georgia Tech sophomore shares his winning experience on Wheel of Fortune; and Savannah has a singing TikTok star. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB...
