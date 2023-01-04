Read full article on original website
Mississippi's 2023 legislative session tackles medical marijuana
Tonight will be the chilliest night of the week with lows in the low to mid 40s. We may even see some upper 30s well inland. Friday, we expect continued sunshine with highs in the low to mid 60s. Saturday will be sunny and a little warmer with highs in the upper 60s. A weak front will give us the chance for a few hit or miss showers on Sunday. It’s going to remain mild with highs in the upper 60s. A few more showers can’t be ruled out on Monday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Mississippi Aquarium welcomes Mardi Gras season with sail lighting
Moss Point gas station sees rise in lottery sales ahead of $940M Mega Millions drawing. It’s everyone’s dream to wake up as a multi-millionaire. As we get closer to the $940 million Mega Millions drawing, people are eager to test their luck. Friends, family and first responders gather...
Mississippi prepares for electric vehicle infrastructure build out
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Plug and charge rather than pumping gas... it’s an increasingly common sight. ”Two DC fast chargers to charge electric vehicles here on the I-55 corridor,” explained Tison Reno, Entergy Mississippi’s Products and Services Deployment Manager. The chargers at Renaissance at Colony Park are...
I-110 reopens to traffic after drawbridge issue fixed
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic is returning to normal on I-110 in Biloxi and D’Iberville following a malfunction Thursday afternoon. The major roadway was closed for several hours after the drawbridge became stuck in an unlocked position. Officials said just after noon, the bridgetender attempted to raise the draw, but it didn’t open.
Friends, family and first responders gather in remembrance of John Crow
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday night, first responders from across the region gathered on the coast to honor EMT John Crow, who was killed in an accident on I-10 in St. Tammany Parish, La. A somber mood fell across the Jackson County Fairgrounds as family, friends and colleagues of Crow...
Gov. Reeves wants to see more Mississippi students entering “lucrative, blue-collar professions”
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves wants the members of Mississippi’s future workforce to know all their options. And he’s proposing using $16 million in general funds to do it. Reeves’ plan, which was included in his FY2024 legislative budget proposal, would double the number of...
He was given 6 life sentences plus 30 years. Now, this Mississippi man is free.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After leaving a maximum-security prison in Florence, Colorado, David Spicer was given $110 and a ride to the nearest airport. It was August 10, 2022. “I was just so excited!” he said with a huge smile and big voice. Once inside the terminal, Spicer witnessed...
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter has been found after going missing earlier this week. According to police in Alabama, where 17-year-old Kristian Stamps was last seen, the teen was found safe in Bay County, Florida. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening,...
Mississippi Economic Council hosts Capital Day
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Economic Council’s annual Capital Day helps elevate the business community’s voices. And their ideas are among those that politicians take into consideration each session. It’s not often that so many industries from across the state gather together in Jackson. But Capital Day...
JUCO MEN'S BASKETBALL: Pearl River CC vs. East Central CC (01/05/23)
The New Orleans Saints did not make the playoffs, but are at least ending the season on a bit of a winning streak. WLOX Sports Anchor Blake Brannon is here to discuss.
PSC’s Maxwell wants issue of robo calls resolved in 2023
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The chairman of Mississippi’s Public Service Commission said it was time something was finally done about robo calls in Mississippi. And , Dane Maxwell said he’d like a little help from state lawmakers or the federal government in getting the problem resolved. Maxwell, who’s...
FULL INTERVIEW: Gov. Tate Reeves talks about legislative priorities, re-election announcement
With gifted hands, Shelia Gray is spreading the spirit of Mardi Gras with every stitch. She's developed a loyal customer base over the years, including Gulf Coast Carnival Association. |. Authorities said the ambulance crashed on Interstate 10 in St. Tammany Parish around 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day. The...
Dunbar family remembers D’Iberville football player 11 years after death on field
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Damar Hamlin’s critical condition after collapsing on the football field Monday night is bringing back tragic memories for one Coast family. Latrell Dunbar was playing for the D’Iberville High School football team when he collapsed during a game in 2011. He received CPR while on the field but died of cardiac arrest.
UPDATE: Medical marijuana could be available in Mississippi this month
State Representative Kevin Felsher joins us from Jackson to talk about the 2023 Legislative Session, and the fight to eliminate the state income tax. The New Orleans Saints did not make the playoffs, but are at least ending the season on a bit of a winning streak. WLOX Sports Anchor Blake Brannon is here to discuss.
When can patients expect medical marijuana?
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It has been nearly a year since Gov. Tate Reeves signed medical marijuana into law, yet no sales have been complete. According to Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association Executive Directo rKen Newburger the state is working on testing before selling. “We’re just waiting for those testing...
