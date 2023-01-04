ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi's 2023 legislative session tackles medical marijuana

Tonight will be the chilliest night of the week with lows in the low to mid 40s. We may even see some upper 30s well inland. Friday, we expect continued sunshine with highs in the low to mid 60s. Saturday will be sunny and a little warmer with highs in the upper 60s. A weak front will give us the chance for a few hit or miss showers on Sunday. It’s going to remain mild with highs in the upper 60s. A few more showers can’t be ruled out on Monday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Mississippi prepares for electric vehicle infrastructure build out

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Plug and charge rather than pumping gas... it’s an increasingly common sight. ”Two DC fast chargers to charge electric vehicles here on the I-55 corridor,” explained Tison Reno, Entergy Mississippi’s Products and Services Deployment Manager. The chargers at Renaissance at Colony Park are...
I-110 reopens to traffic after drawbridge issue fixed

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic is returning to normal on I-110 in Biloxi and D’Iberville following a malfunction Thursday afternoon. The major roadway was closed for several hours after the drawbridge became stuck in an unlocked position. Officials said just after noon, the bridgetender attempted to raise the draw, but it didn’t open.
Mississippi Economic Council hosts Capital Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Economic Council’s annual Capital Day helps elevate the business community’s voices. And their ideas are among those that politicians take into consideration each session. It’s not often that so many industries from across the state gather together in Jackson. But Capital Day...
PSC’s Maxwell wants issue of robo calls resolved in 2023

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The chairman of Mississippi’s Public Service Commission said it was time something was finally done about robo calls in Mississippi. And , Dane Maxwell said he’d like a little help from state lawmakers or the federal government in getting the problem resolved. Maxwell, who’s...
When can patients expect medical marijuana?

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It has been nearly a year since Gov. Tate Reeves signed medical marijuana into law, yet no sales have been complete. According to Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association Executive Directo rKen Newburger the state is working on testing before selling. “We’re just waiting for those testing...
