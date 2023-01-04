ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgefield, SC

WRDW-TV

Crews battle fire at Parkdale Mills in Graniteville

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews responded to the scene of a structure fire at Parkdale Mills on Friday morning. The yarn plant is in the 400 block of Ascauga Lake Road. According to dispatchers, the building was evacuated. There are no reports of injuries at this time. The...
GRANITEVILLE, SC
wfxg.com

Crews battle fire at Parkdale Mills in Aiken County

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WFXG) - Parkdale Mills in Aiken County has been evacuated as crews work to extinguish a fire, dispatch says. Officials tell FOX54 the call came in shortly after 8 a.m. Friday morning. Parkdale Mills is located on Ascauga Lake Road in Graniteville. No injuries have been reported. This...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

City of Salley centerpiece collapses during Wednesday storm

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Salley, South Carolina was hit with a storm on Wednesday.  People in Salley said the weather didn’t seem that bad at first. But whatever blew through the town was enough to down some trees and a pavilion in the middle of town. According to people who live in Salley, the weather […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Two dead in different accidents Friday night in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two people died in separate vehicle accidents on Friday. According to authorities, on Friday just after 6:45 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division responded to the 3300 block of Mike Padgett Highway for an accident involving a person and a vehicle.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Evans pet reunited with owners after dognapping incident

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jojo, the local King Charles Cavalier Spaniel, has been reunited with his owners almost two weeks later. In the Renew family, Jojo here is the king. Dr. Margaret and Tom Renew, Jojo’s parents say, “Jojo is our baby.”. When the 2-year-old king Charles cavalier...
EVANS, GA
WRDW-TV

Crews battle blaze on Sharon Road in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews battled a structure fire late Friday afternoon. The fire was reported at 5:16 p.m. at 3484 Sharon Road, according to an Augusta Fire Department dispatch. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the neighborhood of one-story brick homes interspersed with empty wooded lots. At the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County sheriff plans annual charity gala

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is holding Sheriff Richard Roundtree’s ninth annual charity gala. The event will be Jan. 27 at the Sacred Heart Cultural Center. Included will be a live and silent auction, open bar, and a live band. The reception will start...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wach.com

Search continues for suspect in Columbia-area music promoter's murder

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police have provided new details in the murder of a Columbia-area music promoter, who was shot multiple times at Augusta Road apartment complex in July 2022 and later died in the hospital. Officials believe several people were involved in the planned murder of 29-year-old...
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Rollover crash kills driver on I-20 in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A driver has died after a rollover crash on I-20 just before noon on Thursday. According to Master Trooper Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 11:25 a.m. near the eastbound exit to Wilson Boulevard and North Main Street. Tidwell said...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF.com

UC Medical Center - Demar Hamlin update 1/5

Family remembers life of Arbrie Anthony ahead of …. “Evans Society Center” entrepreneurs speak on new …. 6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon and Michelle Wolf report. Full Press Brief:...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Several parts of McCormick County under boil water advisory

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A boil water advisory is in effect for several parts of McCormick County. According to the McCormick County Water and Sewer Department, all residents south of Plum Branch to Clarks Hill should vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking. Due to a main […]
MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Fire rips through Orangeburg Co. home

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters in Orangeburg County said the occupants of a home were uninjured after a fire tore through the single-story house Tuesday morning. Members of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety responded to the fire on Dell Street around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and found the home...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

News 12 interviews new mayor at his first ribbon-cutting

‘They’re giving women back to themselves’: Survivor speaks on states abortion ban. A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday for Augusta Technical College’s new health sciences campus on Wrightsboro Road. Emanuel Medical Center has signed on to be a new teaching site for Medical College of Georgia students, residents...
AUGUSTA, GA

