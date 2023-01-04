Read full article on original website
Augusta woman reunited with dog in Lexington County, lost 6 months
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Augusta woman was reunited with her German Shepherd in Lexington County - a special moment she had waited on for some time. Qa-Boom was found all thanks to microchipping - something Lisa Thomas, an administrator at Lexington County Animal Services, said is very important.
WRDW-TV
Crews battle fire at Parkdale Mills in Graniteville
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews responded to the scene of a structure fire at Parkdale Mills on Friday morning. The yarn plant is in the 400 block of Ascauga Lake Road. According to dispatchers, the building was evacuated. There are no reports of injuries at this time. The...
wfxg.com
Crews battle fire at Parkdale Mills in Aiken County
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WFXG) - Parkdale Mills in Aiken County has been evacuated as crews work to extinguish a fire, dispatch says. Officials tell FOX54 the call came in shortly after 8 a.m. Friday morning. Parkdale Mills is located on Ascauga Lake Road in Graniteville. No injuries have been reported. This...
Longtime North Augusta Middle School teacher dies
A longtime North Augusta Middle School English teacher has died, according to Aiken County Public Schools.
City of Salley centerpiece collapses during Wednesday storm
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Salley, South Carolina was hit with a storm on Wednesday. People in Salley said the weather didn’t seem that bad at first. But whatever blew through the town was enough to down some trees and a pavilion in the middle of town. According to people who live in Salley, the weather […]
WRDW-TV
Two dead in different accidents Friday night in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two people died in separate vehicle accidents on Friday. According to authorities, on Friday just after 6:45 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division responded to the 3300 block of Mike Padgett Highway for an accident involving a person and a vehicle.
WRDW-TV
Evans pet reunited with owners after dognapping incident
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jojo, the local King Charles Cavalier Spaniel, has been reunited with his owners almost two weeks later. In the Renew family, Jojo here is the king. Dr. Margaret and Tom Renew, Jojo’s parents say, “Jojo is our baby.”. When the 2-year-old king Charles cavalier...
Autopsy shows former Johnston Mayor Terrence Culbreath died from heart attack
Former two-term Mayor of Johnston Terrence Culbreath died from a massive heart attack, autopsy results show.
WRDW-TV
Crews battle blaze on Sharon Road in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews battled a structure fire late Friday afternoon. The fire was reported at 5:16 p.m. at 3484 Sharon Road, according to an Augusta Fire Department dispatch. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the neighborhood of one-story brick homes interspersed with empty wooded lots. At the...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County sheriff plans annual charity gala
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is holding Sheriff Richard Roundtree’s ninth annual charity gala. The event will be Jan. 27 at the Sacred Heart Cultural Center. Included will be a live and silent auction, open bar, and a live band. The reception will start...
Newberry County residents concerned by 'blood dumps' in the road; sheriff responds
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Frustrated residents in Newberry County have begun questioning an unusual sight in their community - blood in the road and what some describe as "protein" and others simply call "guts." And while the cause may be less disturbing than it initially sounds, some residents say it's...
wach.com
Search continues for suspect in Columbia-area music promoter's murder
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police have provided new details in the murder of a Columbia-area music promoter, who was shot multiple times at Augusta Road apartment complex in July 2022 and later died in the hospital. Officials believe several people were involved in the planned murder of 29-year-old...
Storms bring flooding advisory to Midlands roads, highways until 1:15 p.m.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An areal flood warning has been issued for Midlands counties due to the amount of rain accumulating from passing storms. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has said the flood advisory is in effect until 1:15 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. At 11:13 a.m. EST, Doppler radar indicated...
Rollover crash kills driver on I-20 in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A driver has died after a rollover crash on I-20 just before noon on Thursday. According to Master Trooper Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 11:25 a.m. near the eastbound exit to Wilson Boulevard and North Main Street. Tidwell said...
Multiple agencies respond to structure fire at Parkdale Mills in Graniteville
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – Fire crews from several different counties/agencies are on the scene of a structure fire. The blaze broke out at Parkdale Mills located at 418 Ascauga Lake Road around 7:30 a.m. Friday morning. Parkdale Mills website says they are a yarn manufacturing and textile company. A spokesperson for Parkdale Mills tells WJBF […]
WJBF.com
UC Medical Center - Demar Hamlin update 1/5
Family remembers life of Arbrie Anthony ahead of …. “Evans Society Center” entrepreneurs speak on new …. 6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon and Michelle Wolf report. Full Press Brief:...
Several parts of McCormick County under boil water advisory
MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A boil water advisory is in effect for several parts of McCormick County. According to the McCormick County Water and Sewer Department, all residents south of Plum Branch to Clarks Hill should vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking. Due to a main […]
live5news.com
Fire rips through Orangeburg Co. home
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters in Orangeburg County said the occupants of a home were uninjured after a fire tore through the single-story house Tuesday morning. Members of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety responded to the fire on Dell Street around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and found the home...
Family remembers life of Arbrie Anthony ahead of one year death anniversary
Augusta, Ga ( WJBF) – “Oh, it’s been hard. I had a moment this morning it was really rough today but it’s been hard you have good days you have bad days” said Jamila McDaniel, Arbrie’s Aunt. That’s the feeling, Jamila McDaniel says she has coming up on one year since the shooting death of her […]
WRDW-TV
News 12 interviews new mayor at his first ribbon-cutting
‘They’re giving women back to themselves’: Survivor speaks on states abortion ban. A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday for Augusta Technical College’s new health sciences campus on Wrightsboro Road. Emanuel Medical Center has signed on to be a new teaching site for Medical College of Georgia students, residents...
