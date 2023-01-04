Read full article on original website
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
The Hockey Writers
Flames Have Affordable Trading Option on Blues
Much has been made of several players who seem primed to be on the move before this year’s upcoming trade deadline. Patrick Kane, Jakob Chychrun, Bo Horvat and others have received plenty of recognition, several of which have been linked at one time or another to the Calgary Flames amongst a number of other teams. One player who hasn’t gotten that recognition, however, is Ivan Barbashev of the St. Louis Blues.
markerzone.com
JAKUB VRANA CLEARING WAIVERS HIGHLIGHTS A GREATER PROBLEM WITHIN THE NHL
Jakub Vrana cleared waivers - surprisingly - on Wednesday. A 26-year old 25-goal scorer with loads of potential could have been had for free, yet 31 NHL GM's passed on him. Some believe that the managers' guild colluded to allow Steve Yzerman to send Vrana to the minors, but nothing has substantiated that claim to now.
The Hockey Writers
Wild’s Roster Gets Shake Up With Return of Duhaime
The Minnesota Wild have had two major issues follow them throughout this season; the first is their penalty troubles and the second is injury issues. They’ve had some minor injuries to different players on their roster so far, but they’ve also had some longer-term injuries that have caused a lot of games missed. Jordan Greenway and Ryan Hartman were two of the players affected the most by long-term injuries, but thankfully are back in the lineup.
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild’s Top 3 Prospects From the 2023 World Juniors
The 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC) has come to a close with Team Canada wearing some new gold hardware around their necks for the second time in only five months. In one of the closest and more competitive World Juniors in recent history, the Minnesota Wild were very well represented with five prospects spanning across five teams, including a player on all four in the semi-finals.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Sabres, Sharks, Bruins
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, what is the value of Joel Edmundson on the NHL trade market? Meanwhile, did the Buffalo Sabres almost trade Tage Thompson? Will Timo Meier stick with the San Jose Sharks? Finally, what is the latest talk surrounding David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins?. What...
MLive.com
Veteran Tigers starter signs with Blue Jays
Right-handed pitcher Drew Hutchison, who spent parts of the last two seasons with the Detroit Tigers, has signed a minor-league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. The 32-year-old native of Lakeland, Fla., had the second-most innings of any Tigers’ pitcher in 2022 (105 1/3). In 28 appearances, including 18 starts, he went 3-9 with a 4.53 ERA. Hutchison struck out 68 and walked 42.
markerzone.com
DYLAN LARKIN GETS UNCOMFORTABLE OVER CONTRACT QUESTION 20 MINUTES BEFORE PUCK DROP
When TNT secured a portion of the NHL's broadcasting rights, fans were elated. Their coverage of the NBA has been spectacularly entertaining, and the hope was that would carry over. Paul Bissonnette occupies a key role on their NHL panel - along with Anson Carter, Rick Tocchet, and Liam McHugh...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: Horvat, Pastrnak, Merkley & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, a prominent NHL insider said that the Bruins “could be the ideal landing spot” for Vancouver Canucks star Bo Horvat. Meanwhile, David Pastrnak‘s agent denied the report that the Bruins and superstar winger are finalizing an eight-year, $88 million extension. In other news, San Jose Sharks prospect Ryan Merkley has requested a trade, and he could be an intriguing target for Boston to consider.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Need to Get Dryden Hunt in the Top 6
Five of the top six forward positions have been a lock for the Toronto Maple Leafs for most of the 2021-22 and the 2022-23 seasons. Those five spots are taken up by Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, John Tavares, and Michael Bunting. The sixth spot has been somewhat of a rotating door over the past two seasons.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Tortorella, Hayes, Gauthier, Rebuild
Stop the presses. The Philadelphia Flyers swept three road games against the NHL’s three California teams for the first time in history and extended their winning streak to four with a victory against the Arizona Coyotes at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night (Jan. 5). John Tortorella’s club has scored 31 goals in their last seven games for a 4.43 average after they posted just a 2.41 goals per game average in their first 32 games.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Brad Larsen Needs to Embrace Rebuild
The Columbus Blue Jackets coaching staff has come under scrutiny for a majority of the season, and although the team couldn’t have been expected to be a playoff contender in hindsight; the criticism is deserved. Head coach Brad Larsen has been making some puzzling decisions that have not only set the team back for this season, which has already been lost but potentially have long-term repercussions.
The Hockey Writers
1 Positive for Each Oilers Player in 2022-23
Though no player is without his flaws, every player does something right in order to remain in the NHL. This is where we look at one positive from every Edmonton Oiler this season and how they have helped the team. Forwards. Connor McDavid. There’s much more than positive from the...
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Palat Returning at the Perfect Time
At 9:33 A.M. on Jan. 5, the New Jersey Devils published an article written by Amanda Stein that focused on veteran forward Ondrej Palat. The article teased his imminent return by noting, “it’s coming very soon.”. Hours later, head coach Lindy Ruff met with the media and confirmed...
The Hockey Writers
Ducks News & Rumors: Terry, McTavish & More
A new year brings plenty of change and for the Anaheim Ducks, it means they’re just a few months closer to the trade deadline. With the team finding themselves in the bottom five in the standings, it’s presumed that many of their players on expiring contracts will find themselves on a different team before the end of this season. As for the current team’s performance, they offset a putrid showing on Dec. 2 with a pair of big wins to close out the week.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Should Hold Off on a Jack Campbell Decision Until 2023-24
It’s very clear to anyone who has watched the Edmonton Oilers or even checked the stat sheets that Jack Campbell has not had the start he or the team was hoping for. His numbers this season are far lower than any other point in his career and he is being paid $5 million average annual value (AAV) to be Stuart Skinner‘s backup. Trade rumours have swirled this season, but other solutions have been brought up as well. The Oilers should stand pat for at least another year before making any major decision, and I’ll get into why.
The Hockey Writers
Anaheim Ducks Gameday Preview: Dallas Stars – 01/04/2023
Tonight, the Anaheim Ducks will take on the Dallas Stars at Honda Center in a showdown between two teams going in opposite directions in the Western Conference. With seven wins in their last 10 games, the Stars are sitting atop the Central Division standings, three points clear of the second-place Winnipeg Jets, while the Anaheim Ducks began 2023 where they finished 2022, with a plunge toward the conference basement, courtesy of the Philadelphia Flyers’ 4-1 victory Monday night.
The Hockey Writers
Senators’ Special Teams Performing at Elite Levels
Whether the Ottawa Senators are headed to the power play or penalty kill, there should be a high level of confidence for anybody watching. The Senators’ special teams have been fantastic so far in the 2022-23 NHL season, and while the season is just shy of halfway over, the team is on pace to put up some numbers that will challenge the franchise’s top seasons.
The Hockey Writers
Coyotes Need to Pounce on Maple Leafs Trade Interest
The Arizona Coyotes should have one thing on their mind and it’s tanking for Connor Bedard. Entering Saturday’s play the desert dogs sit 29th overall in the NHL and are certainly within striking distance of becoming the worst team in the league. Being the worst has its perks this season as a generational talent is available at the top of the draft, as well as some other top-five talent that could have lasting impacts on an organization.
The Hockey Writers
WJC 2023 3 Up, 3 Down: Czechia Moves Onto the Final
Entering this game, Sweden held the upper hand having won against Czechia in a pre-tournament game, then an overtime win in the round-robin. Czechia entered knowing they had the opportunity to end their country’s 22-year drought from the World Junior Championship (WJC) Final. In this 3 Up, 3 Down column, we look at some of the highs and lows of this game.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From USA’s 8-7 Overtime Win Over Sweden
Team USA beat Team Sweden in overtime to win bronze at the 2023 World Juniors in Halifax. With a final score of 8-7, this game showcased the offensive abilities of Team USA and Team Sweden as they traded leads and matched the record for the most goals scored by both teams in a bronze medal game.
