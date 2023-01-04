ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Jeremy Renner posts photo from hospital bed, thanks fans for support after snowplow accident

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bWJAo_0k36MlYp00
Jessica Simpson wears a face mask in her latest Instagram selfie after a week-long hospital stay for bronchitis. "Coughing with Birdie has been a crazy painful journey," Simpson writes about her constant health battles while pregnant with her third baby. "Baby girl was monitored and is doing amazing! I am on my way to healthy and counting down the days to see her sweet smile." CIAO / Ciao Pix / BACKGRID/New York Daily News/TNS

Marvel star Jeremy Renner shared a photo from his hospital bed and thanked fans for their support after a snow-plowing accident left him badly injured.

Renner required surgery after suffering blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in the incident Sunday in Nevada, his representative said.

Thank you all for your kind words ,” Renner wrote on Instagram late Tuesday. “Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

The incident occurred while Renner, 51, was plowing snow near his Reno-area home, officials said in an update Tuesday. His snowplow began moving on its own after Renner got out, and he was run over as he tried to stop the vehicle, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Renner, who plays the superhero Hawkeye in several Marvel movies and shows, was treated in an intensive care unit, where he was listed in critical but stable condition, according to his rep.

Many within the Marvel community shared support for Renner after the accident, including Hailee Steinfeld , who co-starred with him in the 2021 series “Hawkeye.”

“Come on partner!!! Thank God you’re healing,” Steinfeld wrote on her Instagram story. “We are sending you love and prayers for a speedy recovery.”

“Avengers” co-star Chris Evans commented on Renner’s photo, “Tough as nails. Love you buddy,” while Chris Hemsworth wrote, “Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!”

“Sending all of our love, brother, and hopes for a speedy recovery,” commented Joe and Anthony Russo, who directed Renner in “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2023 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily News

SEE IT: Jeremy Renner shares video with mom, sister at hospital after snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner’s family is taking good care of him during his hospitalization, he shared in a video Thursday. The “Avengers” actor, who was badly injured in a snowplow accident Sunday, tweeted a short clip showing him getting his hair washed in the intensive care unit. “A ‘not no great’ ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama,” Renner wrote. “Thank you sooooo much.” It’s the ...
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
RadarOnline

Man Who Accused Todd Chrisley Of Secret Affair Going After Reality Star’s Wife Julie For $167k As Stars Prepare For Prison

Todd Chrisley’s male ex-business partner, who accused the reality star of having an affair with him, has gone to court to collect $167k owed by Julie Chrisley, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Mark Braddock filed a court case against Julie in Nashville court. In his petition, Mark said he was awarded $112k in 2014 as part of a legal battle involving Julie. However, he said the amount has increased with interest to $167k In 2012, Julie and Chrisley Asset Management filed for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against Mark for alleged terroristic threats,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Shams

Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’

‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
CLEVELAND, OH
Daily News

James Corden shares emotional conversation with his son that led him to leave ‘The Late Late Show’

James Corden is finally pulling back the curtain on his curious, curious decision to leave late night behind. While appearing on “The Drew Barrymore Show” this week, the “Late Late Show” host, 44, revealed his choice to leave the CBS gig isn’t something he wants to do, but needs to for his family. “It’s not easy in any way to walk away from something that is so— I mean I’ll never work in a ...
Daily News

Rapper Theophilus London, reported missing more than a week ago, found safe, family says

Trinidadian rapper Theophilus London has been found a week after he was reported missing by family. “We have found Theo. He is safe and well,” his cousin, Mikhail Noel, posted on Instagram. “At this time the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!!!” Noel added that they “truly appreciate everyone’s support in finding my cousin. It’s refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy