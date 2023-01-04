Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Stetson Bennett Is One Game Away From Becoming an All-Time Great
One more game. Stetson Bennett will pull on the silver britches and the “G” helmet a final time Monday, culminating a Georgia career that has surpassed even his most grandiose childhood dreams growing up in Blackshear, Ga., a minuscule map dot 220 miles south of Athens. There will...
Clayton News Daily
Falcons look to finish strong against playoff-bound Buccaneers
The Falcons’ once-promising season will conclude on Sunday at 1 p.m. with Atlanta looking to avoid a last-place finish when it hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have locked up their second straight NFC South Division title and the fourth seed in the NFL playoffs. Atlanta (6-10) ended a...
