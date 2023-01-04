Read full article on original website
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
NFL Week 18 Picks From the MMQB Staff
Welcome to Week 18. Much of the focus this week has rightfully been on Damar Hamlin, as it surely still will be even when new games kick off Saturday and Sunday. All 32 teams will be back in action, with playoff berths, division titles and improved seeds on the line. To start the weekend, our writers and editors believe unanimously that the Chiefs will beat the Raiders and the Jaguars will clinch the AFC South with a win over the Titans.
Jets QB Joe Flacco to start season finale vs. Dolphins
The New York Jets will turn to Joe Flacco under center in their season finale at Miami with fellow quarterback Mike White ruled out due to injured ribs, coach Robert Saleh announced Friday. Flacco, 37, started the first three games of the season with Zach Wilson recovering from preseason knee surgery. The former Super Bowl MVP has completed 58.2 percent of his passes for 902 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions in four games this season. Wilson is expected to be the No. 2 quarterback for New York (7-9), which has lost five in a row and has been eliminated from postseason contention. While the Jets are playing out the string, the Dolphins (8-8) need a win coupled with a loss by the New England Patriots at Buffalo in order to secure the AFC's final postseason berth. Only if both happen would Miami earn its first trip to the playoffs since 2016 and second in the past 15 seasons. The Dolphins have quarterback issues of their own with rookie Skylar Thompson or veteran Mike Glennon expected to get the start in place of Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) and Teddy Bridgewater (dislocated finger). Saleh also ruled out offensive tackles Duane Brown (shoulder) and George Fant (knee) as well as guard Nate Herbig (calf) for Sunday's game. --Field Level Media.
Falcons look to finish strong against playoff-bound Buccaneers
The Falcons’ once-promising season will conclude on Sunday at 1 p.m. with Atlanta looking to avoid a last-place finish when it hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have locked up their second straight NFC South Division title and the fourth seed in the NFL playoffs. Atlanta (6-10) ended a...
Teammates: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts reclaims first-team role Thursday
All signs point to quarterback Jalen Hurts returning to the starting lineup Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants. Hurts operated the first-team offense for the first time since injuring his right shoulder on Dec. 18. "He's still knocking the rust off -- but he's crafty, he looked good," Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown said Thursday. Tight end Dallas Goedert said Hurts was sharp and said teammates won't doubt the "fierce competitor" playing Sunday with the top seed in the NFC playoffs on the line. "He definitely wants to be out there. He looked good, he looked like he hasn't missed anything," Goedert said. "The balls look good coming out of his hand, his reads were good." Head coach Nick Sirianni said Thursday the Eagles will "still keep that day by day" regarding Hurts' status for Week 18. Hurts has missed the past two games. The Eagles have dropped both with backup quarterback Gardner Minshew under center. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and defensive end Robert Quinn have been designated to return from injured reserve, opening their 21-day practice window to rejoin the active roster. Hurts finished the game against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 18, when reports surfaced after the game he had a sprained throwing shoulder. Hurts has passed for 3,472 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions, and rushed for 747 yards and 13 scores in 14 games. Minshew has passed for 663 yards and three touchdowns while also tossing three interceptions. Quinn was placed on IR early last month after injuring his knee in practice. He underwent a procedure. A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Quinn has two tackles, two quarterback hits and no sacks in five games since arriving in an Oct. 26 trade with the Bears. Gardner-Johnson sustained a lacerated kidney in the team's Week 12 game against Green Bay. Acquired in an Aug. 30 trade with the New Orleans Saints, Gardner-Johnson started 11 games for the Eagles and has 60 tackles and one sack along with the career-high six interceptions. Sirianni also said that defensive end Josh Sweat was at the practice facility Wednesday after sustaining a neck injury in last week's loss to New Orleans. He was taken to the hospital but released Sunday night. Sweat is day to day, Sirianni said. Sweat has a career-high 11 sacks and 48 tackles in 16 starts this season. --Field Level Media.
Commanders place RB Antonio Gibson on IR
Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson was placed on injured reserve on Thursday. Gibson sat out last Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday due to foot and knee injuries. He sustained those injuries in the Commanders' 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 24. Washington (7-8-1) is eliminated from postseason contention. The Commanders conclude their season against the visiting Dallas Cowboys (12-4) on Sunday. Gibson, 24, began the season as the team's starting running back before rookie Brian Robinson assumed the role. Gibson totaled 546 yards rushing and three touchdowns to go along with 46 catches for 353 yards and two scores in 15 games (six starts) this season. Also on Thursday, the Commanders signed Jaret Patterson off the practice squad and added fellow running back Reggie Bonnafon to the practice squad. Patterson, 23, appeared in two games as a temporary elevation this season. He had 68 carries for 266 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games last season --Field Level Media.
Bengals-Bills Scheduling Options After Suspended Game
It’s obviously been a tough week in the NFL. Let’s get to your mailbag questions like usual, some related to Damar Hamlin, some touching on other topics …. From Phillies Talk (@philliepisstalk): Obv Hamlin’s health is paramount and first priority. What seems like the most plausible outcome for rescheduling games or maintaining competitive balance? Pushing season back a week, a no contest from [Monday] night? Definitely not the most important issue, but one all fans are curious about.
Jets to Start Joe Flacco on Sunday With Mike White Out
The Jets have ruled Mike White out for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins and will start Joe Flacco, while Zach Wilson will serve as the backup quarterback, head coach Robert Saleh confirmed on Friday. White is dealing with a rib injury, seemingly the same one that kept him out...
Riled up Lions flip 'respect' card talking Aaron Rodgers, Packers
Playoff time brings out the respect card, and the Detroit Lions deem the deck stacked with disrespect from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said his message to the team was to embrace playing in games that mean something, but don't forget we have "nothing to lose." The Lions can earn a playoff spot if the Seattle Seahawks lose to the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day. But if the Seahawks win, the Lions are eliminated. Still, the Packers would be in position to enter the playoffs by beating the Lions, who don't want to give Rodgers another chance for playoff glory. "I'm ready to show him -- that we don't have no respect for him. Even though we know he is the G.O.A.T. We don't have no respect for him, because he has got to play us," Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs said. Rodgers said this week he knows Detroit isn't "the same old Lions," recalling a loss in the first meeting between NFC North foes this season. "They were 1-6 at one point and they've come all the way back," Rodgers said. Rodgers was 14 of 26 for 137 yards and two interceptions in his end zone in a 15-9 loss to the Lions in November. The Lions have won two straight over the Packers, but Campbell doesn't want to poke the bear. "I just don't see anything different," Campbell said of Rodgers. "I see an outstanding quarterback who has played and had an outstanding career. I would anticipate he's going to play one of his best games again. And we always have to be prepared for that." Free safety DaShon Elliott hopes to return for Sunday's primetime game with major playoff implications. He missed the past two games with a shoulder injury, but head coach Dan Campbell said he's fired up to return. Elliott, 25, said he has no love for No. 12. "The way he carries himself, I don't like none of that s---," Elliott said. --Field Level Media.
Why NFL Doesn’t Have ‘Thursday Night Football’ Game Tonight
Entering Week 18 of the NFL season, things are going to look a little different than the previous 17 weeks, scheduling wise. Perhaps most notably, there will be no Thursday Night Football. Like every year, the NFL’s final week of the regular season has no games on Thursday because the...
Your Guide to the Week’s Best Ticket Deals
A new year means a new sports calendar, with a full slate of matchups on the docket to kick off 2023. The college football campaign may be coming to a close, but the NFL schedule is heating up as teams enter the final stretch of the regular season. College basketball is also climbing, with schools gearing up for the push to March. With so many exciting contests set for this week, there are plenty of opportunities to catch sport’s must-see events in person.
Damar Hamlin Asked Who Won Bills-Bengals Game When He Woke Up
Bills safety Damar Hamlin asked who won the Buffalo-Cincinnati game when awoke from medically induced sedation, Dr. Timothy Pritts of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said Thursday. “Our response was: ‘Damar, you won. You won the game of life,’” Pritts said, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero....
Stetson Bennett Is One Game Away From Becoming an All-Time Great
One more game. Stetson Bennett will pull on the silver britches and the “G” helmet a final time Monday, culminating a Georgia career that has surpassed even his most grandiose childhood dreams growing up in Blackshear, Ga., a minuscule map dot 220 miles south of Athens. There will...
