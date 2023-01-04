ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
UPMATTERS

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Likely to Miss Start of 2023 NFL Season

The 25-year-old underwent ACL surgery this week, which he tweeted was ‘successful.’. Kyler Murray underwent ACL surgery this week, and while it “went well,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said the team might not have the quarterback at the start of next season. The tentative timeline comes after...
UPMATTERS

McDermott, Allen: Bills Are Ready to Play As Hamlin Recovers

Buffalo’s regular season finale on Sunday will be its first game since the safety’s frightening collapse on Monday Night Football. As the Bills prepare to close the regular season on Sunday, it stands to wonder how mentally prepared the team will be in the wake of safety Damar Hamlin’s frightening collapse on Monday Night Football.
BUFFALO, NY
UPMATTERS

Adam Vinatieri Shows Off Linebacker Physique in Viral Video

The former Colt and Patriot clearly has been spending time in the gym since retiring. Adam Vinatieri is one of the greatest kickers in NFL history. The former Colts and Patriots standout became known for consistently clutch performances on his way to becoming the league’s all-time leading scorer over the course of a pro career that spanned from 1996 through 2019.
UPMATTERS

TNT’s NBA Crew Trolled Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe on Thursday

The laughter started shortly after the show came on the air on Thursday night. View the original article to see embedded media. TNT’s Inside the NBA crew were back in action on Thursday night for the first time since the start of the New Year, and the crew of Ernie Johnson, Kenny “The Jet” Smith, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal wasted no time making headlines for their antics.

