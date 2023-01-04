Read full article on original website
Texans-Colts Week 18 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Colts are small home favorites against the Texans in Week 18. One of two ties this entire season occurred the last time the Texans and Colts took the field. That first meeting between Houston and Indianapolis was the season opener and the second will be the finale. Both teams, which have been out of playoff contention for some time now, will be picking early in the 2023 draft, which means there’s actually incentive for both sides to lose.
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Likely to Miss Start of 2023 NFL Season
The 25-year-old underwent ACL surgery this week, which he tweeted was ‘successful.’. Kyler Murray underwent ACL surgery this week, and while it “went well,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said the team might not have the quarterback at the start of next season. The tentative timeline comes after...
Big Game Bound: Damar Hamlin in focus as NFL enters final week of regular season
INDIANAPOLIS – Discussions about the NFL’s final playoff push have been put on hold as the league turns its attention to the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle and had to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Monday night.
Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Responds to Jeff Saturday’s Criticism
The rookie linebacker weighed in on the comments from the Colts’ coach about his celebration after sacking Nick Foles. Kayvon Thibodeaux’s ensuing celebration after a big sack on Colts quarterback Nick Foles in Sunday’s game stirred reaction from Indianapolis interim head coach Jeff Saturday, who referred to the pass rusher’s jubilance as “tasteless and trash.”
Adam Vinatieri Shows Off Linebacker Physique in Viral Video
The former Colt and Patriot clearly has been spending time in the gym since retiring. Adam Vinatieri is one of the greatest kickers in NFL history. The former Colts and Patriots standout became known for consistently clutch performances on his way to becoming the league’s all-time leading scorer over the course of a pro career that spanned from 1996 through 2019.
NFL Shares Plans to Celebrate Damar Hamlin During Week 18
The league and the NFLPA plan to show support for the Bills safety with various initiative in Week 18. In the aftermath of the Damar Hamlin medical emergency on Monday Night Football earlier this week, the NFL and NFLPA announced a variety of initiatives ahead of the Week 18 games to continue to show support for the Bills defensive back, per a release from the league.
