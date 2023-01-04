The Colts are small home favorites against the Texans in Week 18. One of two ties this entire season occurred the last time the Texans and Colts took the field. That first meeting between Houston and Indianapolis was the season opener and the second will be the finale. Both teams, which have been out of playoff contention for some time now, will be picking early in the 2023 draft, which means there’s actually incentive for both sides to lose.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO