Jessica Biel is throwing it back to her days on television. The actress, 40, took to Instagram to share a throwback photo with her former 7th Heaven co-star, Beverly Mitchell. The snap captures the two actresses as they posed for a photo during the days they filmed the drama series that aired on The CW from 1996 to 2007. The show followed both Biel and Mitchell as they played sisters in a large family with a reverend father who dealt with several problems while raising his seven children with his wife, Annie.

18 HOURS AGO