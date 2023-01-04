Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Tiny Rescue Pony Is Proof Miracles Exist | The Dodo Faith=Restored
Teeny pony who could barely stand gallops around his human siblings now ❤️. Keep up with Meaningful Menagerie on Instagram: https://thedo.do/dunkedindetermination and Facebook: https://thedo.do/MeaningfulMenagerie. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT. Take...
Clayton News Daily
Couple Tries Rescuing Two Puppies for Six Hours At The Beach | The Dodo Running Back To The Rescue
Couple runs around the beach all day trying to rescue two feral puppies 🐶 ❤️. Keep up with Brady and Alex’s incredible rescue adventures on Instagram: thedo.do/bradyoliveira & https://thedo.do/alexblumberg, and TikTok: thedo.do/bradyoliveiratiktok & https://thedo.do/Alexblumberg. Special thanks to K9 Advocates Manitoba: https://thedo.do/k9advocatesmanitoba & https://thedo.do/K9AdvocatesManitoba, and Pet Los Cabos: https://thedo.do/petloscabos.
Clayton News Daily
Tiny Puppy Is A Master Thief | The Dodo
Tiny puppy steals socks, shoes and basically everything else — guess who he learned it from 😂. To keep up with Lloyd, follow along on Instagram https://thedo.do/lloydIG and Facebook https://thedo.do/lloydFB. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl...
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’
‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
Popular Dog Brand's Treats Potentially Linked to Illness, Death in Dogs
As pet owners, our top priority is the well-being and safety of our beloved dogs. While rawhide, rib bones, and similar treats have long been popular choices for dogs, there are growing concerns about their potential as choking hazards. Some dogs may struggle to digest rawhide, leading to indigestion or stomach pain, while others may chew off large pieces and risk blocking their esophagus. As a result, many people have turned to rawhide alternatives as safer options.
Clayton News Daily
Jessica Biel Shares Throwback Photo With 'Little Sis' and '7th Heaven' Star Beverly Mitchell
Jessica Biel is throwing it back to her days on television. The actress, 40, took to Instagram to share a throwback photo with her former 7th Heaven co-star, Beverly Mitchell. The snap captures the two actresses as they posed for a photo during the days they filmed the drama series that aired on The CW from 1996 to 2007. The show followed both Biel and Mitchell as they played sisters in a large family with a reverend father who dealt with several problems while raising his seven children with his wife, Annie.
Comments / 0