Durham market forces put profit over peopleThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Jump into Bungee Fitness at 2 locations in the TriadThe Planking TravelerBurlington, NC
Former Cary Mayor Harold Ritter Passes Away at 89, Current Mayor Issues StatementJames TulianoCary, NC
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Wake County Libraries Extend Opening HoursJames TulianoWake County, NC
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Notre Dame: How to Watch
Carolina looks to keep its streaky season going with back-to-back home wins. After a furious second half (and a career-high scoring from Leaky Black!) the Tar Heels put away Wake Forest 88-79. Notre Dame comes to town winless in ACC play (0-4) and fresh off a 70-63 loss at Boston College. The Irish have been a bugaboo to Carolina in recent years, but at home, the Heels really ought to stomp them.
tarheelblog.com
UNC finishes strong to down Wake Forest behind RJ Davis
UNC shot 60% from the field in the second half, including 22 second-half points from RJ Davis, on their way to an 88-79 win against Wake Forest in Chapel Hill on Wednesday. The Tar Heels scored 51 points after being down one point at halftime in the back-and-forth contest that saw 20 lead changes.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: Wake Forest Game Thread
UNC did not end 2022 on the best note. They blew a game they had a healthy lead in against Pitt on the road just before New Year’s Eve. The loss sent Carolina to 1-2 in the early going of ACC play so far. They have a chance to...
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Wake Forest: Three Things Learned
The Tar Heels found themselves in a dog fight with Wake Forest for the better part of last night’s game, but impressive performances from Armando Bacot, Seth Trimble, and RJ Davis helped lead them to an 88-79 win over the Deacs. If you were to only look at the team stats for both teams, it’d be hard to believe that things went in UNC’s favor by the time the final buzzer sounded — Wake Forest beat the Heels in rebounding, three-point shooting percentage, second-chance points, and bench points. However, UNC scored 32 points off of turnovers, which ultimately ended up being the difference-maker in the game.
BREAKING: Wake Forest lands All-American linebacker transfer Jacob Roberts
Wake Forest is starting out the new year right in the transfer portal by plucking a homegrown talent at a position of need. Standing at six-foot-one, 235 pounds, Jacob Roberts has been one of the most impactful linebackers at the HBCU level. In three years he's totaled 218 tackles(119 solo), 29.5 tackles for loss, 10 passes defended, nine and a half sacks, five interceptions, two pick-sixes, and a fumble recovered. Roberts has two years to play one as he has not redshirted yet.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: Feelin’ It
You’ll know when it happens. It could be in a sold-out arena, on the biggest stage; it could be at a local high school game; it could even be that guy in rec specs and knee pads at the YMCA. Depending on the person, it could be an unspoken thing or come with a mess of trash talk, but either way—you’ll know it. One goes down, could be a fluke. Two go down and you start to wonder. As the third shot pops the bottom of the net, you’re pretty sure of it. He’s feelin’ it. It’s the type of feeling you love as a fan, and hate as a defender.
wfmynews2.com
Winston-Salem man is 'lucky for life' after winning yearly prize
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Carl Fargervik Jr. played numbers in the Lucky for Life game that holds a special significance for him and his wife, and that brought them a $25,000 a year for life prize. "I always play our wedding, anniversary and birthdays," he said. Fargervik, 67, said his...
Car crashes into Durham house
DURHAM, N.C. — WRAL News has learned car crashed into a home on Friday afternoon at the intersection of North Alston Avenue and Dowd Street. The car went into the front area of the house and broke through a gate. As of Friday afternoon, there is no word on whether the driver was injured.
WRAL
Sewer line collapse closes Guess Road in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Guess Road was closed in Durham on Friday after a sewer collapse near Interstate 85. Before 7:45 a.m., crews responded to the 2400 block of Guess Road, south of I-85, for a collapsed sewer line. The road was closed in the area, with no timetable on...
North Carolina man wins $200,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Granville County man is $200,000 richer after buying a lucky scratch-off lottery ticket. The North Carolina Education Lottery on Tuesday identified Willie Baker Jr. of Creedmoor as the latest big winner of its Lincoln game. He bought his $5 ticket from a Family Fare in Butner and claimed his prize […]
This North Carolina County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
North Carolina mom admitted to leaving girls in hot car while gambling; autopsy reveals death by hyperthermia with decaying present
Both Amora and Trinity were reported in the autopsy to have “no body temperature” reading when found and had “mild [body] decomposition”.
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North Carolina
A highly-anticipated restaurant chain recently opened another new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On December 22, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Shake Shack held the grand opening event for its newest North Carolina location in Chapel Hill.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 518 pm EST, Jan 3rd 2023
NCZ001-002-018-019-VAZ009-012-015-016-032245- Ashe NC-Wilkes NC-Watauga NC-Alleghany NC-Grayson VA-Wythe VA- …Strong storms will impact portions of Alleghany, central Wilkes,. Watauga and Ashe Counties in northwestern North Carolina,. southeastern Smyth, southern Wythe, northwestern Carroll and Grayson. Counties in southwestern Virginia and the City of Galax through 545. PM EST…. At 516 PM EST,...
Bulk of severe storms push east out of central North Carolina
The bulk of severe weather expected Wednesday has moved out of central North Carolina.
Silas Creek Parkway lane closed on Thursday in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Repairs on a Winston-Salem water main will close the southbound lane on Silas Creek Parkway on Thursday, Jan. 5. The lane will be closed between Miller Street and Lockland Ave from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Winston-Salem/Forsyth Count Utilities (WSFC Utilities) also writes that if needed,...
'I have a big girl job': Durham program providing stipend to ex-offenders sees success
The pilot program has been in operation for almost a year, and not a single person in the program has reoffended.
North Carolina man wins $2 million lottery prize after buying $20 scratch-off at gas station
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Carmelo Canepa, of Fuquay Varina, a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news relase. Canepa bought his Platinum ticket from the Circle K on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. When Canepa arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize, he could choose to […]
Greensboro families search for answers in unsolved homicides
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Community Grassroot organizations are working to help police curb violence and solve homicides around Guilford County. Qumara Lee told FOX8 that people need to help and not solely put unsolved homicides on the backs of police. “Stop calling the individuals a snitch that gives information to the police. Stop calling them […]
wfmynews2.com
Man shot while walking in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting at Northwest Crawford Place just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Investigation revealed that 21-year-old Rakey Baldwin was walking on the 300 block of Northwest Crawford Place when an unknown car drove by and shot him in the torso. Baldwin is being...
