ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Arkansas school district facing closure by state leaders

PHILLIPS COUNTY, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas community is fighting to keep its two schools from closing. Danielle Wright, a concerned parent living in the small Phillips County town of Marvell, is watching as the town’s high school and elementary school face closing in the new year. “I have faith but I don’t think we […]
MARVELL, AR
a-z-animals.com

Are There Mountain Lions In Arkansas?

There are countless tales about mountain lions (Puma concolor) thanks to the animal’s elusive nature and skilled hunting. Depending on which region of the Western Hemisphere you call home, you may know the cats as pumas, panthers, cougars, or catamounts. At one time, they lived throughout the United States. But over time, the population rapidly diminished and is now only found in 15 states. Is Arkansas one of the areas that still have a thriving mountain lion population?
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy