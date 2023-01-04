There are countless tales about mountain lions (Puma concolor) thanks to the animal’s elusive nature and skilled hunting. Depending on which region of the Western Hemisphere you call home, you may know the cats as pumas, panthers, cougars, or catamounts. At one time, they lived throughout the United States. But over time, the population rapidly diminished and is now only found in 15 states. Is Arkansas one of the areas that still have a thriving mountain lion population?

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO