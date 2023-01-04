ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lunchbox Received Watch After Putting Wish List On Angel Tree

By Lauren Smith
 3 days ago

Before the holiday, Lunchbox shared that he signed up to be an angel on an Angel Tree hoping someone would adopt him and gift him the several things he had on his list.

One of the things on his list was a Garmin running watch he wanted. No one adopted him from the program, but someone mailed him a running watch to the studio. There was no name from the sender, just a note that said, “Merry Christmas from a B-teamer.” It was a Coros Pace 2 running watch.

To whoever sent him the gift, Lunchbox wants to thank them for being an angel to him this holiday season and he can't wait to wear it!

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

