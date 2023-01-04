Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
PS5 Pro vs PS5 Slim 2023 release likelihood: Sony executive's comments spark speculation for former while tipster's PlayStation 5 hardware roadmap suggests latter
The PlayStation 5 rumor mill is back in serious action, thanks to recent reported developments made in regard to a modular variant of the popular Sony console. However, it seems that is not enough for expectant fans, and now there are whispers of both the PlayStation 5 Pro and PlayStation 5 Slim consoles spreading like wildfire online. While expectations of the former may certainly be premature, especially considering the context of the source material that sparked the latest rumors, there seems to be a better likelihood for the appearance of the latter console variant at some point in 2023.
Microsoft confirms that Sony has blocked these 4 games from hitting Xbox forever
Lawsuits in gaming are always fun, since it means we'll see more and more typically-secret snippets of information emerge in court documents. Microsoft has claimed that Sony has "exclusion" agreements for these games, specifically targeting Xbox.
Best of CES 2023: Electric skates, pet tech and AI for birds
Tech companies of all sizes are showing off their latest products at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics show.The show is getting back to normal after going completely virtual in 2021 and seeing a significant drop in 2022 attendance because of the pandemic. Exhibitors range from big names including Sony and LG to tiny startups. You might see the next big thing or something that will never make it past the prototype stage.On Tuesday night, the show kicked off with media previews from just some of the 3,000 companies signed up to attend. CES officially opens Thursday.Here are...
IGN
Sony PlayStation 5: Keeping the Gaming Console Standing Upright Can Be Disastrous to Its Long-Term Health
Ever since its release over two years ago, Sony has claimed that users can use the next-generation console in the PlayStation 5 both vertically and horizontally. With a console of PS5's size, it's a relief for many users, as they have the choice to keep their console any way they want. For the last two years, it seemed like the PS5's alignment wouldn't be causing any particular issues to its long-term health. However, new reports and revelations seem to suggest otherwise.
BBC
CES 2023: Sony unveils controller for disabled gamers
Sony has teamed up with accessibility experts to announce a PlayStation 5 controller for disabled gamers. Project Leonardo is a "highly customisable kit" of different buttons, triggers and sticks that lets players create a set-up that suits their needs. Microsoft's Adaptive Controller, released in 2018, sells for £74.99 at its...
Digital Trends
Sony’s Project Leonardo controller is only compatible with PS5
Sony’s new adaptive controller, codenamed Project Leonardo, will only be compatible with PS5 when it launches. In a statement to Digital Trends, the company confirmed that the accessibility-focused tech won’t work with PS4 or PC. Project Leonardo was announced at Sony’s CES 2023 showcase. The unique controller aims...
Samsung's MicroLED TVs will be the future of television... eventually
If you thought mini-LED TVs were great, prepare to have your eyes well and truly popped
Sony and Honda’s First EV Goes All in on Augmented Reality, Planned for 2026
via Afeela / Sony Honda MobilityThe EV brand, named Afeela, will use VR and AR to enhance the driving (and entertainment) experience.
PS5 beats Xbox Series X|S in sales, Nintendo Switch bests both
Switch outsells rivals even five years after launch.
nftplazas.com
Axie Infinity Turns on the Style with new Accessories Update
Fans of Axie Infinity can start the year off with a bang through a new update to its recently deployed accessories mechanic. Now, as we ring in 2023, gamers can trade and equip their new axolotl adornments via the in-house App.axie accessories marketplace. Furthermore, to celebrate this incredible milestone, the team has launched a competition to find the best dressed Axie’s in the space.
nftplazas.com
NFT Worlds Sets Itself up for Mighty 2023 Comeback
As many may remember, Minecraft’s parent company Mojang Studios announced last year that it would ban NFT integration on all of its servers. This put a damper on the NFT space given that Minecraft-themed NFTs formed the backbone of some very high profile Web3 projects. One of the hardest hit by this decision, NFT Worlds, has now eyeballed 2023 for an almighty comeback.
IGN
Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Predictions for 2023 - Next-Gen Console Watch
For this special episode of Next-Gen Console Watch, we're going to take a swing at predicting the year ahead for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and of course, Nintendo. Could we see a price hike on Game Pass or PlayStation Plus? Will Sony acquire Square Enix to compete with Microsoft's mammoth stable of developers? Will we finally see anything from Nintendo on Metroid Prime 4? Be sure to vote in this week's poll to let your opinion be known!
nftplazas.com
Crypto’s Attention Economy: Why Leadership Priorities Need to Change
Many of the centralized crypto platforms that collapsed throughout 2022 had something in common: a cocky young leader with a large Twitter following. However, while their perceived success gave them outsized influence on the cryptosphere, public trust in placed them was ultimately discovered to be misplaced – each time, with disastrous effects. As a result, crypto’s leadership priorities need to change.
nftplazas.com
Magic Eden Malfunction Leads to Fake Solana NFTs
The security checks in place at large marketplaces like OpenSea and Magic Eden are one of their biggest appeals, as they ensure that only verified assets can be listed. Therefore, it is a significant issue that Magic Eden recently experienced a malfunction that allowed fake Solana NFTs to be listed on the platform.
Carscoops
Gran Turismo 7 Will Get VR Upgrade For Free, But The Hardware Won’t Be Cheap
Sony has announced that Gran Turismo 7 will receive a free upgrade that will allow players to use its next generation virtual reality headset as soon as it launches, on February 22. The announcement came on the stage at CES in Las Vegas last night as the electronics company previewed...
notebookcheck.net
Sony declares PlayStation 5 stock shortages over as it sells the most PS5 consoles ever
The times when buyers had to be waitlisted for a PlayStation 5 gaming console and had to resort to scalpers or be forced to buy needless junk together with it by various retailers are officially over, declared Sony's Jim Ryan, the president of its Interactive Entertainment division. The wait times should be almost non-existent now as the PS5 supply chain has improved dramatically, he added, and all retailers which carry the console would be able to have stock on much wider inventory levels than before.
futurumresearch.com
CES 2023: Dell Delves into the Future of Connection with Concept Nyx
Analyst Take: Dell’s Concept Nyx initiative explores how virtual worlds and immersive experiences could develop into innovative new ways to connect with others as well as our content. In alignment with expanding hybrid and distributed workforces as well as increasing demand for personalization, Dell views how we collaborate and get things done is now more important than ever.
crypto-economy.com
LG Partners with Tech Platform Oorbit to Launch Interoperable Metaverse
South Korean electronics juggernaut, LG has joined forces with Oorbit, a cloud technology company, to bring an interoperable metaverse experience directly to LG smart TVs. The concept of metaverse has taken the world with storm. Several multi-billion dollar companies such as Nike, Samsung, Boeing, United Parcel Service (UPS), HSBC and JP Morgan, among many others have already jumped onto the metaverse bandwagon. Recently, Fidelity Investments, one of the leading financial firms, has filed for three US trademark applications to provide crypto trading services in the metaverse.
nftplazas.com
Treeverse Hits 2023 with Exciting New Pre-Alpha Launch
Forthcoming blockchain based gaming experience, Treeverse, has hit the new year running with an exciting pre-alpha launch. Therefore, giving select users a first chance to experience the MMORPG in all its stylized glory. The move comes after game developer, Endless Clouds, had promised in June to drop an alpha release...
HTC unveils $1,100 lightweight Vive XR Elite VR/AR headset
In brief: HTC teased its response to the Meta Quest Pro last month, and now it's taken the shroud off. The company's latest VR/AR headset, set to arrive in March, is similar to the competition but lighter, a few hundred dollars cheaper, and with a few unique features. HTC says it designed the Vive XR Elite to excel at productivity and entertainment.
