A quick moving system will mean some light snow today. A general 1-3" is likely and could slow travel. Brighter skies are expected for the weekend. Light snow moves in right during the morning commute in southern NH and elsewhere during the rest of the morning. It will be steady and heaviest during the midday hours before tapering off late afternoon. A coating to 3 inches is possible in places and with temperatures in the low to mid 30s there could be some slippery spots at times.

1 DAY AGO