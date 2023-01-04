Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hourly maps: Track when snow tapers off
VIDEO: Snow is moving through New Hampshire for Friday. Track when it ends in this hour-by-hour timeline.
WMUR.com
Video: Mostly dry, cool weekend in New Hampshire
Light snow continues into Friday evening then tapers off. A general 1-3" is likely and could slow travel. Brighter skies are expected for the weekend. A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 8 PM Friday for central and southern NH. Slick travel is possible with light snow moving through.
WMUR.com
Video: Light snow continues into early evening in New Hampshire
A quick moving system will mean some light snow continues this afternoon. A general 1-3" is likely and could slow travel. Brighter skies are expected for the weekend. A winter weather advisory remains in effect for central and southern NH this afternoon. Light snow will be steady and heaviest during...
WMUR.com
Video: Light snow Friday morning in New Hampshire
Watch for slick spots late Thursday as the temperatures continue to get colder. Light snow develops Friday morning and continues through late afternoon. A general 1-3" of wet snow is likely and could slow travel. Brighter skies for the weekend. As temperatures continue to cool off, light mixed showers could...
WMUR.com
Video: Light snow moves through NH ahead of a bright weekend
A quick moving system will mean some light snow today. A general 1-3" is likely and could slow travel. Brighter skies are expected for the weekend. Light snow moves in right during the morning commute in southern NH and elsewhere during the rest of the morning. It will be steady and heaviest during the midday hours before tapering off late afternoon. A coating to 3 inches is possible in places and with temperatures in the low to mid 30s there could be some slippery spots at times.
WMUR.com
Some New Hampshire closings, delays reported; light snowfall falling Friday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Some closings and delays were reported by early Friday morning in New Hampshire as a a system bringing light snowfall moved in. Visit this link to see the list of closings and delays and refresh that page often for updates. >> Download the FREE WMUR app.
WMUR.com
Ice Castles could open later this month as organizers contend with recent warm weather
WOODSTOCK, N.H. — A popular winter attraction in New Hampshire could open soon. Crews working to construct this year’s Ice Castles have had to halt production for a while as recent temperatures have been warm, though the ice that had been built has held up “better than expected,” Melissa Smuzynski, of the Ice Castles franchise, said.
WMUR.com
After freezing drizzle for some overnight in New Hampshire, some light snow Friday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A weak system will move through on Friday with snow for many. Enough will fall to have an impact on travel, especially at the end of the morning commute through the afternoon hours. >> Weather alerts. Some light snow will develop in southwestern NH between 5...
laconiadailysun.com
Don’t take the weather personally
For New Year's Eve, the weather was all warm and balmy with shirt-sleeve temperatures, no wind, and pretending it didn't try to kill us the week before. I was on vacation in Georgia when the Arctic weather descended. Below-freezing temperatures, weather that we in New Hampshire take for granted, had Georgians frantic to keep pipes from freezing. Most newer houses had adequate insulation and no external water pipes, but those living in pre-1990s homes were told to keep a faucet running all night. And high winds made everything worse.
WMUR.com
Video: More wet weather could cause problems on roads in New Hampshire
An unsettled stretch of weather continues through the end of the work week. There will be periods of rain, wintry mix, ice, and snow. The worst of it looks to be late Wednesday into early Thursday. Brighter and drying out over the weekend. Showers and freezing rain/wintry mix continues across...
WMUR.com
What is the best ski area in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, we've got one of the most important topics each year: What's the best ski area in New Hampshire?. We know that people have a lot of opinions on this one....
Here’s When Massachusetts Can Expect the Next Snowfall For 2023
Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. Snow is something us New Englanders look forward to especially around the holidays. Temperatures have actually for the most part been pretty mild but when they drop, they drop. Thankfully the heater in my car is like an oven. I drive Toyotas so why not right?
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Some school districts will be closed Friday because of snow in the forecast.Check the latest list here.
SNOWFALL FORECAST: Tracking wintry weather in western Massachusetts
22News is working for you with what you need to know about conditions before you head out the door Friday morning.
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Wonderful Waffles
Tuesday, January 10th — Tonight, we are taking you on a hunt for some creative takes on the waffle. But these aren't your typical toaster treats, from sweet to savory, big and small, the sky and the toppings are the limit!. Plus, we explore some lesser-known winter options that...
Even More Strange Nighttime Sounds Heard in New Hampshire Recently
You might say 2022 went out with a bang in New Hampshire. Actually, there were several, according to residents, leaving some towns wondering what they were…and if they’ll feel them again. Residents in Freedom and Effingham reported hearing a loud bang just after Christmas, so powerful that it...
WMUR.com
Icy roads cause numerous spinouts, crashes Tuesday in western, southern New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Freezing drizzle is coating roads across southern New Hampshire, leading to multiple traffic incidents Tuesday morning. Numerous spinouts and crashes were reported, including in the Monadnock Region. No serious injuries were reported. Drivers are encouraged to allow for extra time to reach their destination. The freezing...
Lost New Hampshire Dog Rescued After Slipping Through Ice One State Over
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Australian Shepherds are beautiful dogs, with fluffy fur and often spots or smeared markings. They are straight out of a 'Yellowstone' episode as they are the herding dog of choice by cowboys, according to the American Kennel Club.
Is It Illegal to Warm Up Your Car in New Hampshire?
As Granite Staters, we consider ourselves pretty hearty folks. We stick it out during the dark cold winter months because they make the spring, summer, and fall that much sweeter. I have tried living somewhere that doesn't experience four seasons and you know what? It's not for me! And when you live in New England, sometimes you even get to experience all four seasons in one day! Now that's a wild ride.
Winter weather advisory issued for most of Massachusetts through Friday evening
BOSTON — Most of Massachusetts is under a winter weather advisory due to a weather system that could bring up to four inches of snow to some areas. The advisory is in effect for parts of Middlesex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester, Essex, and Norfolk counties until 7 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Comments / 0