New Hampshire State

Video: Mostly dry, cool weekend in New Hampshire

Light snow continues into Friday evening then tapers off. A general 1-3" is likely and could slow travel. Brighter skies are expected for the weekend. A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 8 PM Friday for central and southern NH. Slick travel is possible with light snow moving through.
Video: Light snow continues into early evening in New Hampshire

A quick moving system will mean some light snow continues this afternoon. A general 1-3" is likely and could slow travel. Brighter skies are expected for the weekend. A winter weather advisory remains in effect for central and southern NH this afternoon. Light snow will be steady and heaviest during...
Video: Light snow Friday morning in New Hampshire

Watch for slick spots late Thursday as the temperatures continue to get colder. Light snow develops Friday morning and continues through late afternoon. A general 1-3" of wet snow is likely and could slow travel. Brighter skies for the weekend. As temperatures continue to cool off, light mixed showers could...
Video: Light snow moves through NH ahead of a bright weekend

A quick moving system will mean some light snow today. A general 1-3" is likely and could slow travel. Brighter skies are expected for the weekend. Light snow moves in right during the morning commute in southern NH and elsewhere during the rest of the morning. It will be steady and heaviest during the midday hours before tapering off late afternoon. A coating to 3 inches is possible in places and with temperatures in the low to mid 30s there could be some slippery spots at times.
Don’t take the weather personally

For New Year's Eve, the weather was all warm and balmy with shirt-sleeve temperatures, no wind, and pretending it didn't try to kill us the week before. I was on vacation in Georgia when the Arctic weather descended. Below-freezing temperatures, weather that we in New Hampshire take for granted, had Georgians frantic to keep pipes from freezing. Most newer houses had adequate insulation and no external water pipes, but those living in pre-1990s homes were told to keep a faucet running all night. And high winds made everything worse.
What is the best ski area in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, we've got one of the most important topics each year: What's the best ski area in New Hampshire?. We know that people have a lot of opinions on this one....
NH Chronicle: Wonderful Waffles

Tuesday, January 10th — Tonight, we are taking you on a hunt for some creative takes on the waffle. But these aren't your typical toaster treats, from sweet to savory, big and small, the sky and the toppings are the limit!. Plus, we explore some lesser-known winter options that...
Lost New Hampshire Dog Rescued After Slipping Through Ice One State Over

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Australian Shepherds are beautiful dogs, with fluffy fur and often spots or smeared markings. They are straight out of a 'Yellowstone' episode as they are the herding dog of choice by cowboys, according to the American Kennel Club.
Is It Illegal to Warm Up Your Car in New Hampshire?

As Granite Staters, we consider ourselves pretty hearty folks. We stick it out during the dark cold winter months because they make the spring, summer, and fall that much sweeter. I have tried living somewhere that doesn't experience four seasons and you know what? It's not for me! And when you live in New England, sometimes you even get to experience all four seasons in one day! Now that's a wild ride.
