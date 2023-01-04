Read full article on original website
Shaq on If Georgia Defeats TCU in CFP Title Game: ‘I’ll Eat a Horned Frog’
The NBA Hall of Famer’s CFP wager is quite hilarious. Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley talk basketball and generate tons of laughter on NBA on TNT. But before getting into highlights from NBA games on Thursday, Johnson and O’Neal shifted the conversation from the hardwood to the gridiron, holding a brief exchange on if Georgia or TCU would win Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship game.
Hamlin’s collapse during Bills game hits close to home
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s collapse on the field during Monday night’s game sent shock waves across the nation. In Champaign, a similar situation happened at a Fighting Illini football game against Michigan State more than 40 years ago. On September 11, 1982,...
Damar Hamlin told he ‘won the game of life’ by Decatur native
CINCINNATI (WCIA) — As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues his recovery following an on-field collapse earlier this week, he is receiving care from, among others, a doctor with a connection to central Illinois. Dr. Timothy Pritts, a Professor of Surgery at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, is originally from Decatur. He attended Eisenhower […]
Harlem Globetrotters coming to State Farm Center
Zeus McClurkin is a testament to not giving up or letting obstacles get in the way of achieving one’s dreams. He was cut from every basketball team he tried out for from seventh grade through tenth grade, but he kept pushing and finally made his high school team his junior and senior seasons. He played his first couple of years of college ball at a Division II program, but the departure of the head coach left Zeus on the outside looking in. Undeterred, he enrolled at North Carolina A&T State University, and he made the basketball team as a walk-on, beating out 30 other hopefuls in the process. Zeus earned an undergraduate degree in business management at North Carolina A&T and then a master’s degree in marketing and communications from Franklin University, based in his hometown of Columbus, Ohio.
