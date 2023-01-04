Read full article on original website
Leading restaurant chain opens new location in New MexicoKristen WaltersBernalillo, NM
Thursday High School Basketball Action Alamogordo Tigers Fall to Los Lunas on the RoadAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Democratic officials in New Mexico saw their residences and workspaces targeted by perpetratorsPhilosophy BloggerAlbuquerque, NM
4 Amazing Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
golobos.com
No. 21 Lobos Host UNLV Saturday Night in Sold Out Pit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The No. 21 New Mexico men’s basketball team returns home Saturday night to host UNLV in a sold out Pit. Game time is 7:30 p.m. and the game will air on CBS Sports Network and the Lobo Radio Network. Saturday night’s game will be a white out in The Pit as fans should wear white to support the Lobos.
Lobo football announces new defensive coordinator
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM football team has announced a new defensive coordinator. Troy Reffett, who spend the last three seasons as cornerbacks coach, has been promoted to the DC role. Reffett brings experience to his new position, as he previously served as the Lobos defensive coordinator in 2008 under Rocky Long. In total, he […]
KRQE News 13
Sports Desk: Lobos lose Kuac for ‘several months’ due to injury
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM forward Emmanuel Kuac has suffered yet another devastating injury. Kuac, who suffered a broken leg during a game last season, was progressing to return to full speed for the Lobos, however he has had a major setback. During pregame warmups on Tuesday night in Fresno, Kuac tore his patella tendon.
rrobserver.com
Three city hoops teams were victorious Wednesday in Metro action
Rio Rancho High School junior Jayden Johnson (in white), battles for the ball Wednesday evening at La Cueva High School, where he scored 15 points in the Rams’ victory. (Herron photo) The City of Vision’s quartet of varsity basketball teams gets a day of rest Thursday, after back-to-back games...
Lobo vs. UNLV game will feature diaper drive
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is holding its annual Lobo Basketball Diaper Drive on Saturday. Fans are asked to bring unopened packages of diapers to the sell-out game against UNLV. Donations will be given to families in need at UNM Children’s Hospital, which is still seeing an unusually high number of pediatric patients. […]
Video shows touching moment during Albuquerque high school wrestling match
"He's a champion already, just being here. This is one of the toughest sports for anybody to do, for him to just be able to be here every day, he's conquered things that he doesn't know he's conquered yet," stated Romero.
From Albuquerque to Sweden: Lobos nation embracing the Forslings
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos basketball team is known for having a loud and passionate fan base. For Swedish sophomore Sebastian Forsling, Lobos nation has made him feel right at home. “It’s a big blessing to have all of these fans come out to every game to support us for every game, no matter who […]
Metro tournament round 2 highlights
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The second round of the APS Metro Basketball Championships were held on Wednesday. All winners from round two advance to the semi finals on Friday with the boys playing at Albuquerque High and the girls playing at Atrisco Heritage. Boys Volcano Vista beat La Cueva 61-55 Sandia beat Atrisco Heritage 51-58 West […]
ladailypost.com
Capitol Comes Up Big Over Topper Boys Basketball
The Toppers basketball team takes to the court to play the Capitol Jaguars Tuesday night in Griffith Gym. The Topper’s young team was no match for the Jaguar powerhouse. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. Sports. Los Alamos Daily Post. With a mini-run early in the third quarter, the Los Alamos...
KRQE News 13
‘Buffalo Buffalo Turquoise Buffalo’ to film in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office announced Wednesday that the independent feature, “Buffalo Buffalo Turquoise Buffalo” has started principal photography in Santa Fe and Albuquerque. According to a news release, the film tells the story of two strangers who find themselves searching for meaning when their roommate disappears.
rrobserver.com
Defined Fitness opens at Hilltop Plaza
Defined Fitness opened a new location at Hilltop Plaza in Rio Rancho on Jan. 2. “The grand opening of the new Defined Fitness Hilltop Club on Jan. 2 marked a significant moment in Defined Fitness history as our first club opening in January in what we anticipate to be our largest year of growth in our 34-year history,” Defined Fitness Director of Marketing Maria Lamar said.
What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 6 – Jan. 12
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 6 – 12. Albuquerque Jan. 6 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art walk brings together various local artists, businesses and more. The event is free to attend and runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 6 – Dinner & a movie @ Pac Rim Cafe […]
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque Coin Club: Running Antelope $5 Silver Certificate
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Coin Club supports numismatic education for its members and the public. Former Albuquerque Coin Club president Phil Vitale talked about the history of Running Antelope’s $5 silver certificate. After the troubled “educational series” notes of 1896, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing moved forward with a new silver certificate issue in 1899. This series featured the photo of a Lacota Sioux chief named Running Antelope on its $5 note.
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
rrobserver.com
Sandia casino gets new CO
ALBUQUERQUE – Sandia Resort & Casino has announced the appointment of Travis Garlick as chief operating officer. A 26-year industry veteran in Native American gaming, Garlick is transitioning from the Colorado casino market. Over his career, he has served in an executive capacity for both casino and resort operations.
KRQE News 13
Two New Mexico cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub compared more than 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, and more.
KRQE News 13
City of Al’burrr’querque Polar Bear Plunge returns
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque’s Parks and Rec department is hosting its annual Polar Bear Plunge this Saturday. This chilly event is benefitting the swim lesson scholarship fund and the BioPark for penguins and polar bears. All the processes from this event will give free...
Santa Fe Reporter
NM Paintings Stolen En Route to Santa Fe
The Boulder, Colorado police department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down the culprits who stole paintings worth more than $400,000 off an art moving truck last month. Three of them were painted by members of the Taos Society of Artists and sold recently during the Bonhams auction of the collection of G. Andrew Bjurman, a collector of Southwestern art. Those paintings were: “View of the Taos Pueblo” by Joseph Henry Sharp (1859-1953), which sold for approximately $38,000; “Taos Pueblo at Night” by Eanger Irving Couse (1866-1936), which sold for nearly $71,000 (and was owned by Gerald Peters Gallery in Santa Fe at one point in its history); and “Laguna Pueblo” by Ernest Martin Hennings (1886-1956), which sold for about $20,000. The other stolen paintings were Elaine de Kooning’s “Untitled (Madrid Series #3)” and Jane Freilicher’s “Burnett’s Barn.” According to Channel 9 news in Colorado, employees of the company transporting the art, who had come from Los Angeles, found the five paintings stolen after they spent the night in a hotel in Boulder and someone cut the padlock on their truck. Boulder Police Public Information Officer Dionne Waugh tells SFR the three Taos Society of Artists paintings were headed to new owners in Santa Fe—private owners and a gallery—none of whom wish to be identified. The other two were headed to Colorado owners. “We do know the people who bought them would really like to have their art,” Waugh said. “That’s what most important to them.” The FBI is assisting in the investigation. Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to call Detective R. Montano-Banda at (303) 441-1906 and reference case 22-12364.
‘She was so full of life’: Family remembers teen killed at Albuquerque house party
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jada Gonzales is being remembered as a giving person with a kind spirit and a smile that could light up a room. “The day before she had passed away, she was working. She volunteered to make these signs for the library and I think that in itself speaks of how she gave […]
KRQE News 13
New Mexico shooting suspect was lured by group of men
