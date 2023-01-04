ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 1

Related
abc7amarillo.com

Driver indicted in hit & run death of homeless man

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The driver accused of killing a homeless man and then leaving the scene in August was indicted. A Potter County grand jury indicted Casey Curtis Howard last month for accident involving injury or death. Amarillo police said Howard drove up on the median at Georgia...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Crime Stoppers Is On The Hunt For A Suspect

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week - Matthew Nunez. Crime Stoppers is looking for 22-year-old Matthew Nunez. He’s wanted on sexual assault of a child and is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office. He’s described as being a Hispanic male, 5 feet, ten inches tall....
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

New Capital Murder Indictment For Man Accused Of Killing Amarillo Teacher

Nearly two months after his indictment for murder, an Amarillo man's charge has been upgraded after a Randall County grand jury re-indicted him on a count of capital murder. Erik Mitchell Rivas, 33, is the alleged gunman in the shooting death of Shereena Ann Webster. On August 18th of last year, police were called out to a home at 7200 Athens where they found the 36-year-old elementary school teacher deceased.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Street Racing Charges

Thirty-year-old Kevin Van Voris of Amarillo has been arrested for Deadly Conduct, Illegal Street Racing after Amarillo Police were made aware of a youtube channel belonging to him documenting illegal Street Racing. A warrant was served last Thursday on the deadly conduct charge and the warrant was served at his...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Drug Traffickers High On Meth Call 911 On Themselves In Town Near Amarillo

It was not a very happy New Year for these suspected drug traffickers who were placed under arrest after calling 911 on themselves. On December 30 in Hartley, a small town northwest of Amarillo, the Hartley County Sheriff Office received a call from an individual reporting that they were being followed. The caller was instructed by the dispatcher to make a stop at a gas station in Hartley to meet with the sheriff's deputies.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Potter County Clerks Office offers free subscription for property fraud alerts

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Clerks Office is now offering a free subscription service that will alert you via text or email. “If you have any kind of real estate here in Potter County, I believe that anybody can be a target. There are people who could actually file fraudulent liens against you too. Our duty is just to record the paperwork if it meets the statutory requirement,” says Julie Smith, Potter County Clerk.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Interesting History of the Harry Holland House

Every now and again, you'll be driving around Amarillo and see a very interesting house with interesting architecture. It's not until you start digging into the history of the house that you find out some great history about Amarillo. That's exactly what happened with 2500 S. Van Buren. The home...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

The Fatal Amarillo Love Triangle Featured on Dateline

It would be nice to say that an interesting story came out of Amarillo for something wholesome, but this love triangle that resulted in the death of an Amarillo mother is anything but wholesome. In a 2018 episode titled "The Pink Gun Mystery" the investigative NBC show, details the twists...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

What is the Most Spoken Language in Amarillo?

Our city's name, Amarillo, literally means yellow in Spanish. So with our city being an actual Spanish word, you would think that Spanish would be one of our city's most commonly spoken languages. English is Spoken Most in Our Area but Their Are Other Languages. Of course according to our...
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Don Tipps Announces Bid for City Council Place 2

Local insurance agent Don Tipps has announced a bid for Amarillo City Council Place 2. In a press release, Tipps noted that he is “a proud, lifetime resident of Amarillo, business owner, and entrepreneur.” Tipps further stated in the release that he is running “to serve our citizens, preserve our conservative values, and help Amarillo prosper.”
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Junior High Student Hit By Vehicle

A Randall Junior High School student was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday morning. The Amarillo Police Department, school liaison officers were called in at 8:40 a.m. for a student in a crosswalk that was hit by a vehicle. Police initially...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Local doctor hosts Christmas After Christmas event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Dr. Rouzbeh Kordestandi, a local plastic surgeon, recently hosted his annual Christmas After Christmas event, giving local children and families from the Greater Amarillo Foster Parent Association, the chance to pick up new shoes. The event occurred in late December at the Amarillo Shoe Carnival location, […]
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

How About an Amarillo Scare for This Friday the 13th?

You might think we have just time-warped back a bit. It may seem we have rewound back before the New Year, Christmas and Thanksgiving. You would be right, sort of. Just in case you haven't noticed January has a Friday the 13th. Some people are superstitious when it comes to that day. Some businesses take advantage of it and offer some specials. I usually see tattoo places offering Friday the 13th deals.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

NewsTalk 940 AM

Amarillo, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
418K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 940 AM - News. Money. Sports. Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://newstalk940.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy