NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There are a lot of fortunate reasons why Damar Hamlin is still alive, but medical professionals say the quick actions of those witnessing what happened may be the most important.Julie Coon knows this firsthand and is now on a mission with her husband to save lives. "Watching Damar Hamlin go into cardiac arrest made me think of my own cardiac arrest in 2018 because I was standing there talking to someone and next just fell to the ground," she said. It happened right outside Plano Senior High School. She was volunteering at the time and just like in...

PLANO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO