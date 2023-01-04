Read full article on original website
Related
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Derrick Henry Update
The Tennessee Titans are set to get their best player back for Saturday's AFC South title game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Star running back Derrick Henry was a full participant in practice for a second-straight day. He's expected to return after missing last Thursday's game with a hip injury. This...
How 2 former BYU running backs can make history in the NFL this weekend
No former BYU running back has ever ran for 1,000 yards in a season in the NFL, though Jamaal Williams and Tyler Allgeier are both nearing that mark heading into the final week of the 2022 season.
Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence, 6 others as questionable vs. Titans
The Jacksonville Jaguars listed seven players as questionable, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, for a Saturday night regular season finale against the Tennessee Titans. Lawrence, 23, has been questionable in five straight weeks now after suffering a toe sprain during an early December loss to the Detroit Lions. Despite missing a lot of practice time over the last month, Lawrence has played in every game and threw seven touchdowns with two interceptions during a four-game win streak for the team.
CBS News
Dolphins sign Mike Glennon to practice squad amid QB injuries
MIAMI GARDENS - The Miami Dolphins signed veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad Wednesday amid injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. Tagovailoa has been out since suffering a concussion in a Week 16 loss to Green Bay. Bridgewater, who started in last week's loss to New England, injured the pinky finger on his throwing hand and couldn't finish the game.
WCIA
Bills’ Sean McDermott, Josh Allen Describe Emotional Week
Buffalo’s head coach and quarterback publicly discussed their feelings about the terrifying injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin for the first time. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said safety Damar Hamlin remains as the team’s “No. 1 concern” on Thursday. It was the first time McDermott...
Big Cat Country
News Around the NFL: Week 18
Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin is still listed as critical but has shown “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours” after suffering from a cardiac arrest Monday night during the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals. After suspending game play during the Week 17 match up, talks have...
Yardbarker
49ers sign DT Akeem Spence to the practice squad
The San Francisco 49ers have signed Akeem Spence to the practice squad after waiving the defensive tackle on Tuesday. The move likely took place to free up a roster spot on the 53-man roster for running back Elijah Mitchell. The 49ers opened Mitchell's practice window on Wednesday. Head coach Kyle...
Comments / 0