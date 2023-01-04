The Jacksonville Jaguars listed seven players as questionable, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, for a Saturday night regular season finale against the Tennessee Titans. Lawrence, 23, has been questionable in five straight weeks now after suffering a toe sprain during an early December loss to the Detroit Lions. Despite missing a lot of practice time over the last month, Lawrence has played in every game and threw seven touchdowns with two interceptions during a four-game win streak for the team.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO