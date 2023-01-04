ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Derrick Henry Update

The Tennessee Titans are set to get their best player back for Saturday's AFC South title game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Star running back Derrick Henry was a full participant in practice for a second-straight day. He's expected to return after missing last Thursday's game with a hip injury. This...
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence, 6 others as questionable vs. Titans

The Jacksonville Jaguars listed seven players as questionable, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, for a Saturday night regular season finale against the Tennessee Titans. Lawrence, 23, has been questionable in five straight weeks now after suffering a toe sprain during an early December loss to the Detroit Lions. Despite missing a lot of practice time over the last month, Lawrence has played in every game and threw seven touchdowns with two interceptions during a four-game win streak for the team.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS News

Dolphins sign Mike Glennon to practice squad amid QB injuries

MIAMI GARDENS - The Miami Dolphins signed veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad Wednesday amid injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. Tagovailoa has been out since suffering a concussion in a Week 16 loss to Green Bay. Bridgewater, who started in last week's loss to New England, injured the pinky finger on his throwing hand and couldn't finish the game.
ARIZONA STATE
WCIA

Bills’ Sean McDermott, Josh Allen Describe Emotional Week

Buffalo’s head coach and quarterback publicly discussed their feelings about the terrifying injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin for the first time. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said safety Damar Hamlin remains as the team’s “No. 1 concern” on Thursday. It was the first time McDermott...
BUFFALO, NY
Big Cat Country

News Around the NFL: Week 18

Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin is still listed as critical but has shown “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours” after suffering from a cardiac arrest Monday night during the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals. After suspending game play during the Week 17 match up, talks have...
Yardbarker

49ers sign DT Akeem Spence to the practice squad

The San Francisco 49ers have signed Akeem Spence to the practice squad after waiving the defensive tackle on Tuesday. The move likely took place to free up a roster spot on the 53-man roster for running back Elijah Mitchell. The 49ers opened Mitchell's practice window on Wednesday. Head coach Kyle...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy