Read full article on original website
Related
WCIA
Bills’ Sean McDermott, Josh Allen Describe Emotional Week
Buffalo’s head coach and quarterback publicly discussed their feelings about the terrifying injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin for the first time. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said safety Damar Hamlin remains as the team’s “No. 1 concern” on Thursday. It was the first time McDermott...
WCIA
President Biden Discusses Whether NFL Is Too Dangerous
This is not the first time the White House has weighed in on violence in football. As the nation grapples with Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s devastating injury and episode of cardiac arrest during Buffalo’s Monday Night Football game against the Bengals, President Joe Biden weighed in on the situation.
Comments / 0