Read full article on original website
Related
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
WCIA
Shaq on If Georgia Defeats TCU in CFP Title Game: ‘I’ll Eat a Horned Frog’
The NBA Hall of Famer’s CFP wager is quite hilarious. Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley talk basketball and generate tons of laughter on NBA on TNT. But before getting into highlights from NBA games on Thursday, Johnson and O’Neal shifted the conversation from the hardwood to the gridiron, holding a brief exchange on if Georgia or TCU would win Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship game.
Comments / 0