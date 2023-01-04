Read full article on original website
WRAL
Family-owned Henderson businesses with a national presence are committed to community
This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance Economic Development. When most people think about Henderson, NC, the first things that come to mind are its great location, picturesque landscape, and a plethora of outdoor activities. While Henderson is known for its recreational lake assets and small-town charm, it has also proven to be a time-tested location where local businesses have been able to find national success. While some businesses are just discovering Henderson with its small-town atmosphere and convenient proximity to I-85 and major cities like Raleigh, many businesses have been calling Henderson home for generations such as Alumadock and Hoyle’s Tire and Axle. These businesses, both with national distribution, use their impact to give back to the community that helped them succeed.
'Falling through the cracks': Lack of rural health transportation options puts family in bad spot
The sound of voicemails and a silent answering machine is all too familiar for Annette Strong.
warrenrecord.com
Halifax EMC awards education grants
Halifax EMC has awarded $8,193 in Bright Ideas education grants to six local teachers to fund creative, engaging projects for their students. More than 775 students at schools in Warren and Halifax counties will benefit from these grants. The grant funds go to support special classroom projects focusing on theatre, music, history and STEM.
warrenrecord.com
Development, improvements move forward in town of Norlina
For the town of Norlina, 2022 was a year of progress as development projects and infrastructure improvements moved closer to reality, bringing a renewed sense of optimism about the town’s potential with the start of the New Year. “This has been a good year,” Norlina Director of Operations Blaine...
warrenrecord.com
Brotherhood of Warrenton plans MLK Unity Day Luncheon
The Brotherhood of Warrenton will host an MLK Unity Day Luncheon on Monday, Jan. 16, at noon at the Warren County Middle School Cafeteria. The keynote speaker will be Pastor Eddie W. Lawrence of the Greenwood Baptist Church in Warrenton. Music will be rendered by local vocalists from Warren County, Angela Neal Williams, Elder Allen F. Brown and more. Awards will be presented to some of Warren County’s entrepreneurs.
WRAL
Closed landmark deli in Oberlin Village faces uncertain future
A landmark deli and grocery on Raleigh's Oberlin road now faces an uncertain future after closing last November. It's roots go back more than a 100 years in the historically black community. A landmark deli and grocery on Raleigh's Oberlin road now faces an uncertain future after closing last November....
warrenrecord.com
From the Warren County Sheriff’s Office
• Jarad Wesley Robinson, 27, of US Hwy. 1, Norlina, was arrested on Dec. 29 and charged with driving under the influence. He was confined in the Warren County Detention Center under $500 secured bond. Robinson is scheduled to appear in Warren County District Court on Feb. 7. Incident reports.
warrenrecord.com
Warren County Parks and Recreation offers Pickleball 101 for adults
Warren County Parks and Recreation is offering Pickleball 101 for adults at the John Graham Gym, located at 113 Wilcox St., Warrenton, at no charge. The winter session will occur on Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-noon beginning Jan. 10 and running through Feb. 28. Registration is ongoing until the session ends,...
Nearly half 911 operational positions are vacant in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — WRAL News has been reporting on staffing issues at the Durham 911 Center for more than a year and a half. Durham Reporter Sarah Krueger found that - despite acknowledgment of the problem from city leaders - the vacancies are increasing. New numbers posted this week...
wraltechwire.com
In Raleigh, a ‘sobering’ recession could mean ‘tremendous opportunity,’ says exec
RALEIGH – Looking ahead to 2023 is a sobering exercise, said Brian Leary, the chief operating officer at Highwoods Properties, who spoke to an audience at the Launch 2023 event in downtown Raleigh on Wednesday. “It is sobering,” said Leary, noting that the year ahead projects to be one...
'I have a big girl job': Durham program providing stipend to ex-offenders sees success
The pilot program has been in operation for almost a year, and not a single person in the program has reoffended.
Durham market forces put profit over people
DURHAM — After more than 20 years at 610 East Geer St. in Durham, 54 year-old Yvette Parker was told to leave the home her children grew up in, with just a few months’ notice.
chapelboro.com
UNC Health’s Hospitals Experiencing Post-Holiday COVID Surge
COVID-19 cases within the UNC Hospital system are climbing, according to a recent report. Alan Wolf, Director of News for UNC Health, told Chapelboro Wednesday that COVID patients had quadrupled at the health system’s hospitals from about 80 in mid-November to about 320 this month. “Our physicians expect that...
50,000 people to lose jobs in NC when recession hits in late 2023, economist warns
CARY – Fifty thousand workers in North Carolina “could lose their jobs” in a coming recession later this year, N.C. State economist Dr. Mike Walden warned Wednesday. And the rapidly growing Triangle won’t escape without harm, he stressed. To put that number in perspective, that total...
Greensboro woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ set for parole hearing after Gov. Cooper commutes sentence
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman who killed four people in an apartment fire more than 20 years ago will take her first steps toward the possibility of freedom with a parole hearing after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper commuted her sentence. Janet Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set fire […]
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023
Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
Noticing a spike in your utility bills? Here’s why and how you can curb the cost
Electric customers throughout our area are seeing much higher utility bills than they expected — and for many, it’s a big surprise catching them unaware.
WRAL Investigates: Buyer beware if you're in the market for a car
Imagine buying a used car, only to find out two months later you can’t legally drive it. A change in state law gave dealers wiggle room on securing titles and tags, but WRAL Investigates found that it can put some buyers in a predicament. When it comes to "title in transit," buyers need to know the risks and their rights.
Raleigh Parks holds job fair Jan. 5
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources department is hosting a job fair on Thursday, Jan. 5. The department has a variety of part-time positions in divisions including youth and teen programs and cultural outreach. Those ages 14 years and older are invited to attend the...
WSET
Man wanted by Halifax Co. deputies arrested in North Carolina
HALIFAX, Va. (WSET) — A man who Halifax County Sheriff's Office says is armed and dangerous has been arrested. Deputies alerted the public they were looking for Alan Leon Brandon on Thursday. The department shared on Facebook that Brandon was found in Person County, North Carolina. No immediate details...
