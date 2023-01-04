ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning, NY

WETM

New global restaurant opens in Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – A new restaurant is serving up foods from all over the world, here in the Southern Tier. The “Pangea Global Teahouse” celebrated its grand opening January 5th. It’s located on 221 North Franklin Street inside the former Watkins State Bank. On the menu, at least 30 different teas and a variety of international dishes, including Chinese, Japanese, French and British cuisine.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
NewsChannel 36

Amy's Sunshine Center prepares to expand to Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Amy's Sunshine Center is one step closer to opening its doors in Horseheads, where Chemung Valley Early Learning Center recently closed. Amy Cehr, the owner of Amy's Sunshine Center in Painted Post, is gearing up to expand her business. “We are ready to go,” she said....
HORSEHEADS, NY
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

Graces Protect Key Corner on Nations Road in Geneseo

Brothers Eric and Jeremy Grace have permanently protected 49 acres of land along Nations Road in Geneseo by working with Genesee Valley Conservancy to place a conservation easement on the property. This is the second phase of an effort that began in 2014 when the Graces donated an easement on...
GENESEO, NY
Hot 99.1

Popular Department Store Returning to the Capital Region?

There is something special about nostalgia. Maybe the thought of days gone by remind us of a freedom we don't feel we have today. Hearing a song, for example, that came out decades ago can take you back to a simpler time in just a few seconds. What if I told you that you might be able to relive a piece of your past?
HORSEHEADS, NY
NewsChannel 36

Late night fire in Ithaca damages home

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A late-night fire in Ithaca left two people without a home Thursday. While the home is not completely destroyed, fire officials say repairs are needed before the residents can return to their house on East Falls St. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Thursday night....
ITHACA, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin to Be Printed in New Jersey

Binghamton's newspaper, which hasn't been printed locally for the last few years, soon will be produced at an out-of-state facility. The Press & Sun-Bulletin has been printed near Rochester since June 2018 when Gannett closed its 12-year-old "Central New York Production Facility" in Johnson City. Gannett now has decided to...
BINGHAMTON, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Dec. 21, 2022, property located at 14 Church St., Village of Candor, from Allen Memorial Baptist Church to Stacie Mann for $130,000. On Dec. 21, 2022, property located at 65 Talcott St., Village of Owego, from Karen Kipp to Martin Hazard for $63,000. On Dec. 21, 2022, property located...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

New Infusive Iv and Hydration center has opened up in Elmira Heights

Elmira Heights, N.Y. (WENY) -- Sarah Brimmer and Rebecca Pettibone are both nurse practitoners who decided to open up a new IV Hydration Wellness center together in Elmira Heights offering a different variety of hydration and injection options. Their main goal is to help those in the community during flu...
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland firefighters credit bystanders for performing life-saving CPR

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Firefighters in Cortland are thanking bystanders for helping save a life. Authorities responded to a medical emergency on Wednesday. One woman was reportedly unconscious, without a heartbeat. Firefighters credit bystanders for performing CPR. Authorities say the woman was alert and talking upon reaching the hospital.
CORTLAND, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Heights Police Department Welcomes First Female Officer

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY (WENY) -- Margaret Smith made history in 2010 , becoming the first elected female mayor of Elmira Heights. On Tuesday night, she stood beside 20-year-old Hailey Fierro, as she took oath to become the first female officer of Elmira Heights. A resident of Elmira Heights, Hailey Fierro...
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
NewsChannel 36

Joshua Horein denied parole for a 6th time for Schuyler Co. murder

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- A Schuyler County man who was a teenager when he killed a classmate more than 20 years ago was denied parole for the sixth time shortly before the new year. On December 30, 2022, the New York State Parole Board, again, denied the parole application of Joshua Horein, who was convicted for the 2000 murder of 15-year-old Amber Brockway.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY

