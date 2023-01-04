Read full article on original website
New global restaurant opens in Watkins Glen
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – A new restaurant is serving up foods from all over the world, here in the Southern Tier. The “Pangea Global Teahouse” celebrated its grand opening January 5th. It’s located on 221 North Franklin Street inside the former Watkins State Bank. On the menu, at least 30 different teas and a variety of international dishes, including Chinese, Japanese, French and British cuisine.
Seven Of Jazz Lounge officially opens doors in former Lot 10 space
ITHACA, N.Y.—The former Lot 10 building on South Cayuga Street sat empty for months during the COVID-19 pandemic, its iconic neon logo dark and its long windows covered in cardboard paper. Even after The Upstairs bar and venue opened in the upper floor of the building, the ground floor has still sat deserted — until this week.
Happy Pappi opens restaurant on Northside
A popular food cart that was once a staple at the Broome County Regional Farmers Market has now evolved into a new restaurant on Binghamton's Northside.
“Light Show” at Former Dos Rios Restaurant Attracts Attention
Some people passing by a closed business in the heart of downtown Binghamton were intrigued when they spotted colorful lights and a disco ball inside the place. The light display inside what had been Dos Rios Cantina at 60 Court Street has prompted questions about what might be going on at the former restaurant site.
Swim 365 Days a Year At This Upstate NY Paradise
With the holidays over, we have a lot of winter time to, well, despise or enjoy, depending on your perspective of this time of year. I prefer to despise it. Not a fan of winter or outdoor winter activities. But that doesn't mean those who think like me to hibernate...
Amy's Sunshine Center prepares to expand to Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Amy's Sunshine Center is one step closer to opening its doors in Horseheads, where Chemung Valley Early Learning Center recently closed. Amy Cehr, the owner of Amy's Sunshine Center in Painted Post, is gearing up to expand her business. “We are ready to go,” she said....
lifeinthefingerlakes.com
Graces Protect Key Corner on Nations Road in Geneseo
Brothers Eric and Jeremy Grace have permanently protected 49 acres of land along Nations Road in Geneseo by working with Genesee Valley Conservancy to place a conservation easement on the property. This is the second phase of an effort that began in 2014 when the Graces donated an easement on...
JC to double water prices for Endicott
Mayor Linda Jackson says that Johnson City is raising its water rates by double the price and sometimes the village supplements its water by using JC's.
Humane Society to host Free Vaccine Clinic January 10th
The Broome County Humane Society is hosting another Free Vaccine Clinic on Tuesday, January 10th, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Popular Department Store Returning to the Capital Region?
There is something special about nostalgia. Maybe the thought of days gone by remind us of a freedom we don't feel we have today. Hearing a song, for example, that came out decades ago can take you back to a simpler time in just a few seconds. What if I told you that you might be able to relive a piece of your past?
Do You Remember What This Binghamton Car Wash Used To Be?
You've heard the saying "out with the old and in with the new." With the new year here, I found myself having that very discussion recently about all the changes that are being made in the Southern Tier. How the Oakdale Mall is now the Oakdale Commons. There is a...
Late night fire in Ithaca damages home
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A late-night fire in Ithaca left two people without a home Thursday. While the home is not completely destroyed, fire officials say repairs are needed before the residents can return to their house on East Falls St. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Thursday night....
Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin to Be Printed in New Jersey
Binghamton's newspaper, which hasn't been printed locally for the last few years, soon will be produced at an out-of-state facility. The Press & Sun-Bulletin has been printed near Rochester since June 2018 when Gannett closed its 12-year-old "Central New York Production Facility" in Johnson City. Gannett now has decided to...
Tioga County Deed Transfers
On Dec. 21, 2022, property located at 14 Church St., Village of Candor, from Allen Memorial Baptist Church to Stacie Mann for $130,000. On Dec. 21, 2022, property located at 65 Talcott St., Village of Owego, from Karen Kipp to Martin Hazard for $63,000. On Dec. 21, 2022, property located...
New Infusive Iv and Hydration center has opened up in Elmira Heights
Elmira Heights, N.Y. (WENY) -- Sarah Brimmer and Rebecca Pettibone are both nurse practitoners who decided to open up a new IV Hydration Wellness center together in Elmira Heights offering a different variety of hydration and injection options. Their main goal is to help those in the community during flu...
Cortland firefighters credit bystanders for performing life-saving CPR
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Firefighters in Cortland are thanking bystanders for helping save a life. Authorities responded to a medical emergency on Wednesday. One woman was reportedly unconscious, without a heartbeat. Firefighters credit bystanders for performing CPR. Authorities say the woman was alert and talking upon reaching the hospital.
FOUND: Missing teen from Village of Bloomfield
Abrams is described as standing at 5'05 and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Elmira Heights Police Department Welcomes First Female Officer
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY (WENY) -- Margaret Smith made history in 2010 , becoming the first elected female mayor of Elmira Heights. On Tuesday night, she stood beside 20-year-old Hailey Fierro, as she took oath to become the first female officer of Elmira Heights. A resident of Elmira Heights, Hailey Fierro...
One Year Later: An Update on Shooting of Binghamton High Student
A student who was shot near Binghamton High School a year ago is moving on with his life but it's not known whether a teenage suspect was punished for the attack. 18-year-old Keyshawn Hines Hines was wounded in the chest and hip in the shooting that occurred just west of the school on January 6, 2022.
Joshua Horein denied parole for a 6th time for Schuyler Co. murder
WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- A Schuyler County man who was a teenager when he killed a classmate more than 20 years ago was denied parole for the sixth time shortly before the new year. On December 30, 2022, the New York State Parole Board, again, denied the parole application of Joshua Horein, who was convicted for the 2000 murder of 15-year-old Amber Brockway.
