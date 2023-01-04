Read full article on original website
NewsChannel 36
Ithaca Police chase down shooting suspect
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Members of the Ithaca Specialized Response Team performed a high-risk traffic stop to take a shooting suspect into custody this afternoon. Police arrested 31-year-old Lasalle Hargrove, of Lansing, after they say he attempted to flee from police. "The suspect did not comply and fled from the...
WKTV
New York State Police seize nearly 30 firearms during investigation in Madison County
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – A Madison County man is facing charges after New York State Police found nearly 30 guns at his home during a drug investigation. State police were investigating a narcotics complaint at a home on South Road in the town of Fenner where they seized 12 handguns, six assault rifles, two assault pistols, four shotguns, five rifles 18 high-capacity magazines and other compliant magazines.
localsyr.com
Cazenovia man found with 29 guns upon investigation
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 37-year-old Thomas R. Butts of Cazenovia was arrested on January 6 following an investigation. (1) count Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree, a class “C” felony. (15) counts Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree, a class “D” felony. (22)...
localsyr.com
Man stabbed by teens and an adult on Brighton Ave
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, January 5 around 3:55 p.m. Syracuse Police officers were called to the 100 Block of Brighton Avenue for a stabbing. After arriving at the scene, SPD found 54-year-old Sinclaire Blalock, who was stabbed in the midsection. Blalock was sent to Upstate Hospital where...
Warrant served results in weapons and narcotics arrest
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A warrant served in Ithaca yesterday resulted in an arrest for narcotics and weapons, with more charges expected for other people. Yesterday shortly before Noon, the Ithaca-Tompkins Specialized Response Team served a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of S. Geneva Street, as well as on a person […]
wxhc.com
Drunk Driver Stopped by Cortland County Sheriff on New Year’s
On New Year’s Day, around 1:45 in the morning, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on Route 281 in the Town of Cortlandville on a vehicle for traffic infractions. Upon investigation, officers determined the driver, 42 year old Steven C. Barron of Ithaca, was drunk....
cnycentral.com
Solvay man arrested twice in five days in two counties, facing drug charges
New York — After two drug arrests in five days, we’re getting new insight into what Fulton Police pulled off the street and potentially, out of the hands of addicts. We're getting a first look at what police say they found in a car James Dougherty of Solvay was driving Friday morning. They shared some photos with us that are part of their investigation.
cnycentral.com
Off-duty Syracuse Police Officer fires gun in apartment complex, now on paid leave
CLAY, N.Y. — A Syracuse Police Officer is now on paid administrative leave after firing his gun in his apartment complex in the Town of Clay, according to a police spokesperson. Lt. Matthew Malinowski confirmed that Officer Ahmad Bradley, after graduating from the Syracuse Police Academy in December of...
Alleged Road Rage Leads to Arrest of Suspect in New York State
Road Rage Near I-90 The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany and was stopped, and taken into custody.
Owego man charged with murder of his mother
A 33-year-old Owego man is being charged with murder of his mother.
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country woman charged with felony grand larceny: NYSP
LE RAY- A North Country woman is faced with a felony offense in the wake of a larceny investigation, authorities say. Crystal A. Sixberry, 36, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Watertown). She is officially charged with one felony count of grand larceny in the fourth-degree.
wxhc.com
Sheriff Make Arrest After Thief Runs Out of Gas
Last Wednesday, December 28th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Starr Rd. in the Town of Cortlandville to investigate a suspicious activity complaint. Officer’s arrived to the area to find a suspicious vehicle in a driveway of a residence on the road. Through a continued investigation, officer’s learned the vehicle was stolen from Pennsylvania and had run out of gas with the occupants of the stolen vehicle fleeing the area, abandoning the vehicle in the driveway.
Correctional officers injured during inmate fights in Elmira and Five Points
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — More unrest inside local correctional facilities has been reported by the New York State Correctional Officers & Benevolent Association on Wednesday. According to NYSCOPBA, two correctional officers had to be treated at outside facilities after incidents inside Elmira and Five Points Correctional Facilities last week. On December 29, 2022, an officer […]
NewsChannel 36
Joshua Horein denied parole for a 6th time for Schuyler Co. murder
WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- A Schuyler County man who was a teenager when he killed a classmate more than 20 years ago was denied parole for the sixth time shortly before the new year. On December 30, 2022, the New York State Parole Board, again, denied the parole application of Joshua Horein, who was convicted for the 2000 murder of 15-year-old Amber Brockway.
FOUND: Missing teen from Village of Bloomfield
Abrams is described as standing at 5'05 and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Cortland woman arrested with estimated $10k in drugs
Last week, a Cortland woman was arrested on major drug charges following a police investigation.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Emergency Crews Respond to Multi Vehicle Motor Vehicle Accident on I-86
UPDATE: According to 511NY, the scene of the crash is now clear. There is no word on the status of any injuries. Emergency crews are responding to reports of a multi-vehicle motor vehicle accident with serious injuries on I-86 eastbound between exit 77 and 78 in Windsor, according to 511NY.
Police chase vehicle linked to weapon and drug investigation; driver taken into custody
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A male driver, who was in a suspected vehicle, has been taken into custody after Syracuse Police chased him in a failed attempt to conduct a traffic stop on Tuesday, January 3 around 3:37 p.m. The vehicle, which was identified being a part of a weapon and drug investigation, did not […]
14-Year-Old Boy From NY Goes Missing After Attending School Event, Police Say
New York State Police asked the public for help locating a 14-year-old boy who went missing after attending a school event. Ontario County resident John Abrams, of Honeoye, was last seen at Bloomfield Elementary School, where he attended a school event, police said in an announcement on Thursday, Jan. 5.
whcuradio.com
IFD: Two safe after North Side fire
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two people are safe this morning after a late-night fire on Ithaca’s North Side. Crews were called to a fire at a house on East Falls Street around 11 o’clock last night. Two people inside say smoke detectors alerted them and they made it out safely. No one else was inside.
