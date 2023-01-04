ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Photos of Her Daughter & She's Already Living the Glam Life

By Sydni Ellis
 3 days ago
Being the daughter of a supermodel has its perks — like going on epic vacations and attending exclusive end-of-year parties. That’s why it’s no surprise that Naomi Campbell ’s 1-year-old daughter is already living the glam life in new photos . She looks so, so cute!

The British fashionista kicked off 2023 on the beach , where she sits on a rocky shore admiring the waves with her toddler by her side in a new photo. The little girl, whose name has not been officially announced, is dressed in a white puffer jacket with a pink furry trim (is it any surprise that she is so stylish?). She has two little white bows in her hair as she tosses pebbles into the water with her mama.

“Happy New Year! Darlings May God keep you and your family happy and healthy throughout the year,” Campbell captioned the sweet post on Instagram. “May God’s presence never leaves your heart. To each new chapter of your life, may the Lord grant you His grace and strength in 2023 Happy New Year!”

Campbell, who has an honorary doctorate in high fashion, also included photos from a dazzling New Year’s Eve party in her post. She wears a white sparkling gown with matching cape and holds her little girl in one photo. The baby is turned away, but you can see her white lace outfit and hair bow, and she looks adorable.

Campbell also revealed her adorable nickname for her daughter. In her caption, she thanked her New Year’s Eve hosts for their “embrace of my little bean and I.” We love that!

In May 2021, Campbell announced the birth of her daughter, writing: “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel.”

She shared more details about motherhood in the March 2022 cover interview with British Vogue . “She is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done,” Campbell said about her daughter, adding, “My daughter comes first. Everything I do, I do for her — that’s it. It’s so completely selfless, isn’t it?”

The 1-year-old has the most glamorous gift of all: a mom who is so clearly in love with her.

These celebrity moms all welcomed their bundles of joy after 40.
Erica Eason
2d ago

I am 52 as well and I have sons however they are 30 and 28! and I have a grandchild, I had my kids in my 20's when I had energy and patience. Even if I was a rich celebrity with nannies and helpers, I would not raise kids at my age but to each their own.

MeMe
2d ago

Cute, I love she keeps privacy foe the baby. Noami is a very pretty woman. I am glad she has thr resources and money 💰 to make the baby comfortable. I wish her long life.

Erica Seaberry
1d ago

Why not just keep the child off social media altogether. This trend of celebrities posting pics "showing while not showing" their children is stupid...just clickbait. The public knows you have a child or children and most times the public is uninterested. just keep the kid under wraps. Keep it private until the kids want to be all over social media themselves. 😒

