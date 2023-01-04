Enjoy a lifetime subscription to an award-winning documentary streamer in 2023 & save $70

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If snuggling up while watching award-winning documentaries sounds like the perfect new start to 2023, you’ve come to the right place. Take your love of learning to the next level and start a new hobby in the new year with a lifetime subscription to CuriosityStream —the HD plan launched by Discovery Communications founder and media visionary John Hendricks. This unlimited plan is now available at $70 off for the Same You, New Hobby event.

Rated 4.7 out of 5 stars on the Apple Store and 4.3 out of 5 stars on Google Play, CuriosityStream brings some of the world’s leading non-fiction titles straight to your screen. Whether you’re watching it on your smart TV, desktop, mobile, or tablet , you’ll be able to choose from and stream thousands of documentaries from a plethora of topics—think history, nature, science, exclusive originals, and more.

The deal on this platform boasts the best pricing on the web and offers immersive experiences from award-winning content. From Brian Greene to David Attenborough, all your favorite storytelling documentaries can be watched and rewatched over and over. New documentaries are also added weekly, so you’ll never run out of new features to watch, and always have the latest content from around the world .

As reviewed by Flixed, “… CuriosityStream’s solid catalog of documentaries gives people who want fact-based programming a home.”

With the ability to bookmark and rate your preferred documentaries, you’ll get recommendations for upcoming ones that fall into their distinct categories or are similar in content. You can also pause a show wherever you’d like and resume watching it on another device , never losing your spot.

While a lifetime subscription to the CuriosityStream HD Plan is regularly priced at $250, it is currently on sale for only $144.99 with no coupon code needed at checkout. Keep up with the latest documentaries from around the globe and join over 13 million subscribers and counting with this unlimited access bundle. But you’ll need to hurry; this offer ends Jan. 9 at 11:59 p.m.

