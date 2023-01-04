Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenPetersham, MA
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
Related
businesswest.com
Westfield State to Host Virtual Information Session for Accounting Graduate Program
WESTFIELD — Westfield State University will host a virtual information session for the master of science in accounting (MSA) program on Wednesday, Jan., 25 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. The graduate program is designed to foster leadership skills and prepare students for successful careers in public and private accounting....
businesswest.com
Cybersecurity Expert to Speak at the Communicators Club on Jan. 10
WORCESTER — Tye Jordan, regional director of Cinch I.T., will describe insights and best practices in traversing modern-day cybersecurity for all types of businesses and industries in a talk titled “Cybersecurity and Technology with Pro Tips” at a virtual meeting of the Communicators Club (TCC) on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
businesswest.com
New England Public Media Adds Local Radio Personality Monte Belmonte
SPRINGFIELD — New England Public Media has hired local radio personality Monte Belmonte as host and executive producer of a new radio show and podcast celebrating life in Western Mass. Belmonte comes to New England Public Media (NEPM) from 93.9 the River/WRSI, where he’s hosted the popular “Mornings with Monte” since 2006. The new show and podcast will launch later this winter.
businesswest.com
EDC Leaders See Need to Market the Region, Leverage Its Assets
As he surveys the scene in Western Mass., especially the ongoing focus on encouraging entrepreneurship and helping startups get to the next level, Charlie D’Amour says he can see some parallels to when his father, Gerry, and uncle, Paul, were getting started in Chicopee nearly 80 years ago with a venture that would eventually become known as Big Y.
businesswest.com
Roundtable Panelists Note Opportunities, Challenges for Year Ahead
As part of its annual Economic Outlook, BusinessWest put together a roundtable of area business leaders to discuss the issues facing the region and its business community and the outlook for the year ahead. The panel represents several sectors of the economy, and both small and large businesses. It includes: Harry Dumay, president of Elms College in Chicopee; John Falcone, director of Merchandising for Rocky’s Ace Hardware; Spiros Hatiras, president and CEO of Holyoke Medical Center; Susan Kasa, president of Boulevard Machine in Westfield; Tanzania Cannon-Eckerle, an attorney with the Royal Law Firm and co-owner of Brew Practitioners; and Tom Senecal, president and CEO of PeoplesBank. They were candid and, overall, cautiously optimistic in their answers to a series of questions about the economy and what comes next.
businesswest.com
Agawam Builds a Culture of Supporting Businesses
The town of Agawam sits on the banks of the Connecticut River, a prime location for its original inhabitants, the Agawam native tribe, and later William Pynchon and other settlers who bought the land in 1636. Centuries later, the town that sits by the river retains a rural character, at...
businesswest.com
MassDevelopment Sells 1550 Main to Mittas Holdings and DGP Properties
SPRINGFIELD — After 13 years of ownership, MassDevelopment announced it has sold 1550 Main in Springfield to Mittas Holdings, LLC and DGP Properties, LLC, owned by Vidhyadhar “Vid” Mitta and Dinesh Patel, respectively. 1550 Main is a 130,000-square-foot building with a highly visible public plaza and 103 parking spaces below grade, with physical connections via skywalks to adjacent garages.
businesswest.com
January FIRST Friday Theme Emphasizes ‘Fresh Start’ with Wellness Activities
NORTH ADAMS — Community members and residents are invited to downtown North Adams today, Jan. 6, for the monthly FIRST Friday event. This month’s theme is “Fresh Start,” a time for residents, businesses, and visitors to reflect, prioritize, find new ways to stay physically active and mentally healthy, and come together as a community.
businesswest.com
Keeping New Year’s Health Resolutions Starts with a Realistic Plan
Drew McConaha knows all about New Year’s resolutions. And he knows why so many of them fail. In many cases, it’s a desire to do too much, too quickly, the owner of Train for Life in Chicopee said. “When they’re setting those resolutions at the beginning of the...
businesswest.com
Employment-law Roundup
Massachusetts employers are used to the ever-changing employment-law landscape. As we close out another year and ring in a new one, it is clear that 2023 will bring new challenges and new requirements for employers throughout the Commonwealth. We’ve rounded up the top five things employers need to know and...
Comments / 0