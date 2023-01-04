ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

spectrumnews1.com

SoCal gas prices decrease slightly

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped three-tenths of a cent Saturday to $4.517, its second consecutive decrease. The average price is 3.1 cents more than one week ago, but 23.5 cents less than one month ago...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Gasoline prices poised to climb higher after recent sharp declines

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County was unchanged Thursday at $4.529, but the average price is 7.1 cents more than one week ago. The average gasoline price in LA County, however, is 32.1 cents less than one month ago and 15.2 cents cheaper than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is $1.965 less than the record $6.494 set Oct. 5.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

American Airlines to halt service at Long Beach Airport

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — American Airlines announced Friday it will end its service from Long Beach Airport at the end of February. The airline currently operates three daily flights between Long Beach and Phoenix, and airline officials said in a statement "the route is not meeting performance expectations."
LONG BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Will Orange County see a super bloom?

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — Steady rain has soaked Orange County fields and hillsides, rejuvenated the desiccated vegetation and provided some hope that maybe a springtime super bloom is on the way. Monty McDivitt, president of the Niguel Botanical Preserve, said it’s unlikely. “In order to have a super...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Center Square

Los Angeles fire captain tops city's highest-paid list with $712,000 in 2022

(The Center Square) – Eighty-six Los Angeles Fire Department employees made more than $400,000 in 2022, including a fire captain who made $712,933 last year. That fire captain was the highest-paid employee in the city. The captain had a base pay of $169,764 and was paid $502,681 for overtime, along with $19,637 in other pay and personnel benefits of $20,851. In 2021, the highest-paid employee also was a fire captain. That captain made $434,394 in overtime in 2021, for total pay of $598,532. ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Laist.com

Brace For Another Round Of Rain And Stormy Weather

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. IN...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

HMart expands California footprint with its 17th store opening next week

Leading Asian grocer HMart will open its newest location in California next Wednesday, bringing the state's store count to 17, according to the Lyndhurst, New Jersey-based specialty grocer’s website. The new store will be located at 3931 Irvine Blvd. in Irvine, California, and will feature fresh produce, meat, seafood,...
IRVINE, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in San Gabriel, CA

Known as the "Birthplace of the Los Angeles Region," San Gabriel has a rich history, diverse community, and vibrant arts and culture scene worth checking out when exploring the San Gabriel Valley of Los Angeles County, California. The city owes its reputation to the establishment of the Mission San Gabriel...
SAN GABRIEL, CA
lacademie.com

19 Best Restaurants In Long Beach, CA, For Patrons 2023

If you are interested in the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, this article will surprise you. A list of excellent eateries and all essential information related to them will be revealed in this post. Therefore, let’s focus on what I am about to mention below. Long Beach is...
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Woman wins $20 million in California lottery scratch-off

LOS ANGELES - People in Southern California are really lucky - at least, when it comes to the lottery. California Lottery officials announced Wednesday a total of $42 million in prizes was awarded to a few lucky Californians in recent days. The big winner was Mary Higelin, who won a...
CALIFORNIA STATE

