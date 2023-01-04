Read full article on original website
SoCal gas prices decrease slightly
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped three-tenths of a cent Saturday to $4.517, its second consecutive decrease. The average price is 3.1 cents more than one week ago, but 23.5 cents less than one month ago...
No-burn alert issued for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties
A wood-burning ban has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for Saturday because air pollution levels are expected to be high. That means that all indoor and outdoor residential wood burning is prohibited for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the non-desert portions of Los Angeles, […]
American Airlines to halt service at Long Beach Airport
LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — American Airlines announced Friday it will end its service from Long Beach Airport at the end of February. The airline currently operates three daily flights between Long Beach and Phoenix, and airline officials said in a statement "the route is not meeting performance expectations."
Will Orange County see a super bloom?
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — Steady rain has soaked Orange County fields and hillsides, rejuvenated the desiccated vegetation and provided some hope that maybe a springtime super bloom is on the way. Monty McDivitt, president of the Niguel Botanical Preserve, said it’s unlikely. “In order to have a super...
Los Angeles fire captain tops city's highest-paid list with $712,000 in 2022
(The Center Square) – Eighty-six Los Angeles Fire Department employees made more than $400,000 in 2022, including a fire captain who made $712,933 last year. That fire captain was the highest-paid employee in the city. The captain had a base pay of $169,764 and was paid $502,681 for overtime, along with $19,637 in other pay and personnel benefits of $20,851. In 2021, the highest-paid employee also was a fire captain. That captain made $434,394 in overtime in 2021, for total pay of $598,532. ...
Anaheim looks to transform and revitalize portion of Santa Ana River Trail
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Imagine riding a bicycle to the Honda Center to catch a game, kayaking along the Santa Ana River with Angel Stadium in the background or walking on top of a deck and admiring the river and lush landscape. As Anaheim officials look to revitalize the Santa...
Big waves pummel coastline, force Seal Beach pier closure in aftermath of storm
Massive waves were pounding the beaches of Southern California on Friday and tore off chunks of wood from the Seal Beach Pier.
LA residents fear of eviction wave as tenant protections are set to expire
LOS ANGELES - Dionicia Cipres owes nearly $6,000 in rent on her one-bedroom Koreatown apartment, where she lives with her husband. Come Feb. 1, when Los Angeles' rent protections due to the COVID-19 pandemic are set to expire, the clock will begin ticking for Cipres to pay back all of it.
Brace For Another Round Of Rain And Stormy Weather
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. IN...
California, Nevada no longer under ‘exceptional drought’ conditions following severe influx of rainfall
(NEW YORK) -- The severe storms pummeling the drought-stricken West Coast has alleviated the drought status in two states, but the onslaught of moisture is unlikely to eradicate the decades-long extreme drought plaguing the region. Portions of California and Nevada that were previously in "exceptional drought" status, no longer qualify...
HMart expands California footprint with its 17th store opening next week
Leading Asian grocer HMart will open its newest location in California next Wednesday, bringing the state's store count to 17, according to the Lyndhurst, New Jersey-based specialty grocer’s website. The new store will be located at 3931 Irvine Blvd. in Irvine, California, and will feature fresh produce, meat, seafood,...
Family plans to sell Bruce's Beach property back to LA County for $20 million
Bruce's Beach, an oceanfront property in Southern California that was taken from Black owners in the Jim Crow era and returned to their descendants last year, will be sold back to Los Angeles County for nearly $20 million, county officials said Tuesday.
15 Best Things to Do in San Gabriel, CA
Known as the "Birthplace of the Los Angeles Region," San Gabriel has a rich history, diverse community, and vibrant arts and culture scene worth checking out when exploring the San Gabriel Valley of Los Angeles County, California. The city owes its reputation to the establishment of the Mission San Gabriel...
19 Best Restaurants In Long Beach, CA, For Patrons 2023
If you are interested in the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, this article will surprise you. A list of excellent eateries and all essential information related to them will be revealed in this post. Therefore, let’s focus on what I am about to mention below. Long Beach is...
California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering object
A California witness at San Bernardino reported watching a silent, sphere-shaped object hovering near a highway at 8 a.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Woman wins $20 million in California lottery scratch-off
LOS ANGELES - People in Southern California are really lucky - at least, when it comes to the lottery. California Lottery officials announced Wednesday a total of $42 million in prizes was awarded to a few lucky Californians in recent days. The big winner was Mary Higelin, who won a...
