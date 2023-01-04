ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa lawmakers avoid taking sides on CO2 pipelines

Given how many Iowans are concerned about proposed carbon dioxide pipelines in the state, House Speaker Pat Grassley expects a bill in the 2023 session addressing some aspects of the projects. Would legislation set a moratorium on the use of eminent domain to acquire land for construction of the CO2...
IOWA STATE
Nebraska lawmakers propose moment of silence in schools, year-round daylight saving time and more

Nebraska lawmakers introduced bills on everything from eliminating life sentences for juveniles to adopting year-round daylight saving time Friday. The second day of bill introduction ended with 54 bills and one constitutional amendment being offered. They included measures to protect consumers from automatic renewal subscriptions, increase Medicaid rates paid for hospital and nursing home care, and create new Czech Heritage license plates.
NEBRASKA STATE
Pillen creates new Nebraska broadband office

Gov. Jim Pillen announced Friday that he is creating a new Broadband Office within the Nebraska Department of Transportation to help meet Nebraska's broadband needs. Pillen issued an executive order forming the office to "create a more transparent, flexible and proactive response for Nebraska's broadband needs." "Affordable, accessible, dependable and...
NEBRASKA STATE
Poll: Inflation, future of democracy top issues for Virginians

(The Center Square) – With less than a week before Virginia lawmakers flock to Richmond for the 2023 legislative session, residents of the Commonwealth have identified the top issues they want lawmakers to prioritize this year. Inflation and the future of democracy emerged as the top two priorities, according...
VIRGINIA STATE
Constitutional amendment would end unicameral experiment in Nebraska

In accordance with a 1981 state law, Jan. 5 is designated each year as George W. Norris Day in Nebraska. The unique holiday is set aside “in recognition of the many great benefits bestowed upon the people of the State of Nebraska and the United States as a whole” by Norris, a “New Deal Republican” who called McCook home.
NEBRASKA STATE
Proposed rule: Elected officials who deviate from Idaho GOP platform could face consequences

Originally published Jan. 5 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. The Idaho Republican Party’s State Central Committee will consider several changes to its rules over the weekend at its 2023 winter meeting, including a policy that would allow the party’s committee members to question the conduct of a Republican elected official and consider punishment for deviating from the party platform.
IDAHO STATE
Expense credit applications exceed legislative cap

ATLANTA -- The Georgia Department of Revenue has announced that, on Jan. 3, taxpayer applications for the popular Georgia Education Expense Credit exceeded the $120 million cap on tax credits available in 2023. Applications submitted by the Georgia GOAL Scholarship Program, Georgia’s largest student scholarship organization, totaled $72.6 million.
GEORGIA STATE
Governor’s inauguration to broadcast, stream live

 COLUMBIA – South Carolina’s 98th Gubernatorial Inauguration will broadcast and stream live on South Carolina ETV and Public Radio beginning Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m. The swearing-in ceremony of Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette is set to take place at the South Carolina Statehouse...
COLUMBIA, SC
Vicki Kramer will lead Nebraska Department of Transportation

Vicki Kramer was appointed Friday by Gov. Jim Pillen to serve as the new director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation. "Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state's transportation system into the 21st century," Pillen said. "She will be a transformative...
NEBRASKA STATE
UNL economic index declines again in November

A University of Nebraska-Lincoln economic index declined again in November, suggesting the state could be in for a rough first half of the year. Nebraska’s Leading Economic Indicator, which is designed to predict economic activity, declined 0.16% in November, according to the most recent report from UNL. “The leading...
LINCOLN, NE
Principal finds new way to help children

The guardian ad litem program is committed to finding people who are dedicated to making a difference in children’s lives. The program provides foster children with volunteer advocates who represent their interests during court hearings. One guardian is North High School Principal Dr. Tracy Haigler, who says she’s “excited...
COLUMBIA, SC
Best-performing Nevada stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best performing stocks in Nevada last week using data from IEX Cloud. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NEVADA STATE
Entertainment across Alaska: Jan. 5 to Jan. 11

 Hyperlinks to event details in our weekly newsletter and at AKconcerts.com. Or read below if you just want to know the time & place. 4 Royle Parkers (Soldotna) – Open Mic w/ Cody Kniceley 8p-12a Bear Paw Bar & Grill - Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 8p-11p The Carousel Lounge –...
ALASKA STATE

