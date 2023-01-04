Read full article on original website
Iowa lawmakers avoid taking sides on CO2 pipelines
Given how many Iowans are concerned about proposed carbon dioxide pipelines in the state, House Speaker Pat Grassley expects a bill in the 2023 session addressing some aspects of the projects. Would legislation set a moratorium on the use of eminent domain to acquire land for construction of the CO2...
Nebraska lawmakers propose moment of silence in schools, year-round daylight saving time and more
Nebraska lawmakers introduced bills on everything from eliminating life sentences for juveniles to adopting year-round daylight saving time Friday. The second day of bill introduction ended with 54 bills and one constitutional amendment being offered. They included measures to protect consumers from automatic renewal subscriptions, increase Medicaid rates paid for hospital and nursing home care, and create new Czech Heritage license plates.
Pillen creates new Nebraska broadband office
Gov. Jim Pillen announced Friday that he is creating a new Broadband Office within the Nebraska Department of Transportation to help meet Nebraska's broadband needs. Pillen issued an executive order forming the office to "create a more transparent, flexible and proactive response for Nebraska's broadband needs." "Affordable, accessible, dependable and...
Poll: Inflation, future of democracy top issues for Virginians
(The Center Square) – With less than a week before Virginia lawmakers flock to Richmond for the 2023 legislative session, residents of the Commonwealth have identified the top issues they want lawmakers to prioritize this year. Inflation and the future of democracy emerged as the top two priorities, according...
Constitutional amendment would end unicameral experiment in Nebraska
In accordance with a 1981 state law, Jan. 5 is designated each year as George W. Norris Day in Nebraska. The unique holiday is set aside “in recognition of the many great benefits bestowed upon the people of the State of Nebraska and the United States as a whole” by Norris, a “New Deal Republican” who called McCook home.
‘A Springfield setup,’ Illinois lawmakers advancing $12,000 pay raises as part of $1.7 billion spending bill
(The Center Square) – Illinois state lawmakers are looking to give themselves a $12,000 raise with a bill that spends more than $1.7 billion of taxpayer money. Just before 9 p.m. Friday, the Illinois House approved an amendment to Senate Bill 1720. The measure now goes to the Illinois Senate, which returns Sunday evening.
Proposed rule: Elected officials who deviate from Idaho GOP platform could face consequences
Originally published Jan. 5 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. The Idaho Republican Party’s State Central Committee will consider several changes to its rules over the weekend at its 2023 winter meeting, including a policy that would allow the party’s committee members to question the conduct of a Republican elected official and consider punishment for deviating from the party platform.
Expense credit applications exceed legislative cap
ATLANTA -- The Georgia Department of Revenue has announced that, on Jan. 3, taxpayer applications for the popular Georgia Education Expense Credit exceeded the $120 million cap on tax credits available in 2023. Applications submitted by the Georgia GOAL Scholarship Program, Georgia’s largest student scholarship organization, totaled $72.6 million.
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Fremont County on Wednesday, January 11
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Fremont County from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in honor and memory of Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr. Mr. Budd represented Fremont County in the Wyoming...
Governor’s inauguration to broadcast, stream live
COLUMBIA – South Carolina’s 98th Gubernatorial Inauguration will broadcast and stream live on South Carolina ETV and Public Radio beginning Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m. The swearing-in ceremony of Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette is set to take place at the South Carolina Statehouse...
Vicki Kramer will lead Nebraska Department of Transportation
Vicki Kramer was appointed Friday by Gov. Jim Pillen to serve as the new director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation. "Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state's transportation system into the 21st century," Pillen said. "She will be a transformative...
UNL economic index declines again in November
A University of Nebraska-Lincoln economic index declined again in November, suggesting the state could be in for a rough first half of the year. Nebraska’s Leading Economic Indicator, which is designed to predict economic activity, declined 0.16% in November, according to the most recent report from UNL. “The leading...
Principal finds new way to help children
The guardian ad litem program is committed to finding people who are dedicated to making a difference in children’s lives. The program provides foster children with volunteer advocates who represent their interests during court hearings. One guardian is North High School Principal Dr. Tracy Haigler, who says she’s “excited...
Best-performing Nevada stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best performing stocks in Nevada last week using data from IEX Cloud. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Entertainment across Alaska: Jan. 5 to Jan. 11
Hyperlinks to event details in our weekly newsletter and at AKconcerts.com. Or read below if you just want to know the time & place. 4 Royle Parkers (Soldotna) – Open Mic w/ Cody Kniceley 8p-12a Bear Paw Bar & Grill - Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 8p-11p The Carousel Lounge –...
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Utah
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Utah using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Suspect shot by Heyburn police officer after alleged crime spree to be arraigned
A Wyoming man who was shot by a police officer in July after going on a felony-laden crime spree is set to be arraigned in district court after delays resulting from questions regarding his mental health, records say. Patrick Karongo Kaberi, 39, is charged with two felony counts of grand...
